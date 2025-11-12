Trump: The Last Bulwark Against Government Control Over All Money

If you want a picture of the future, imagine a boot stamping on a human face—forever. – George Orwell

George Orwell’s telescreen is no longer “suspend your disbelief”-level fiction. And the foot meting out the punishment may soon be the state’s, delivering your Universal Basic Income in UBI Dollars (UBIDs).

I have recently written about AI and UBI, positing that AI will lead to sufficient disruption to make UBI a near-certainty. In this essay, I combine these threads in relation to a current political stance.

Image created using AI.

Utopian visions—from Thomas More’s Utopia to Edward Bellamy’s Looking Backward—imagined harmonious, egalitarian societies where technology and policy eradicated want and conflict. These works inspired reforms, but their blueprints for perfectibility ignored the complexity of human behavior and power. Even Ursula K. Le Guin’s The Dispossessed, a rare example of an anarchist utopia, ultimately reveals idealism crumbling under the weight of institutional inertia and cultural drift.

By contrast, dystopian literature has proven uncannily prescient.

George Orwell’s 1984 anticipated mass surveillance and digital censorship. Aldous Huxley’s Brave New World foresaw a society numbed by engineered distractions—a forebear to today’s attention-addiction economy. Margaret Atwood’s The Handmaid’s Tale, Yevgeny Zamyatin’s We, and Ray Bradbury’s Fahrenheit 451 each predicted elements of behavioral control and technological regression that now feel/are eerily present.

Why have dystopias proven more accurate? Because utopian visions reflect a winsome but naïve faith in rational design and reasonableness. Dystopias, however, extrapolate from fears—surveillance, stratification, dehumanization—into plausible futures that transition seamlessly into extant presents. Fear is a real motivator.

At the individual and small group levels, reason may prevail. Politics is not in such realms. It is a team sport, organized as “parties,” large enough to be mobs. And mobs are neither rational nor reasonable in their actions. They are fear-propelled.

The AI revolution is upending work, wealth, and politics. As automation, mechanical and digital, displaces millions of jobs, UBI emerges as a proposed solution: an unconditional monthly payment to all, assuring baseline security. Early proponents framed it as freedom, dignity, and autonomy.

But as AI advances, UBI’s implementation grows less like Bellamy’s benevolent organizing and more like Orwell’s technocratic management.

Why? Because funding and delivering UBI at scale requires digital infrastructure encompassing technologies such as app-based disbursement, biometric identity, fraud detection, and linked spending. The very nature of UBI in an AI age means states can track, analyze, and, increasingly, control how recipients use their income. Conditionality “to ensure necessities” or mitigate “antisocial behavior” becomes a slippery slope toward digital paternalism, where every transaction is scrutinized.

In effect, UBI morphs from liberation into surveillance—and surveillance into social engineering.

UBI’s technological backdoor to surveillance is most powerfully realized through Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs). These promise secure, programmable money distributed directly by the state. On the surface, they offer efficiency, fraud resistance, and easier benefit allocation.

UBI is CBDC-lite. It delivers nearly every erosion of cherished freedom, liberty, and privacy—but with the blows softened – like a well-placed pillow over the face of a beating victim. With a nod to Klaus Schwab and the World Economic Forum, “You will be bruised, and you will be happy.”

The privacy dangers are acute. UBIDs (UBI Dollars), similar to CBDCs, would record every transaction in real time, enabling governments to analyze, restrict, or reverse payments at will.

The IMF warns:

CBDC could be designed to potentially include a wealth of personal data, encapsulating transaction histories, user demographics, and behavioral patterns. Data leakage and abuse, even by issuing authorities, are deeply concerning in countries both with weak and strong rule of law.

The Brookings Institution adds:

Given the complexity and performance limitations of current privacy-enhancing technologies, it seems likely that a true retail CBDC will expose new forms of sensitive information to its operators.

Such tools, paired with AI, make total economic surveillance and behavioral control not only possible, but likely. Dystopian warnings appear not as exaggerations, but as blueprints.

Recognizing these dangers, President Donald J. Trump took decisive action. On January 23, 2025, he signed an executive order stating:

It is the policy of my Administration...to prohibit the establishment, issuance, and use of a central bank digital currency (CBDC) by any Federal agency or instrumentality... Measures will be taken to protect Americans from the risks of CBDCs, which threaten financial system stability, individual privacy, and U.S. sovereignty.

The order immediately terminated all government CBDC initiatives and rolled back prior executive actions promoting their exploration.

Trump had warned during his 2024 campaign:

A CBDC would give the federal government absolute control over your money... They could take your money and you wouldn’t even know it was gone.

It is no leap to see that, similarly, UBI has no future while Trump is in office.

President Trump has repeatedly asserted—often at pivotal moments—that attacks against him are proxies for attacks on Americans’ freedom:

In the end, they’re not coming after me. They’re coming after you—and I’m just standing in the way.

This refrain underscores his role as a bulwark against elite overreach, including encroaching technocracy. Whether responding to politically motivated indictments or encroachments on economic liberty, Trump frames himself as a “true protector” absorbing—and preventing—the blows intended for ordinary Americans.

History and literature agree: dystopian predictions, far more than utopian dreams, have captured the real risks of technological and bureaucratic excess. Dystopian literature validates fears as prophetic.

Re AI and UBI: Be afraid. Be very afraid.

As AI and digital currency threaten to merge UBI with ubiquitous economic surveillance, America stands at a crossroads. Donald J. Trump’s executive action against CBDCs, coupled with his unwavering public stance, represents more than policy—it is an affirmation of the right to privacy, freedom, and independence.

In a world where the “soma“ of UBI and the “telescreen” of CBDCs seem imminent, one leader’s willingness to stand in the way may be the bulwark that preserves liberty for generations to come.

DJT’s vision is one of freedom and liberty for all. Support it, him, and these policies.

Oppose him if slavery to the state is your utopia.