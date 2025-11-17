Why the Babies (and the Voters) Might Be Moving Right

Politics may be downstream from culture, but culture is downstream from cribs.

In the U.S. and across the West, who’s having children today will shape who’s running the country tomorrow. In the U.S. and other Western democracies, shifts in fertility, family structure, migration, and well-being are quietly redrawing the political map.

Start with the simplest but most potent fact: elections are not won by ideas alone, but by people. This means new people - babies born, children raised, immigrants integrated, voters replaced.

As conservative commentator Grant Mercer recently put it in his article “Womb Wars: The Future Belongs to Conservatives,” the left may be fighting for ideas, but if it fails to reproduce the next generation, it may already be losing the people for whom those ideas exist.

Image generated by ChatGPT

Let’s unpack three linked claims: first, that children tend to adopt their parents’ politics; second, that conservatives are having more children than liberals; and third, that well-being (happiness, mental health, family satisfaction) matters for childbearing.

Do children follow their parents politically? Yes, to a meaningful but not a monolithic degree. Research shows that children raised in households where politics, values, and community life are strong are more likely to adopt similar ideological orientations.

For example, Pew Research Center found that most U.S. parents say they pass along both religion and politics to their children. Others noted that the more politically engaged the parents, the stronger the correlation.

While many children diverge, the parental imprint remains powerful. So, Mercer’s claim that children are “more likely” to follow parental politics has a real basis, though the word “more likely” must be carefully qualified -- it’s probable, but not guaranteed.

Are conservative-leaning women having more children than liberal-leaning women? There is credible evidence for an “ideological fertility gap.” Studies by the Institute for Family Studies (IFS) show that, controlling for education, income and location, conservative-identified women report higher desired family size and higher marriage rates at younger ages than liberal-identified women.

Mercer cites 25%-35% more children on average for conservative women vs. liberal women, though one must always ask about how “conservative” and “liberal” are defined in the dataset. Nevertheless, the broad pattern holds that traditional values, early marriage, and higher fertility cluster with more conservative self-identification.

Do happiness and mental health foreshadow readiness for family? It’s intuitive: people who feel grounded, optimistic and supported are more likely to decide, Yes, we'll have a kid. The literature supports this. Self-identified conservatives report higher life satisfaction, more meaning/purpose, and better self-rated mental health than self-identified liberals.

For example, a study found conservatives reported more “meaning in life” even when controlling for age, gender, education and religiosity. Musa al-Gharbi found that conservatives rate their mental health higher than liberals, even after adjusting for various controls.

The Institute for Family Studies noted that only 15% of liberal women in a given age bracket said they were “completely satisfied” with life, compared to 35% of conservative women. If you believe (as I do) that happiness and well-being make parenthood more likely, then that becomes a meaningful barometer alongside ideology and fertility.

Now let’s add two further dimensions: the role of single, college-educated women; and the overarching low-fertility rates in the West.

The heart of the liberal coalition in the U.S. today is arguably the bloc of single (or unmarried), college-educated women. Specifically, one-third of the Democrat party consists of college-educated women, a subgroup that aligns increasingly with progressive policies.

They’ve even earned an internet acronym, ‘AWFLs,’ affluent white female liberals, a demographic prized by Democrats and avoided on dating apps.

Unsurprisingly, this same group is statistically less likely to have large families or even to marry young, which feeds into the fertility issue. So, you have a political bloc that is socially and economically influential, voting Democrat in large numbers, but not (at least not yet) reproducing enough to replace themselves.

That means that over time, their numerical weight among voter-eligible adults may remain high, but their share among younger-generation families may shrink relative to groups with higher fertility rates.

Even before you account for ideology or voting blocs, Western countries face a demographic headwind -- fertility rates well below the 2.1 replacement threshold. For much of Europe, Canada, Australia and the U.S. the fertility rate hovers around 1.5 or lower.

With fewer births, generational replacement slows. In such an environment, any group that maintains higher fertility, even modestly, gains a demographic advantage.

Put simply, if conservatives are marrying younger, bearing more children, and producing more parent-raised conservative kids, while liberals are marrying later, having fewer kids or remaining child-free, then the political share of the younger voter base may tilt red over time, all else equal.

To be fair, economics plays a major role. Young adults facing student debt, sky-high housing costs, and unstable careers are understandably hesitant to start families. But these pressures hit everyone. The key difference is that conservatives, with stronger marriage norms and faith networks, often find ways to have children anyway.

The same trendlines appear in Western Europe and Canada, where secular progressive strongholds like Berlin, London, and Toronto have birthrates far below replacement levels.

What about immigrants? Immigration offers a potential counterweight to declining birth rates, but its political implications depend heavily on origin, assimilation, and the policy context.

New arrivals might initially lean conservative if they bring traditional family-oriented values from more conservative societies, or lean liberal if they respond to the U.S. social-welfare benefits and identity politics. The data suggest no simple “immigrants = left” rule.

As the Cato Institute reported, “The political differences between immigrants and native-born Americans are small and, in most cases, so small that they are statistically insignificant.”

The key is how immigrant children integrate, adopt U.S. social politics, and whether they form families at replacement-rate levels.

Putting it all together, conservatives generally report higher well-being and meaning in life, marry earlier and more often, and have more children. They raise children in households which, on average, lean conservative.

Meanwhile, segments of the liberal coalition, especially single, college-educated women, are politically influential, but are not reproducing at replacement levels. Add to that a general Western fertility shortfall, and you have the ingredients of a steady demographic shift: younger-generation families and voters who are more likely to come from conservative-family backgrounds.

Of course, caveats abound. Fertility is complex, shaped by economics (housing costs, job market, female labor participation), policy (childcare, parental leave), and culture (gender norms). Political socialization isn’t fate: many children diverge from their parents’ political views.

And immigration complicates everything. But if you are a conservative, the demographic clock is ticking in your favor - not just by votes, but by births, families, values, and the next generation.

The future may belong not to those who shout the loudest online, but to those who sing lullabies at 2:00 a.m., In politics, as in biology, replacement matters.

Brian C. Joondeph, M.D., is a physician and writer. Follow me on Twitter @retinaldoctor, Substack Dr. Brian’s Substack, Truth Social @BrianJoondeph, LinkedIn @Brian Joondeph, and email brianjoondeph@gmail.com.