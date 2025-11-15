The Red-Green Alliance Is Still Powerful

We have been through a lot, and we are going through a lot. Getting President Trump elected was a great gift, and he has, as expected, done amazing things. But we are still in trouble. Most readers here already know this, but it still bears repeating. The American radical Left is dangerous—literally an existential threat to our existence as a constitutional republic (much of which has already been eroded over decades of effort by our internal enemies).

Image created using AI.

Leftists know they are in trouble, and like cornered animals, can be expected to become increasingly violent. But we are also in trouble because, as a nation, we still don’t completely get it. We all breathed a sigh of relief following the 2024 election, and many took that as a sign that, at least for the moment, the fight was over. But as you know, the real fight is just beginning.

Manufactured Crisis

Every agenda the radicals inflict on us is part of an overarching strategy to sow chaos, division, and hate, and it’s been working pretty well so far. (I describe this in detail in my latest book, Manufactured Crisis: The War to End America.)

The troubling examples we’ve seen almost daily for years are reaching a fever pitch. Antifa-style groups attack ICE, police, and conservative gatherings. The media often lies about, misrepresents, or neglects to report it. A recent TPUSA meetup in San Francisco nearly turned into an outright war.

Understand this: “Antifa” is only the latest name adopted by a group of paid agitators who’ve been plying their trade for decades. They were the core of “Occupy Wall Street,” Black Lives Matter, and many other “movements.” These absolutely ignorant people fantasize a utopian communist future, but don’t know what greets them if they succeed: the firing squad.

This fact is written in plain English by Sergey Nechayev, the anarchist whose 1869 Revolutionary Catechism became the blueprint for Lenin’s Soviet takeover of Russia and all subsequent communist revolutions. Nechayev even goes so far as to lay out an order of execution for the segments of society marked for extermination.

Number one are people like you and me:

Above all, those who are especially inimical to the revolutionary organization must be destroyed; their violent and sudden deaths will produce the utmost panic in the government, depriving it of its will to action by removing the cleverest and most energetic supporters.

Number two is—you guessed it—the Antifa-types and their ilk:

The second group comprises those who will be spared for the time being in order that, by a series of monstrous acts, they may drive the people into inevitable revolt.

All that radical leaders want is to gain power and the wealth that accompanies it. They are what I call entrepreneurial parasites. Once seated in power, the street thugs like Antifa become a liability. The Catechism also lists other classes, with their survival depending on their usefulness to the regime. Sooner or later, though, all will meet the axe.

Immigration

With the rise of Zohran Mamdani and other Islamists in America (e.g., Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar), we constantly hear the “Red/Green Alliance.” This alliance between Islam and the Left is nothing new. I wrote two books that coined the phrase, The Red/Green Axis, both of which predicted much of what is happening as a result of our myriad immigration policies regarding both legal and illegal immigration, asylum, and refugee resettlement.

The Red/Green Axis is not a temporary alliance between two competing forces. It is all communism. It is yet another way to create chaos, division, and conflict in America. Soviet communists have owned the Muslim Brotherhood and its offshoots since the 1950s. They have allowed the so-called “Islamic Radicals” to unleash death and destruction around the world as a false flag operation to draw our eyes away from the real enemy: the “former” Soviet Union (it hasn’t really changed) and Communist China.

Border Czar Tom Homan has focused on the criminal aliens first, which, of course, is a top priority, but other illegal aliens have enormously negative impacts across all aspects of society. They have been, and in many cases still are, using welfare benefits to which they are not entitled. They create housing shortages everywhere; they bring in numerous diseases, many of which used to be thought eradicated, and new ones, like the deadly Chagas disease. They have overcrowded our public schools, making decent education almost impossible for American kids, even without the radical indoctrination.

There are over 400 languages spoken in public schools in America today. Many of these are unknown dialects for which there are no interpreters. The following chart comes from my 2019 Red/Green Axis 2.0. It is shocking but true. I guarantee you it is worse today.

Image published with permission from James Simpson.

But that is only one of the many problems. Democrats want to count illegals to augment the jerrymandered districts that favor them. This and the massive illegal alien vote fraud, which is occurring today, are the two greatest threats. Today’s Democrat party has one overarching goal: to create a one-party nation. And make no mistake, it would be a communist nation.

In fact, the open borders agenda has been pursued by the international communist movement since the 1920s and 30s. Read the following, described by Col. Archibald Roosevelt (Teddy’s son), in a 1950s pamphlet. It’s copied directly from International Labor Defense, a Soviet front group, which, in the 1930s, demanded:

[C]omplete right of asylum for all emigrants who have been compelled to leave their own country for political or economic reasons; that they should not be expelled or extradited; they shall be allowed to enter all countries without documents or visas; they shall be given identification papers valid in all countries; unrestricted right to stay in any country; full right to work and to relief in case of unemployment; immediate cancellation of all expulsion and extradition orders; the release of all arrested emigrants, and finally the right to take part in the political and trade union life in the country in which they have found asylum.*

Doesn’t this sound exactly like today’s demands from the open borders crowd, including the Democrat party? The Democrat party has been sympathetic to communism since the 1930s. But today’s Democrats, confronted with declining support from Americans, also see importing voters as necessary to their survival. And they don’t care who it affects. The truth of that can be counted in billions of dollars and thousands of American lives lost at the hands of illegal aliens!

The 2026 election will soon be upon us. Democrats are still committing vote fraud, and this must be stopped to the extent possible in the short time remaining to us. If Republicans lose either of the Congressional chambers, President Trump’s agenda will become much more difficult to achieve. As the true leaders of our nation, We the People need to do everything we can in our own states to lobby our legislators for voting reform. No more mass mail-in voting. No more early voting or same-day registration. Voter ID is essential and can be passed in states even if the congressional effort fails. We should be demanding loudly that redistricting exclude non-citizens. We’ve had enough!

We need to get on this right away, people. Our very lives, as well as those of our children and future generations, are literally at stake.

_____________

* Roosevelt, Col. Archibald. Conquest via Immigration. Georgia: The Alliance, 1956. 5, 7.

James Simpson is an economist, businessman, investigative journalist, and author. His latest book is Manufactured Crisis: The War to End America. His website is www.crisisnow.net. Follow Jim on X, Facebook & Instagram.