Why Great Teachers are Fleeing the Classroom

I'm semi-retired after nearly 40 years as a teacher and administrator in K-12 schools, mostly working with students in grades 6-9. Teaching felt like what I imagined conducting an orchestra was like: some students needed coaxing to engage, others needing to simmer down, but everyone had to be “playing the same song.” It's a performative art as much as a science -- demanding deep content knowledge, attunement to the class's collective mood, and sensitivity to each individual's responses.

Explaining a concept one way might click for half the class; a second approach could snag another quarter. A third variation might hook a few more, and stragglers often required extra help. Yet sometimes, an apt analogy or metaphor would land perfectly -- their faces would light up with an "Ohhhh!" That epiphany made the rest worthwhile. The student interactions were great, but I loathed the bureaucracy and constant interruptions that shattered our rhythm.

A solid lesson unfolds predictably: Pledge of Allegiance, attendance, collect assignments, review, present new material, assign homework, wrap-up. Repeat. But interruptions like early releases for faculty meetings, or shortened periods for assemblies derail it all, disrupting learning for the day -- or longer, around major events. Vital as some are, why so many? One year, out of 40 school weeks from September to June, we had just two uninterrupted weeks. Yet administrators griped about coverage, dismissing our complaints by telling us we were "educating the whole person." Yes, but can we at least discuss ways to achieve a better balance between academics, and social activities?

Outsiders often snipe that teachers slack off in summer and holidays. True, but context matters. Most workers log 40-hour weeks year-round: 40 × 50 = 2,000 hours annually. Teachers average 45-50 hours weekly over 40 weeks -- say 45 × 40 = 1,800 hours. Add in professional development time, the performative intensity, lower pay, and chronic stress, and the demands align closely.

Lately, K-12 educators have drawn fire, much of it justified. Anyone who’s putting pornography in schools or teaching kids to hate has no business being anywhere near children. They should be institutionalized -- penal or psychiatric. However, not all of the 3.8 million public and 482,000 private school teachers are demented leftists. The radical ideologues pushing inappropriate agendas need to go. Nevertheless, we have many dedicated, virtuous, patriotic teachers delivering objective, historically accurate lessons in core subjects -- unbiased math, science, and true history. Those are the guardians our children need.

Yet a troubling exodus persists. Data from 2023-2025 shows turnover easing toward pre-pandemic norms but lingering above them, exacerbated by fewer new recruits. Attrition drives 90% of demand, with under 20% of departures due to retirement; most cite dissatisfaction or career shifts. National turnover dipped to 7% in 2023-2024 from a post-COVID peak of 10%, though still over the pre-pandemic 6%. Principals followed suit, falling to 8% from 16%.

A 2025 RAND survey of 1,400+ public school teachers revealed 16% plan to quit by 2024-25's end -- down six points from 2024 -- but Black (28%) and Hispanic/Latino (23%) teachers outpace white (14%) peers. By June 2025, 48 states plus D.C. faced ~366,000 underqualified staff and ~46,000 vacancies, hitting 1 in 8 roles -- up from 2024. That’s a lot of underqualified teachers and vacancies.

Teacher prep enrollment languishes at decades-lows, while 44% report frequent burnout. Leavers blame burnout (53%) and workloads averaging 45-50 hours weekly, including 10 unpaid for planning and administrative duties -- eroding work-life balance. Starting pay trails inflation and peers, with stagnant raises and certification costs pushing talent elsewhere. Worsening student trauma and conduct demand teachers adopt counselors' roles without training or support, while some face physical attacks or abuse. (I wrote about this last year.) Many feel sidelined by society, parents, and administrators, their autonomy eroded. Why enter teaching when bartending pays more sans loans, or industry beckons with credentials, cash, and less strife?

Face-to-face instruction is irreplaceable. I once supplemented algebra with commercial, streamed software; students hated it because they couldn’t ask questions of the virtual teacher. COVID's remote pivot fared worse, costing kids a year-plus in progress; potentially trillions economically if unremedied. Home-schoolers largely escaped this fiasco and, while it’s effective, it’s not an option for all families.

To rebuild trust, equip every classroom with cameras for live-streaming: parents and admins could oversee content and conduct, curbing abuse while holding disruptive students -- and unfit teachers -- accountable. Top performers deserve recognition and competitive pay, though research notes that money alone falters as a motivator. Far more leavers decry lack of support from administrators and parents.

If we’re serious about bringing America back from the abyss, it starts in the classroom. In 1983, the Soviet defector Yuri Bezmenov told us the Marxists were going after our kids. We can change an entire generation, but it’ll take a dozen years, one K-12 group of students to do so. Revitalizing teaching demands valuing its artistry and rigor, shielding it from excess noise, and empowering its finest voices.

Image: Pixabay