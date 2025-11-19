War with Everyone, Including Ourselves

You can’t fight what you can’t see. So allow me to ask a blunt question: How blind are we?

Talk of war is everywhere. A good number of military academics would tell you that WWIII began sometime between the 9/11 Islamic terror attacks and President Obama’s decision to use the international banking system to freeze out nations deemed insufficiently compliant with the West’s brand of “globalism.” The more that Washington, London, and Brussels have insisted that the “rules-based international order” empowers Western officials to confiscate foreign assets or disrupt normal currency transactions whenever target nations refuse to do what Western officials demand, the faster that adversaries such as China and Russia have worked to build financial institutions beyond the West’s control.

The wars in Iraq and Afghanistan involved numerous players who called neither country home. Islamic militants came from Africa, Europe, Asia, and across the Middle East. Arms brokers from China, Russia, and South American narco-states made money from the prolonged conflicts. After the Taliban effectively ended heroin production in Afghanistan, opium poppy cultivation spiked with the arrival of American troops. Since 2001, Afghanistan has dominated the global market for illicit drugs, supplying more than 90% of the world’s heroin.

A lot of that heroin made its way back into the United States. At the same time, the pharmaceutical industry hooked millions of Americans on legalized opioids. Stepping in to take advantage of Americans’ growing addiction to illegal heroin and legal pain medications, China partnered with Central and South American cartels to flood fentanyl into the country. China sees the drug-trade as a way to weaken American society while establishing both alliances and smuggling routes that allow its soldiers to penetrate the American heartland.

Nobody knows exactly how many illegal aliens from China now operate in the United States, but they are certainly doing more than just quietly spying on rural military bases. Every time a core industrial factory or food production warehouse explodes, prudent people should wonder whether the incident was an accident or an act of sabotage. Every time a cellular phone network gets hacked or a financial institution acknowledges the theft of millions of consumer records, Americans should understand those events as forms of hybrid warfare. With human traffickers assisting the covert movements of America’s most formidable enemies, hybrid warfare can turn into kinetic warfare quickly.

President Trump and Secretary of War Hegseth are hunting drug boats in international waters. Killing narco-terrorists who kill Americans with fentanyl seems reasonable. But what else is going on? Venezuela holds the world’s largest proven oil reserves — more than the United States, Mexico, and Canada combined — and has natural resources worth roughly fifteen trillion dollars. When Marxist-socialist Hugo Chávez “nationalized” Venezuela’s most important industries at the beginning of the century, he stole hundreds of billions of dollars in infrastructure from American companies. Do you think there might be a few people in Washington who believe it’s time to collect damages plus interest?

Speaking of “interest,” ever since Venezuela swung hard toward Chávez’s economy-crippling socialism, Russia and China have increased their presence on America’s southern porch. Offering Venezuela scientific expertise and infrastructure in exchange for cheap energy and space for their espionage and military forces, Russia and China have greatly expanded their surveillance powers and lethal capabilities around the Caribbean these last two decades. Should the West’s proxy war in Ukraine transform into a head-to-head conflict between Russia and the United States, it will become imperative for America to control everything from the Florida Keys to northern South America. Should China follow through on its threats to invade Taiwan, it will simultaneously use its Venezuelan assets, alliances with narco-terrorists, and hibernating Chinese agents already inside the United States to attack critical American infrastructure and sow chaos. Any prudent military planner seeking either to prevent or win WWIII knows that American forces must box out adversaries already staging operations in or near Venezuela.

The Venezuelan government has also spent the last twenty-five years cultivating ties with Hezbollah and other Iran-backed terrorist groups. Islamic terrorists and Venezuela’s narco-terrorists have long shared intel, weapons systems, logistical expertise, banking resources, and both real and counterfeit documents to advance non-competing interests. An interesting report recently republished on ZeroHedge notes that the U.S. military began blowing up Venezuelan drug boats within weeks of launching attacks on Iran’s nuclear facilities. There is credible evidence to suggest that Iran has been attempting to use Venezuela’s smuggling networks to infiltrate the U.S. with terrorist operatives. What looks like a “war on drugs” may very well be a war on Islamic terrorists. Either way, control over Venezuela becomes critical for American national security.

The Trump administration has made no secret of its intentions to reestablish dominant control over the Western Hemisphere and batten down the hatches of Fortress America. It has designated North and South American drug cartels “Foreign Terrorist Organizations” and is going after Mexican and Canadian financial institutions that assist Chinese fentanyl sales and narco-terrorist money laundering. President Trump seeks to project American power as far north as Greenland and as far south as the Panama Canal. He is reorienting trade relations with Canada and Mexico in an effort to wean both nations’ economic reliance upon China. The president’s message is clear: America must secure the hemisphere before ongoing hostilities with foreign adversaries metastasize from hybrid forms of economic warfare into overt forms of violent war.

While America works to secure its borders and local neighborhood, Western authorities continue to vilify Russia for attempting to do the same with regard to Ukraine. For thirty years, Ukraine has been widely ridiculed within Europe’s elite political circles as being irredeemably corrupt. Ever since the Western-backed coup d’état in 2014 and Russia’s renewed interest in Ukraine’s Russian-speaking Eastern territories, those same elite political circles have hailed Ukraine’s authoritarian government as Europe’s frontline in the “defense of democracy.” It does not seem to matter to the Europeans that Ukraine has all but banned political dissent, free speech, and religious freedom or that Ukraine’s “President” Zelenskyy has remained in office eighteen months beyond the end of his elected term. Europeans and Americans in favor of prolonging the war in Ukraine insist that military dictatorship is the sine qua non of “democracy” and that dissent is “Russian disinformation.”

For fifteen years, “Russian disinformation” has been the greatest fear of American and European politicians. Powerful Western authorities worry so much about Russia’s almost supernatural ability to steer public opinion that they have decided to “save democracy” by killing free speech. The corporate news media — revealing themselves to be subservient cogs of Western governments — have marshaled their resources to censor public dissent and brand anti-Establishment viewpoints as “Russian propaganda.”

Across the West nobody knows what’s real anymore. Western governments accuse their geopolitical enemies of using social media platforms to engage in information warfare. At the same time, Western governments direct information warfare against their own citizens. Antifa terrorists riot against capitalism while Western capitalists bankroll Antifa’s mayhem. Big Pharma makes money by making sure everyone is sick. Big Tech defends free speech while censoring online accounts. Big Banks defend free markets while offshoring industries and inflating paper currencies. Western politicians divide the world between “democracies” and “dictatorships,” while monitoring all electronic communications and pushing for “vaccine” passports, digital IDs, facial recognition, mass surveillance, and central bank digital currencies.

Are we at war with foreign nations, or are our own nations at war with us? Both seem to be true. That sure makes it difficult to see what we’re fighting. Perhaps that’s the point. Shake us until we’re dizzy and confused and parade us into our jail cells as we proclaim our allegiance to the “coalition of the willing.” Subjugation is a deadly cocktail of fear and chaos.

