Trump Redux Year One

Referencing Theodore Roosevelt, Mr. Trump deserves credit for being the man in the arena striving valiantly to restore American greatness, defend Western Civilization, adhere to classical liberalism, and esteem normalcy and common sense. Apparently, Mr. Trump was very busy during the four years the autopen was being exercised extensively. In this second presidential term, he has hit the ground running with a comprehensive program replete with detailed planning. Individuals committed to putting American interests first have been staffed to execute this program quickly. Mr. Trump’s brilliance needs just a few examples.

Innumerable economists with doctorates aligned in consensus to the destructiveness of imposing substantial tariffs. None of these bright lights could imagine how to staunch outsourcing our best jobs overseas, much less bring manufacturing and white collar jobs back to our country. The status quo of foreign countries applying high tariffs to protect their premier industries was settled. Indisputably, the correct policy for the U.S. was to have asymmetric minimal or nil tariffs to facilitate world trade. Wrong on all counts, no universities have rescinded degrees they’ve conferred to these idiots savant in their own field.

Diplomats’ curriculum vitae vary. But this diversity of higher education produced unanimity that Middle East peace was only possible with a two state solution. It was imperative that a hostile, militant Muslim nation following the religion of peace be fabricated adjacent to Israel so that Israel would stop being so provocative. Jordan, populated largely with Palestinians, wouldn’t suffice as a homeland. Whenever Israel was attacked, progressive diplomacy advocated either Israeli defeat or else Israeli success to the point of achieving status quo ante. Certainly, it would be outrageous for Israel to win.

China being completely inscrutable, understanding the Far East was best left to experts in the field. Because Chinese rejection of communism in favor of classical liberal democracy is imminent, a blind eye must be turned to the hybrid warfare being waged incessantly against the U.S. by China with debt diplomacy colonizing vital foreign assets, crippling and enslaving Americans with recreational drugs, enticing American jobs and industries to relocate to China, stealing intellectual property, engaging in military and industrial espionage, fabricating electronics that clandestinely steal data and control devices, hacking into companies and infrastructure and government agencies, monopolizing rare earth mineral mining and refinement, hosting cultural exchanges gaining sympathizers and fellow travelers in American colleges and universities, actively sourcing illegal immigrants to infiltrate the U.S. for unknown purposes, establishing clandestine police stations in foreign nations to spy on and control the diaspora, and purchasing vast amounts of American farmland in proximity to military installations.

These are just a few examples of how one brilliant individual studied these and other problems for four years, and returned with innovative, energetic, and successful recourses to set things right again. How has it been possible for one man to produce so many ideas besting so many so-called experts?

Virtuoso performances deserving our applause include:

Mr. Trump is the all-time champion speaking against and battling progressive fascism.

He is the all-time champion challenging the Lugenpress and calling out their fake news.

One of the very few politicians who do what they say they will do is President Trump.

Donald Trump is the most pro-life American president ever.

Mr. Trump is the champion of girls’ and women’s rights protecting them in sports, bathrooms, showers, and other spaces against mentally ill males pretending they are females.

He stopped the collusion of government with the progressive war on men and boys and masculinity.

Safety on our city streets is being restored by removing criminal illegal aliens.

The anarchist terror group Antifa is recognized now for what it is, notwithstanding experts have been baffled by its loose organization, although there is membership, initiation, training, equipping, and mobilization.

Lawfare has been stopped and law enforcement restarted. In particular, the FBI is being transformed from a Deep State lawfare agency into a law enforcement agency.

Widespread deportations of illegal aliens are being executed.

The Deep State has been wounded, but it’s too soon to know if that’s mortally wounded, or whether the Deep State is a phoenix.

The Defense Department is being converted from a Marxist cultural laboratory into the Department of War focused on fighting and winning.

Subsidies are ending for college and university Marxist courses advocating socialist economics and DEI.

The War on Drugs is being taken seriously and to a new higher level.

By President Trump’s accounting, he has stopped or prevented seven wars.

Mr. Trump eliminated Iran’s nuclear weapons program.

The UN juggernaut for the world’s first global tax which would have been implemented by the UN’s International Marine Organization was single-handedly stopped.

The US was pulled out of the climate alarmist Paris Climate Agreement. And the UN Climate Conference COP30 meeting was intentionally disparaged by only sending a lower level contingent of US government officials.

Subsidies are being phased out on environmentally unfriendly and uneconomical wind and solar energy generation.

Scientific credibility is being restored to the EPA with recission of the fraudulent CO2 Endangerment Finding.

President Trump’s income tax reductions were made permanent forestalling a hike in confiscations.

DOGE uncovered widespread government expenditures supporting the progressive fascist agenda. For example, USAID funding of worldwide progressive NGOs has been substantially eliminated.

Ten extant regulations must be retired for every single new one enacted. And the regulatory approval process has been expedited.

Mr. Trump stopped funding and withdrew the U.S. from the UN’s unelected and unaccountable World Health Organization which intends to exercise (unconstitutional) supranational powers when they declare a pandemic.

The un-American and anti-American centralized censorship organization known as the Global Engagement Center was eliminated.

Work is in progress restoring trust in the NIH, CDC, and FDA from damage wrought by indigenous technocrats.

American manufacturing and white collar jobs are being protected and repatriated with tariffs creating a level field on which to compete with foreign governments and foreign companies.

Fortunately, President Trump has been so organized, efficient, and productive that this must be an abridged version of his accomplishments so far in his second term. Many important items most likely will have been left out unintentionally.

Apologies to Teddy from this critic, but the strong man has stumbled a few times:

Mr. Trump is not a fiscal conservative who understands the imperative to balance the budget without raising taxes.

He is innovating 50-year mortgages which treats the symptom of unaffordability without addressing the root cause of deficit spending.

President Trump has initiated government ownership of the means of production with MP Materials, Trilogy Metals, and a joint venture with General Motors for the Thacker Pass mine for lithium and rare earth minerals, and with Intel for semiconductor chip fabrication.

Mr. Trump supported passage of the CHIPS Act, which is crony capitalism undermining free enterprise by the government trying to pick winners and losers rather than relying on the free market to reward productivity and innovation.

$2k from tariff revenues will be paid to Americans. This will be as inflationary as the COVID-19 stimulus checks because all the rest of government expenditures will be driven to a higher deficit level leading to monetary inflation.

A bonus of $10k to be paid to air traffic controllers who showed up for work during the government shutdown is inadvisable because it wasn’t announced a priori as an incentive for all air traffic controllers to work.

No one has been held responsible for deprivation of rights under color of law (18 USC 242) for perpetrating the COVID-19 tyranny.

May it please the one true God to bless these United States by providing a second great year.

