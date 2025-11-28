Will AI Be Governed — or Will It Govern Us?

In July 2025, the Senate voted 99-1 to preserve state authority over AI regulation — but Washington’s push for centralized control hasn’t stopped. As Congress debates AI laws and schools quietly test AI-driven “emotional monitoring” tools on students, one question rises above all others:

Will citizens still govern themselves — or will they be governed by algorithms?

AI regulation is not just legislation — it is the test of whether human judgment and state sovereignty can survive automation.

This is not theoretical: AI systems already shape what we see online, what may be said on major platforms, what we can buy — and increasingly, how we think — often without us noticing.

The framework of technocratic control is already in place — encompassing, but not limited to, climate orthodoxy, debt economics, and Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs). The debate over CBDCs has already raised concerns about programmable money and centralized control. But today, the frontier of governance has moved inward — into the realm of thought and judgment.

AI as Administration

The danger is not that AI will become human — but that humans will become machine-like. AI already performs the work that used to belong to human judgment. Modern AI-powered moderation tools now screen enormous volumes of user-generated content in real time — allowing platforms to flag or suppress posts almost instantly after submission. Research queries can be downranked or removed — not by editors, but by automated systems. This is not innovation. It is the automation of control.

On major platforms, “shadow labeling” quietly reduces the visibility of certain posts — not deleting them, but ensuring almost no one sees them. The content remains online, but it is effectively erased from public view. Google’s Jigsaw — an open-source moderation tool intended to help platforms filter extremist or disallowed content — has tested systems that scan content as it is being written and warn users if it might violate “recommended guidelines.” Other tools can automatically downrank or flag such content the moment it is posted — preventing it from reaching a normal audience. This is not editorial judgment — it is automated pre-censorship.

Already:

Google’s AI search suppresses dissenting content, including medical and climate research — a trend documented since at least 2010, when over 151,000 content removal requests were logged.

Governments now use AI tools to refine online censorship.

HR firms test AI “sentiment analysis” to detect employee compliance.

Schools piloted AI emotional tracking during COVID; some now use facial recognition for behavior monitoring.

Central Bank Digital Currency proposals discuss “programmable money” — spending permissions enforced by code.

I witnessed this suppression firsthand. When I asked AI probing questions about UN climate claims, it refused to mention the work of scientists who challenged the narrative — not because their research was disproven, but because it fell outside what the system labeled “scientific consensus.” The response was blunt: “I can’t provide content disputing the scientific consensus.” AI did not debate — it filtered. That is not intelligence; it is administration.

And administration always raises the oldest political question:

Who defines “consensus,” and who benefits from enforcing it?

The Technocratic Ambition

Power is shifting from politics to programming — and the major actors are not hidden:

The World Economic Forum has publicly called for global AI governance and co-ordination across nations.

The UN has launched initiatives to treat AI governance as part of global sustainable-development policies.

The Federal Reserve itself has acknowledged using AI-based tools internally — and central banks, including those coordinated by the BIS, are evaluating AI for financial-system management — raising prospects of AI-managed currency and programmable money.

These are not theories. They are policy proposals — written in official documents.

The Constitutional Question

The debate over AI is no longer just technical — it is constitutional. Within the Republican Party, concern has emerged that federal agencies may seek to take authority away from the states. Some Republican lawmakers opposed a moratorium on state AI laws, arguing that Washington should not decide how every state must regulate technology.

In July 2025, the Senate voted 99-1 to strike a ten-year ban on state-level AI regulation. That vote was not a rejection of AI laws — it was a rejection of the idea that Washington could forbid the states from writing their own. It was a defense of federalism.

But pressure for centralization did not stop. In November 2025, House leaders tried to attach AI pre-emption to the National Defense Authorization Act — framing AI as a matter of federal security. Some Republican leaders signaled support, citing concerns over “burdensome state regulations.”

This raises a question older than the technology itself: Who should decide policy — Washington’s agencies — or the states and the people, as the Tenth Amendment affirms? The battle over AI is quickly becoming a test case for state sovereignty — and whether government automation is moving ahead without public consent.

What AI Cannot Do

AI can process data — but only humans perceive meaning. It can measure a sunset, but it cannot experience beauty. It can detect patterns, but it cannot care.

The technocratic view reduces mind to circuitry and conscience to software. But judgment is not calculation — it is responsibility. And when responsibility is outsourced to algorithms, freedom stops feeling like a right and begins to feel like an inconvenience. That is when we begin to hear the most dangerous phrase of all: “Let the code decide.”

The Faculty at Stake

What AI threatens most is the human faculty that has sustained free civilizations — discernment. AI offers convenience — but convenience can become quiet consent to control.

Discernment separates truth from illusion and consent from coercion. If citizens no longer author their own thoughts, political freedom will not disappear by force — it will disappear by automation.

The Real Question

AI already influences how we speak, research, shop, and even think. The question is no longer what can AI do? — but what will we stop doing for ourselves?

Technology can process data — but it cannot judge meaning. It can predict behavior — but it cannot understand purpose. That remains the responsibility of the human person — and the foundation of a free society.

What Freedom Requires

The solution is not only policy — it is character.

To remain free, we must:

Choose attention over addiction.

Keep the right to question alive.

Guard reality against engineered illusion.

Freedom depends on discernment. The Republic may not be taken — but is it in danger of being automated?

If we surrender judgment to algorithms, we may keep the language of liberty — but not its substance.

A machine may process data — but only a soul can defend liberty.

Mark Keenan is a former United Nations technical expert who writes on the intersection of science, finance, and public policy. He is the author of The Debt Machine, Climate CO₂ Hoax, The War on Men, and Staying Human in the Age of AI. He publishes at markgerardkeenan.substack.com and comments on X at @TheMarkGerard.

Note to readers who purchased my book The War on Men: a limited number of early print copies were mistakenly released before the editorial process began. The current edition has been fully revised, edited, and professionally formatted. If you received an early draft copy, feel free to contact me via Substack — I’ll gladly send you the corrected edition at no cost.

