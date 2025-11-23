The Left’s Lost Cause

America was a target of Marxists long before our grandparents were toddlers.

“When we get ready to take the United States,” declared Alexander Trachtenberg at the National Convention of Communist Parties in New York City’s Madison Square Garden in 1944, “we will not take it under the label of communism; we will not take it under the label of socialism ...We will take the United States under labels we have made very lovable; we will take it under liberalism, under democracy. But take it we will.”

Was this just the ranting of a political rebel –– New York City was a magnet for communists after the first and second world wars –– or was it an aural “writing on the wall” predicting the future of America?

The rest of the 20th century would tell us.

The scheme of Marxists to subvert America to a communist state cropped up in the 1940s in the public schools, one of which I attended, with the introduction of what was called "Progressive Education."

This was a program of mind-dulling that would incline Americans of a young age to accept ideas at odds with their upbringing in order to prepare them for life in a New Age vastly different from any of the past. The process would be gentle, unalarming, and gradual. With help from a cooperating mainstream media, the public would, by the end of the century, be ready for a major transformation.

It has been many decades now that I and observant Americans have watched partial truths and outright lies distorting public information in support of leftist aims, delivered by apparently intelligent people in media, in education, in government, and in church.

This has blurred the public’s perception of their own country and of the world they live in. That former clarity was the function of a sound education. But preparing students for an intelligent life in a free country lost its traction after 1960, as education got tainted with Marxist doctrine.

The left’s assault on truth and reality from mainstream channels of information and education echoes in a remark by Brock Chisholm, the first director-general of the World Health Organization: “To achieve world government, it is necessary to remove from the minds of men their individualism, their loyalty to family traditions and national identification.”

The washing of American minds with leftist dogma during the latter half of the 20th century has been a regular feature of mainstream publishing, school programs, church sermons, and popular entertainment.

I remember the popular cry in the last decade of the century: “It's the ’90s now!”

That sound bite with its corny ring against “the past” was meant to validate any B.S. in the name of “progress” ––progress, that is, in support of a Marxist-driven “New Age.”

Mainstream Americans had been groomed for a leap into a leftist new age before the ’90s. The process intensified after the 1960s (some of it initiated by the Supreme Court) with direct attacks on time-honored values, redefining even murder if necessary to follow rules of political instead of moral correctives.

Intentional killing of infants in the womb and murdering abusive parents and male spouses became “justified” for the first time in American history.

And what was to be expected of schoolkids who were being taught that what they felt was right for them was O.K., while their minds received ideas for “acceptable O.K.s” from books and school programs that were sterilized of moral content?

The disruption of common sense, reason, and morality from “progressive education” was in line with the left’s “value-neutral” dogma.

Making values valueless was necessary in order to destroy the concept of “right and wrong” in young minds and reprogram future Americans for the coming of a New Age.

President George H. W. Bush announced that prospect in 1991 with his New World Order speech, in which he did not speak of the consequences of relinquishing the sovereignty of the United States and its national identity.

Weren’t we supposed to notice that submitting to a New World Order was outright mockery of the millions who fought and died for the freedom of America?

With growing concern, reaching a point of alarm for me and many others during the 1980s, I watched the young speak less clearly, saw many of them lose self-direction and seek their way in peer identity, in drugs, in substitutes for the real world obtained from digital devices, in song lyrics that bashed American culture or embraced a culture of death –– morbidly appropriate for a state of terminal sickness.

I was shocked to the core when, for the first time in my life, I heard a young adult tell me with a straight face that he “didn't like to think.”

The dream of rebellious hotshots of the 1960s, presumably smarter than all who came before them, had at last met its moment of truth in history. It was time, was it not, to open the gates of that New Age prophesied by Marxists when our grandparents were kids: an age in a world free of war, free of want, free of hate, free of God ...

... Well, not all of us agreed with this trip to Global Oz. Most of us saw the bull in it, early on, and knew that the yellow-brick road was constructed by haters of America, haters of God, haters of a natural, nuclear family, haters of the Creation.

It was clear to thoughtful Americans that any goal that ends freedom and makes human beings chattels of the state is a call to a fight, not an embrace.

As we approached the 21st century, it was plain to me and others with a memory of recent history that our culture was in mortal danger and that a future fit for human beings was fading rapidly from view. The “new social order” planned by Marxists in the early years of the 20th century was in place, ready for the vaunted great New Age.

Some of us rightly or wrongly dubbed “conservative” predict something very different from what is expected by our leftist visionaries. While Marxists like Zohran Mamdani, New York City’s mayor-elect, like California’s governor, Gavin Newsom, and numerous other prominent opportunists of the political left gloat over the progress made by communists in this country, we believe that their gloating will end when at last they realize that they’ve been pursuing a monumental lost cause.

