When Joy Reid Discovers Biology -- In The Locker Room

Joy Reid, the fired MSNBC commentator who swung from defining women as ‘a social construct’ and invoking Nazi Germany when anyone challenged transgender orthodoxy, now says she would “freak out” if she found a man in a women’s locker room.

After years of being a trans ally Joy Reid just admitted she would “freak out” if she saw a guy in the women’s locker room…@greggutfeld: “It would’ve been nice to have said something like this when parents were talking about this. It only became important to her if SHE is… pic.twitter.com/q4bl51J0fi — The Five (@TheFive) November 20, 2025

A belated moment of honesty, it seems, yet it only underscores how privileged it is to hold ideological positions until they actually affect you. That’s the essence of one of the left’s modern pastimes – virtue signaling. Nothing reveals the hollowness of progressive politics faster than the moment when theory collides with biology.

In a clip shared widely on X/Twitter, Reid admitted that yes, if she walked into the women’s changing room and saw male anatomy, she’d be “freaked out.” The kicker is that she spent years ridiculing ordinary women for saying precisely that.

The specific trigger here was the now-viral confrontation at Gold’s Gym in Los Angeles, where singer/actress Tish Hyman, a black lesbian, complained about a biological male in the women’s locker room. Rather than take her seriously, the gym expelled her for objecting.

In the new progressive hierarchy, the feelings of a biological male now override the privacy concerns of a lesbian woman.

In the LGBTQ+ alphabet salad, T is king and L is a back bencher.

Suddenly, Joy Reid is worried about a man changing next to her. It’s the same pattern we see when big-city liberals call to defund the police, right up until their home is robbed and 911 puts them on hold.

This isn’t evolution -- it’s optics. Let’s rewind and take a walk back through Reid’s past ideological contortions.

Asked years ago “What is a woman?” Reid floundered, visibly eager to avoid the obvious answer of an adult human female. Her discomfort was less about nuance than denial of reality. She is in good company, however, as a U.S. Supreme Court justice couldn’t answer that question either.

She then deployed crude analogies -- equating opposition to trans-medicalizing children with Nazi totalitarianism, claiming parents or doctors questioning puberty blockers or cross-sex hormones were on a morally “brutally violent” path.

Add to that her 2018 fiasco, when her old hateful blog posts surfaced. She denied writing them, blamed hackers, and offered up a half-hearted apology when exposed.

Going further, she publicly dismissed Caitlyn Jenner’s reasonable position that men competing in women’s sports rubs against fairness, insisting Jenner didn’t “represent” the trans community. So Joy Reid, a married mother of three, believes she represents transgender views better than Bruce/Caitlyn Jenner, who actually is trans?

Now she admits she’d freak out at the very scenario she once mocked as abhorrent to cisgender, non-gender-confused Americans.

Why does Reid’s gender awakening matter? When someone who spent years policing language, charging bigotry, and redefining sex categories now admits there’s a red line, in this case locker rooms, then it isn’t maturity or wisdom. It’s momentary self-interest.

Preaching ideology is easy; living with its consequences is harder.

Because the women she formerly ridiculed weren’t just fearmongering, they were raising alarms. About privacy. About safety. About the morality that survives after ideology tries to destroy it. And Reid dismissed them as unenlightened, hateful, reactionary.

Reid’s emotional outburst? Predictable. It’s always easy to champion radical change until it starts affecting your own world. She didn’t address the biology question when it was abstract; now that it’s concrete, undressing next to a naked male stranger, she draws a boundary.

The entire left-wing apparatus telling America to ignore biological sex and accept "identity” just faced a harsh reality check. And the former anchor of a major cable network freaks out.

It reminds me of the political saying, "a liberal is a conservative who hasn't been mugged yet."

But the hypocrisy runs even deeper. Her behavior in the culture wars goes beyond the locker room. Reid spent years criticizing conservative mothers, noting every book they opposed, only to now realize that they were right all along about privacy and safety.

Add the above-mentioned blog post scandal, her denial, obfuscation, and half-apology. She lacked principles and only managed a brand.

Now here she is again, shifting her posture because it suits her. Not because her beliefs have changed, but simply because proximity has.

There is a larger culture-war lesson here beyond Joy Reid alone. It’s a microcosm of a bigger trend of radicals pushing extreme ideas until those ideas land on their own doorstep.

For years, the progressive movement claimed that sex is fluid, men can be women, get pregnant, and chest feed. Any objections are dismissed as hate or Nazi. Until it’s your shower, your locker, your selection committee. Then suddenly, it matters.

The gym incident is hardly isolated. Women’s sports have been ravaged by biological males. Prisons that house inmates by gender identity put women in danger from violent rapists. Schools are teaching children extremely complex ideas about sex and biology, instead of preparing them for the real world.

And the loudest voices like Reid’s ignore the consequences until they face the reality they dismissed. In that sense, Reid’s comment feels like a thud, not a breakthrough.

Joy Reid spent years weaponizing language, dismissing biology, and redefining the limits of acceptable speech. This is just one of many troubling political commentaries. Remember during COVID when she, despite being fully vaccinated, virtue-signalled by jogging outdoors while wearing two masks? That moment became a symbol of her politics: theatrical panic disguised as moral superiority.

Suddenly, the simple act of undressing in a locker room reminded her of the very fears she mocked. She claims she’d freak out. Fair enough. But why, when other women say the same thing, does she dismiss them as haters and extremists?

She isn’t apologizing for the broader ideological harm caused by erasing sex categories. She isn’t advocating for women’s rights to safe, private spaces. She is simply adjusting her rhetoric to address immediate discomfort.

And that’s the difference. Real reform is rooted in principles; this is motivated by self-interest. Maybe she senses the winds of transgenderism are shifting and she is opportunistically positioning herself upwind from the fallout.

If she genuinely believes what she now states, then her next step should be to support women’s spaces, stand up for female athletes, protect minors, and oppose the chemical or surgical castration of children. But I’m not holding my breath.

Because with Joy Reid and other progressives, it’s always about ideology and politics. In her world, gender is fluid, right up until there’s a penis in the ladies’ locker room.

Brian C. Joondeph, M.D., is a physician and writer. Follow me on Twitter @retinaldoctor, Substack Dr. Brian’s Substack, Truth Social @BrianJoondeph, LinkedIn @Brian Joondeph, and email brianjoondeph@gmail.com.