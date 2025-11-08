The GOP Can Make Up for November’s Losses

The November elections delivered a painful jolt to Republicans. New York City elected a socialist with Islamist leanings as its mayor. A blue wave swept gubernatorial races in Virginia and New Jersey. It crested with California’s approval of Proposition 50, a redistricting measure expected to hand Democrats up to five new congressional seats.

Across the map, the red team saw their momentum falter. Yet in the same breath that Democrats celebrated, one contest in Florida emerged as the GOP’s chance to stop the bleeding before 2026.

That contest is the Miami mayoral runoff on December 9. Though technically nonpartisan, it has become a decisive test for Republicans. A triumph would show that even after a national setback, the GOP can still mobilize, unify, and win with its message of fiscal discipline, efficient governance, and public safety.

In 2024, Kamala Harris won Miami by a single point, taking 50 percent to Donald Trump’s 49. Yet that slim Democrat edge masked deeper change.

By May 2025, for the first time in history, Republicans overtook Democrats among Miami-Dade County’s registered voters, reaching 464,370 red registrants compared to 440,790 blue ones. This shift reflected years of steady GOP gains, fueled by Cuban-American voters, small business owners, and working-class families drawn to the Republican message of anti-wokeness, entrepreneurship, and security.

Despite those numbers, the November 4 mayoral race exposed how fragile progress can be when the party is divided.

Democrat Eileen Higgins led with 13,399 votes, or 36%, while Republican Emilio Gonzalez placed second with 7,256 votes, or 19%. Miami’s non-leftist electorate was badly split by Republicans Joe Carollo and Alex Diaz de la Portilla, as well as independent Xavier Suarez, all of whom are dynastic politicians. In fact, Gonzalez was almost excluded from the runoff, which would have left Miami with two Democrats for December.

GOP turnout lagged despite their countywide registration edge. In 2024, despite trailing Democrats countywide, Republicans kept their opposition to a D+6 electorate in Miami itself. One year later, despite having the plurality of registered Miami-Dade voters, Republicans sank to D+14. That represented not a blue surge, but a red stumble. The lesson is unmistakable: Numbers alone do not win elections. Organization, discipline, and purpose do.

This failure of focus must end now. Miami Republicans have an opportunity to redeem themselves and reassert control over a city that has not elected a Democrat as mayor since the 1990s. Francis Suarez, the outgoing GOP mayor, won re-election in 2021 with 78.6 percent of the vote. That’s proof that center-right governance can command overwhelming support in Miami, when presented with competence and optimism. His term limits opened the door for new leadership. Now Gonzalez must step through it.

Eileen Higgins is a seasoned political operator whose record speaks clearly. Since her first victory in 2018, when she flipped a historically Republican Miami-Dade Commission seat, she has championed the panoply of trendy lefty policies that corrode society.

In July 2023, Higgins backed Miami-Dade’s $11-billion budget — the county’s first to exceed that threshold — which resulted in higher bills for most homeowners. The next year, she pushed proposals to compel Miami Beach to allocate $10 million for countywide homeless services. That unfairly shifted municipal tax dollars to fund county initiatives because of commissioners’ ongoing fiscal shortfalls.

Beyond spending, Higgins has advanced policies that reflect progressive social engineering rather than pragmatic governance. In October 2019, she sponsored the ordinance creating Miami-Dade’s first LGBTQ Advisory Board, featuring explicit inclusion of transgender representation. Five years later, Higgins declared a countywide Transgender Day of Visibility, which includes an annual pride flag raising and opposition to state laws restricting “transgender care.”

Her “criminal justice reform” approach raised eyebrows. In 2020, she advocated for breaking the “school-to-prison pipeline through expanded use of civil citations,” alongside intervention programs within high–gun violence neighborhoods. These moves undermined deterrence, diverting resources from aggressive law enforcement against violent actors.

Higgins loves DIE. She has positioned herself as a “leading voice for closing existing equity gaps” via funding for small minority-owned businesses, using economics to play the race card. Her efforts even took DIE on the road, spearheading development policies that emphasize equity by bringing bus rapid transit and other services to “underserved neighborhoods.” Of course, this was another woke racial wealth transfer.

Her agenda, of which there is far more, mirrors the governing model of cities like Portland and San Francisco. There, left-wing ideology has driven people and money away in droves.

In sharp contrast, Emilio Gonzalez represents a different philosophy, rooted in accountability and efficiency. A retired U.S. Army colonel, former head of Miami International Airport, and ex–city manager, he has already demonstrated the results-driven leadership Miami needs.

As airport CEO, Gonzalez expanded international routes, increasing traffic and local revenue. As city manager, he streamlined permitting and negotiated major investment deals. When City Hall tried to delay this year’s election, Gonzalez went to court and won, ensuring that the vote occurred on schedule and protecting voters’ rights.

His campaign platform — “Making Miami Work Again” — focuses on cutting property taxes for homesteaded homeowners, rooting out corruption, and modernizing the city’s operations to benefit small businesses. He has earned endorsements from Governor Ron DeSantis and U.S. senator Ted Cruz. Both cited his record of integrity and reform.

These aren’t empty gestures. They signal confidence that Gonzalez embodies the conservative blueprint of responsible governance.

For Republicans, this runoff is more than a local race. It is the first chance to prove that November’s losses do not define their future. Of course, Florida remains red one way or the other. However, with Democrats celebrating victories from New York to California, Gonzalez’s win would send an unmistakable message.

It’s simple: GOP leadership delivers real results — lower taxes, safer streets, and leaner government — whereas Democrats offer left-wing destruction.

Republicans enjoy the resources and voter base to prevail. Miami-Dade’s GOP registration advantage is real. Now, every non-lefty voter who sat out in November must recognize the stakes. A Democrat win in Miami would embolden national lefties. They’d pour money into Florida’s congressional battlegrounds and challenge GOP dominance statewide. That wouldn’t be done to paint Florida blue, but to divert Republican resources from actual battlegrounds while concocting a narrative of red-state malaise.

As Miami has a commission-manager government, its mayoralty is formally limited in power. Symbolically, however, it stands as a referendum on whether Republicans can still organize effectively.

If Gonzalez wins, it will prove that Republican principles — discipline, prudence, and respect for the taxpayer — still resonate deeply with voters who want order and opportunity. It will show that Republicans can rise above temporary setbacks and restore the confidence that built a thriving, resilient America. Miami is the dramatic staging ground for this.

Republicans must rally now. No internal feuds, no abstentions, no fatalism. Victory in Miami will not erase the disappointments of November, but it will light the path forward. Emilio Gonzalez offers not just a candidacy but a chance for redemption, a tangible demonstration that leadership grounded in ethics, service, and economic sense can prevail over self-destructive politics.

If the GOP wants to reclaim its national momentum, it must begin in Miami, with a man who has already proven he can make government work for the people instead of against them.

The alternative makes Biden-Harris look moderate.

Dr. Joseph Ford Cotto is the creator, host, and producer of News Sight, delivering sharp insights on the key events that shape everyday life. During the 2024 presidential race, he developed the Five-Point Forecast, which accurately predicted Donald Trump’s national victory and correctly called every swing state. Cotto holds a doctorate in business administration and is a Lean Six Sigma Certified Black Belt.

Image: Donkey Hotey via Flickr, CC BY 2.0.