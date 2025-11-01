The Looming Shadow

It's time to confront an uncomfortable truth: unchecked Islamic expansion poses an existential threat to Western civilization. Islam operates less as a religion and more as a totalitarian ideology cloaked in faith, demanding submission while rejecting assimilation. This "religion of intolerance" fosters violence and cultural conquest, exploiting democratic openness to erode the very freedoms that enable it.

Islam is the world's fastest-growing faith -- surging by 347 million adherents from 2010 to 2020 alone, outpacing all others combined. Action is imperative to safeguard our heritage. By 2050, Muslims will number nearly 2.8 billion, comprising 30% of the global population, up from 23% in 2010 -- a 73% increase driven by high fertility rates, youthful demographics, and migration. In Europe, the Muslim share could reach 10-14% by mid-century, with countries like France, Belgium, and Sweden approaching double digits by 2030 and beyond.

The United States, once a distant outlier at 0.8% Muslim in 2010, will see its numbers surge to 8.1 million (2.1%) by 2050, rivaling Episcopalians in influence. While non-Western nations like India, Nigeria, and Indonesia top lists for absolute growth -- adding tens of millions each -- these shifts are expanding westward.

This not benign diversity, but a slow-motion invasion, where higher birth rates (averaging 2.9 children per Muslim woman versus 2.6 for non-Muslims) and chain migration outpace native populations, tilting societies toward Sharia's shadow. Dr. Peter Hammond's seminal analysis in Slavery, Terrorism and Islam.The Historical Roots and Contemporary Threat illuminates the mechanics of this takeover, outlining a chilling progression tied to population thresholds.

Below 2%, Muslims appear as peaceful minorities, as in the U.S. (now at + 1%). But crossing 2-5% -- seen in the U.K. (2.7%) and Germany (3.7%) -- triggers recruitment in prisons and gangs, halal demands in schools, and subtle supremacism. At 5-10%, as in France (8-10%), riots erupt over cartoons or hijab bans, with car burnings in Paris suburbs signaling lawlessness as protest. By 20%, jihad militias form, churches burn, and sporadic murders target "infidels," echoing Ethiopia's 32% Muslim volatility. Hammond's stages culminate in 60-80% dominance, where Sharia enforces jizya taxes on non-believers, ethnic cleansing rages, and freedoms vanish -- witness Lebanon's slide from Christian plurality to Hezb’allah's grip or Sudan's genocidal purges. Europe, now the canary in the coal mine, exemplifies this peril. In Birmingham, a 30% Muslim city, Jews face bans from districts, harbingers of a "no-go" caliphate.

Sweden and Germany reel from migrant-fueled assaults, while France's banlieues breed terror. Ex-Muslim Ayaan Hirsi Ali: "Violence is inherent in Islam... a destructive, nihilistic cult of death." Dutch firebrand Geert Wilders echoes: Islam is "a totalitarian ideology that aims to conquer the West." In Michigan, Dearborn’s mayor threatens Christian pastors, and New York radicals like Zohran Mamdani vow to "remake this state in the image of our people," cheering Hamas while backing 9/11 plotters. Years ago, even Winston Churchill weighed in.

Since 9/11, over 26,000 jihadist attacks underscore the toll, as Pamela Geller notes: Muslims openly plot to "destroy our Constitutional freedoms."

This is no accident, but ideology in action: Koranic injunctions to hatred, mosque sermons inciting violence (three-quarters of U.S. mosques, per Mapping Sharia), and a refusal to integrate. While it is certainly true that not every Muslim is an Islamic terrorist, the fact remains that the vast majority of terrorist attacks are being conducted by Islamists.

Here's a thought experiment: Imagine you're walking down a city sidewalk late at night. A door opens up behind you and a group of Christian fundamentalists step out and start walking behind you. How do you feel? Now, repeat the same scenario but replace them with a group of Islamic fundamentalists. Now how do you feel? The closer Christians and Jews follow their Scriptures, the kinder and more philanthropic they become. What happens when Muslims closely adhere to the Koran? When Christians and Jews deviate from their Scriptures, the more they resemble (radical) Democrats. When Muslims deviate from the Koran, it becomes easier (and safer) for Westerners to live alongside them.

Liberals' one-way tolerance -- accommodating burqas while silencing critics -- invites subjugation. Even partial majorities spawn "100% Islamic enclaves" governed by parallel laws, eroding secularism, free speech, and women's rights. Pew data shows Muslims poised for majorities in 51 countries by 2050, up from 49, signaling global Islamization. In the West, this means diluted Judeo-Christian foundations, rising anti-Semitism, and welfare strains from unassimilated masses.

Yet hope lies in resolve. One author urges invoking sedition laws against imams preaching overthrow, halting unvetted refugee inflows -- as Muslim nations wisely do -- and rejecting multiculturalism's suicide pact. Nonie Darwish, an ex-Muslim, decries multiculturalist policies as "gross negligence", endangering democracy.

Conservatives must demand border security and cultural confidence: no Sharia courts, no tolerance for intolerance. Migrants flee Islamic hells only to recreate them here -- unless we pull the plug.

The hour is late, but not too late. By honoring our forebears' sacrifices for liberty, we can repel this creed of conquest. Failure invites Europe's fate: a continent of minarets and our freedoms muffled by 5x daily calls to Islamic prayer.

America, stand firm.

Image: Pixabay