Turning Point USA Has A Tucker Carlson Problem

There is a growing chorus of conservatives who are both angry and disappointed that Turning Point USA, which is closely aligned with the Republican Party, continues its relationship with Tucker Carlson, who repeatedly makes anti-Jewish, anti-Christian statements. Plus, now Carlson says that he hates the Republican Party.

Calling the Republican Party “corrupt” on the November 24 Shawn Ryan podcast interview, Carlson said,

On the Republican Party, which is almost to the point where it’s just useless, and I’m going to have to oppose it because I hate them too much, because they’re such betrayers.

If one of Turning Point’s leading voices spews Jew and Christian hatred and hates the Republican Party, what am I to do? Active as I am in multiple Republican and conservative organizations (which are not always the same), it would be so much easier to keep my opinion to myself and just go along to get along. But then I think back to Dr. Max Naumann. In “Is History Repeating Itself,” Ronn Torossian, opens by saying,

In August 1933, only months after Hitler rose to power, a chilling interview appeared in the Jewish Telegraphic Agency. Dr. Max Naumann, a proud German patriot and the founder of the Verband nationaldeutscher Juden – the Association of National German Jews – declared his unwavering loyalty to the Nazi government. Even as Jewish livelihoods were being dismantled, professions confiscated, and families terrorized, this group of proper, non-Orthodox German Jews insisted that Jews had nothing to fear if they behaved correctly, shed their national identity, rejected Zionism, and embedded themselves wholly within German society.

Tucker Carlson and his many Hitler-loving guests would be pleased that in 1935, the Nazis dissolved Dr. Naumann’s Association of National German Jews. Four years later, the good doctor was murdered by the Nazis. So much for go along to get along.

There are some who say that Carlson changed following his firing, when he “agreed to part ways” with Fox News in October 2023. However, Carlson’s work history suggests that his political views are shaped by whoever is putting money in his wallet.

CNN: 2000 to 2005

PBS: 2004 to 2005

MSNBC: 2005 to 2008

Fox: 2009 to 2023

Odds are that if Fox had not fired “agreed to part ways” with Carlson, he would still be on the air each night promoting conservative positions that most of us would applaud. But now that he is supposedly independent, he is liberated to utter anti-Christian and anti-Jewish comments. Could it be that his new employer is Qatar, via Omeed Malik, who founded 1789 Capital and helped fund his new media corporation?

What else would explain Carlson continuing to host Hitler lovers and Holocaust deniers who make shameful anti-Christian comments while Tucker nods along during their friendly chats?

For instance, one Hitler-loving, Holocaust denying guest said the United States was on the ‘wrong side’ in the Second World War, and falsely claimed that millions of Jews in concentration camps ‘ended up dead’ only because the Nazis did not have the resources to care for them.

With another Hitler-loving, Holocaust-denying guest, Carlson attacked Christians:

How do you explain Mike Huckabee, Ted Cruz...who I have seen be seized by this brain virus, and they’re not Jewish. Most of them are self-described Christians. And they’re Christian Zionists. Like what is that? I can just say that for myself, I dislike them more than anybody because...it’s Christian heresy and I’m offended by that as a Christian.

Later in that same podcast, Carlson added that he “despises Christian Zionists more than anyone on earth.”

Ambassador to Israel and Baptist Minister Mike Huckabee responded on X to Tucker’s derogatory Christian comment:

Wasn’t aware that Tucker despises me. I do get that a lot from people not familiar with the Bible or history. Somehow, I will survive the animosity.

In another podcast, Carlson attacked Christian Pastor Dietrich Bonhoeffer, who was murdered by the Nazis just days before the war ended.

Because once you start calling people Nazis, we have no choice but to start shooting them. To be Dietrich Bonhoeffer and sort of reach the end of reason, or even Christianity. Bonhoeffer decided Christianity’s not even – he was a Lutheran pastor – Christianity is not enough, we have to kill the guy.

Chrisitan author Eric Metaxas, who wrote Bonhoeffer: Pastor, Martyr, Prophet, Spy, responded on X:

How could Tucker interview one of the most genuinely hateful racists and Jew-haters in the world, Nick Fuentes? Honestly, I am shocked by that. Despicable

In another tweet, he explained,

Tucker’s statements about Bonhoeffer are WRONG. It’s seriously shocking he would say these things. Bonhoeffer did not advocate MURDER, which would have been sinful, but he did understand that within a just war people are KILLED. Will Tucker now condemn David for killing Goliath?

Despite all this, Turning Point USA continues to partner with Tucker Carlson, letting him represent the organization on college campuses. Even if Carlson does not bring up his Jew hatred and make asinine anti-Christian comments during Turning Point events, by having Turning Point’s “stamp of approval,” it validates what Carlson spews on his podcast and elsewhere.

Turning Point USA and specifically its new CEO Erika Kirk, are so enamored of Tucker Carlson that their photo montage of the 45 speakers for their December AmericaFest event showcases Carlson’s photo besides photos of Charlie Kirk and Erika Kirk. Scroll through the Turning Point USA AmericaFest speaker photos and ask yourself if Turning Point could have placed any other speaker in the prominent position given to Tucker Carlson. Perhaps antisemitism is a requirement to be a highlighted Turning Point speaker?

In “Tucker Carlson is Tearing the Conservative Movement Apart,” the National Review editor Phil Klein said on a podcast what has become obvious to so many Patriots.

(Tucker Carlson) is attacking Bonhoeffer... He’s pushing the idea that ‘Maybe we were on the wrong side in World War II.’ He’s defending Maduro. He is defending Boko Haram and attacking Ted Cruz for caring about the plight of Christians being persecuted. He is doing this chemtrail stuff. He’s defending Mamdani. [snip] Tucker Carlson is a Jew hater. He is the most vile and influential Jew hater in this country. And he is doing more to try to mainstream Jew hatred in this country than anyone alive. He is tearing apart the conservative movement, and he is not doing so while advancing any form of conservatism.

More and more mainstream conservative media are deriding Tucker Carlson’s obvious antisemitism. On PJ Media, Scott Pinsker writes “Tucker Carlson is a Lying, Hypocritical Nazi Sympathizer”:

Tucker Carlson keeps insisting he’s not a Nazi or an antisemite. (“How dare you!”) He just agrees with Nazis and antisemites whenever they talk about Israel, Zionism, and the ‘evil of Jewish money.’ Which, by definition, makes him a Nazi apologist. Furthermore, by posing as a neo-isolationist when it comes to Israel, yet not saying a frickin’ peep about Qatar receiving a U.S. war guarantee, he’s exposed himself as a hypocrite.

Standing with many other more influential Republicans and Conservatives, I am calling on Turning Point USA, the great organization that Charlie Kirk founded, to disassociate itself from a man who admits he hates the Republican Party while his guests spew anti-Christian and anti-Jewish hatred as they adore Hitler and deny the Holocaust.

The Holocaust started with words and ended with gas chambers. In 2025 America, I am not going to go along to get along and make the same mistake Dr. Naumann made in Germany in 1933.

Image created using AI.

Robin M. Itzler is a regular contributor to American Thinker. She is the founder and editor of Patriot Neighbors, a free weekly national newsletter and can be reached at PatriotNeighbors@yahoo.com.