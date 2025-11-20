The Islamization Of The United States

The election of the Islamo-communist Zohran Mamdani as mayor of New York is an insult to America in several respects. It’s an insult to the credo of individual enterprise and freedom in the nation that has succeeded in enriching the masses through its capitalist economy. And it’s an insult to the America that fought the communists in Korea, in Vietnam, and, during the Cold War, against the USSR born from that deadly ideology.

The fact that the communist mayor is also a Muslim and an activist one, who connected with powerful Muslim lobbies only 24 years after 9/11, is the ultimate provocation. America rightly laments the Muslim invasion (organized by the EU leaders) that distorts our Europe (where I live) to what seems like a point of no return, but may not have measured the extent of the same rampant evil within its own borders.

Image created using AI.

In the Anglosphere in general, and particularly in the UK, for the last two decades, we have seen veiled women in the street, in public and private jobs, and even in Parliament at Westminster. In the USA, the Congress is now affected, too.

This has happened because of the sacred respect for religious freedom enshrined in the Constitution. But there, our Anglo friends are making a major misconstruction. These Muslim immigrants did not come to England, America, Canada, Australia, or New Zealand because they were fleeing religious persecution or were forbidden to practice their faith. Quite the contrary. They may have fled many evils, but not that one.

Logically, Muslim women should be fleeing the treatment to which their religion submits them. But not at all. Most Muslim immigrants have brought their religion to impose it on us, in accordance with the demands of that religion and perhaps also under orders from the authorities of the countries from which they came. More mosques keep being built in America, and the country is discovering street prayers. Besides, it is not just in New York that a Muslim has been elected “as a Muslim.” Several Muslim-majority localities did the same on November 4.

Militant Muslims are naturally allied with all left-wing movements, even LGBTQ++ movements. In France, the anarcho-communist Jean-Luc Antoine Pierre Mélenchon proudly represents them. In the UK, PM Starmer bends over backwards to downplay the crimes and offenses that Muslims (both born in Britain and immigrants) commit, and bestows knighthoods on Muslims right and left. A scoundrel like Sadiq Khan, the mayor who has turned London into the capital of knife murders, is now Sir Sadiq, dubbed without qualm by the enviro-fundamentalist King Charles III.

The European Union, the American left, and all Western elites have opened the floodgates to millions of immigrants pouring in from the Third World. Under Biden, for four years, it was at a rate of 10,000 per day. The European Court of Human Rights is now considering granting rights and benefits to the second, third, and Nth wives, as well as to their children.

The boldness of these particular immigrants is limitless...and it pays.

When you invite the Third World to your home, you incrementally start to resemble the Third World. The financial burden of invasive immigration is weighing us down, leading to a €10 billion annual deficit for France alone.

But decadent Western nations are not content with letting themselves be invaded. Their virtue also unfolds abroad through their quasi-religious environmentalist crusade.

On a French TV channel, on November 10, during the 8 p.m. news, while commenting on the opening of COP 30, a properly groomed airhead declared: “Western countries are responsible for the climate crisis, and this crisis hits poor countries harder, countries that remain poor because we oppressed them in the past.” Consequently, we “owe them” much more than the hundreds of billions already paid, a pittance, and we must now move into the trillions.

One recognizes the UN’s discourse in that statement.

Western taxpayers are buckling under taxes, and all our institutions are overrun by economic and cultural Marxists, just as Gramsci recommended. But Gramsci could not have imagined what a fabulous ally militant Islam would be for his project of destroying Western civilization. Like him, they are in no hurry: they play the long game and are confident in their success.

Our leaders have betrayed us. The European Union, allied with the transnational Western left, is waging a war on the peoples to subject them, if need be, by replacing them. Cultural Marxism is gaining momentum: deportations must accelerate, and the concept of denaturalization must be applied to thousands of individuals like Mamdani who will never assimilate but have the nerve to campaign on their hatred for the countries that welcomed them, to the point of seeking to seize and transform them.

New York has seen many things, but the election of an Islamo-communist should shake people out of their torpor.

Trump cannot do everything everywhere alone. Western countries must unite in an existential action of pushback.