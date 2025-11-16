Trump as Br'er Rabbit

If you remember the wonderful Song of the South, Br'er Rabbit begs Br'er Fox not to throw him in the bramble bushes knowing, what fox doesn’t, that he’s safe there in a place where Br'er Fox will be ensnared. After the disastrous Schumer shutdown (which I predict will add impetus to a remake of the SNAP program and the end of the Obama (Un) Affordable Care Act) the Democrats amped up their nonsense about Trump having engaged in wrongdoing with blackmailer and procurer of underaged females Jeffrey Epstein.

As you may recall, three judges, two of whom were appointed by Obama and one by Clinton, have blocked the Department of Justice from releasing the Epstein grand jury documents to the media.

Anyone with any sense at all knows that the prior administration that hamstrung Trump with so many false prosecutions and two impeachments would have long ago released any dirt they had which tied Trump to Epstein’s criminal conduct.

As you may also recall, Trump threw Epstein out of Mar-a-Lago years ago before prosecutors went after Epstein.

Still, with so much of the evidence locked up by the judiciary, the Democrats replayed their J6 Committee scenario. They selectively released what they obtained from the Epstein estate after they tampered with it and outright lied to accuse Trump of the opposite of what the emails showed.

Here’s a Courier searchable database of the 20k Epstein files already released.

The most well known of the Epstein victims, Virginia Giuffre, testified under oath and in a book she wrote before her death that Trump had never done anything improper. It seems, in fact, that he was working with the authorities to nab Epstein. Giuffre’s lawyer praised Trump for cooperating voluntarily with Giuffre’s counsel in her suit against the Epstein estate.

Other emails establish Epstein’s animus against Trump and, in fact, they show Epstein working with Michael Wolff (former NYT reporter, USA Today, Vanity Fair), the New York Times, and the House Oversight Democrats when they tried to take down Trump.

There are even emails from Epstein to Stacey Paskett (Congresswoman from the Virgin Islands) prompting her with questions during the hearing.

The desperate Democrats released an Epstein email this week which they claimed “proved” Trump was part of the Epstein inner circle. It was quickly learned that they replaced “Virginia” in the email with “victim” because in context, had her name not been removed everyone would recognize she had already exonerated Trump. Read as written contextually, Epstein was saying that he was almost certain Trump was cooperating with Palm Beach authorities against him -- a speculation that was warranted, because he was. Epstein’s adviser Michael Wolff confirmed that Epstein told him that it was Trump who first informed the police about what was going on in Epstein’s house.

Only the fact that the House Oversight Committee quickly published the unredacted email kept this outrageous scam from going any further.

Not dissuaded from the failure of their first attempt to tar Trump with the Epstein emails, the Democratic Party on its official X account accused Trump of having spent Thanksgiving of 2017 with Epstein. Unfortunately for them, there was ample media and video proof that Trump spent that day with his family and they deleted the tweet.

Greg Gutfeld summarizes this double fiasco:

...watching people fall for these "bombshells" is hysterical. they never cared about the case, or the victims -- but only take an interest in it if it advances them politically. and even then, they will knowingly deceive their willing media enablers with an easily identifiable redaction. not just stupid, but maliciously so.

Then Congressman Tim Burchett moved for a House vote to bring the Epstein estate files to the House floor and the Democrats blocked the effort,

Trump has long cautioned that a number of perfectly innocent people’s names may show up in these files and discretion in disclosures is warranted. The Left has, as you might expect, little regard for such niceties as fairness. They may well regret this, as some of their friends and members are already showing up. Perhaps that’s why Burchett’s effort failed: Whatever they say in public, they know in private that they want this stuff buried.

Just by way of example:

Before Epstein was arrested a second time in 2017, the emails show that NYT reporter Landon Thomas alerted Epstein that a second investigation was underway.

Do the emails incriminate Obama? Maybe:

@tomselliott Epstein email to Tom Pritzker in Nov. 28, 2016: "barrack and the boys in pb, wild wild." Surely he's not referring to our former president at Epstein's Palm Beach residence? Who, by the way, happened to be in Palm Beach at exactly this time, as per contemporaneous news reports.

Then there’s Katie Couric, George Stephanopoulos, and Woody Allen dining at Epstein’s home in an event to honor (now former) Prince Andrew during Epstein’s post-incarceration on charges he was soliciting underage prostitution.

We no longer live in the age of innocence where scandalous behavior drives people out of the public eye, but as Trump has warned, some perfectly innocent people may face consequences. Innocent or not, Larry Summers seems to be taking the first hit from the Epstein emails release. He had been slated to lead the policy plank of the Democrats’ Project 2029 at the Center for American Progress. CAP is now reviewing this to determine whether to continue this plan.

That’s just the beginning, as the fallout hasn’t had much time to materialize.

Tired of this non-stop ankle biting and lying, Trump asked the Attorney General, the Department of Justice, and the FBI to investigate "Jeffrey Epstein’s involvement and relationship with Bill Clinton, Larry Summers, Reid Hoffman, J.P. Morgan, Chase and many other people and institutions to determine what was going on with them and him.” He added that it’s “FIND OUT” time. Bondi promptly announced she had selected SDNY United States Attorney Jay Clayton to take the lead in this.

Do you imagine this instantaneous appointment just happened -- or, like me, do you think Trump gave these malicious idiots enough rope to discredit themselves, absolve himself, and leave them in substantial legal jeopardy?