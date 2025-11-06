How International Institutions Are Undermining American Independence

Every day, Americans are feeling the pinch of globalist policies — from skyrocketing energy prices driven by international climate mandates to the crushing weight of inflation, all while the wealthiest corporations and international interests tighten their grip on our economy.

But as these policies take hold, one question remains: Is this the future we want for America?

The world is increasingly being shaped by powerful global institutions whose influence extends into nearly every facet of our daily lives. From climate policy to economic structures, the United Nations (U.N.), the World Economic Forum (WEF), and other international bodies are spearheading initiatives that present themselves as solutions to the world's problems.

However, a deeper analysis reveals that their true agendas may not align with the interests of ordinary people, but rather serve the financial elites, multinational corporations, and unelected global bureaucrats.

The Deceptive Nature of “Sustainability” and the UN’s Role in the Globalist Agenda

One of the most deceptive terms that has entered global discourse is “sustainability.” Initially, sustainability was intended to protect the environment.

Today, however, it has been hijacked by the U.N.’s Agenda 2030 and the World Economic Forum’s Great Reset, redefining it as a tool for social engineering, population control, and the promotion of a globalist order.

While the agenda’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) sound noble — ending poverty, ensuring access to clean water, and promoting gender equality — there is a darker undercurrent.

The real agenda behind these goals is not about environmental protection or human rights; it is about centralizing power and resources under global governance.

The UN SDGs can be a bit tricky to decode, certainly with all the weaponized buzzwords they use. Many of these goals may be unattainable, but for the global elite, the point isn’t to improve the world, the point is to control it, and control you.

Centralization and Control: The New “Sustainable” World Order

For decades, the so-called "green economy" promoted by the U.N. has served as a façade for a much larger political and economic scheme. Rather than focusing on real environmental protection, the U.N.’s policies prioritize global control over natural resources, population control, central planning, global governance, and education to indoctrinate your children into a new set of beliefs.

Initiatives like carbon taxes, international trade regulations, and "sustainable" agricultural practices have been sold to the public as necessary steps to fight climate change.

Yet, the globalists are actually using these 'lofty' goals to further their own political and economic interests. These initiatives often benefit multinational corporations, which can exploit "green" policies to increase profits, while smaller, local businesses are squeezed out of the market.

The reality is that these policies are designed to create a new economic order — one where power is consolidated in the hands of a few global elites, while ordinary citizens face higher costs of living, fewer freedoms, and greater dependence on government oversight.

America has always been a beacon of self-determination, and the push for globalism threatens this core principle. Take the push for electric vehicles (EVs), heavily supported by both the Biden administration and global entities like the WEF, which aim to make EVs the cornerstone of America’s future. While electric cars are framed as part of a cleaner, more sustainable future, they come with a cost: skyrocketing government regulations, the destruction of local industries, and increased reliance on foreign batteries and rare earth metals controlled by global giants like China.

This prioritization of climate dogma over practical energy solutions is what drives these policies, which ultimately undermine real sustainability. This is not sustainability—it’s control.

The Financial Elites and the Hidden Agenda

A central part of this globalist agenda is the financialization of the global economy, which has been built on the back of debt and banking manipulation.

The UN’s Agenda 2030 is not just about sustainability; it is a mechanism for global control that ensures the continued flow of wealth from the masses to the elite. With policies aimed at debt reduction, financial inclusion, and "fair trade," the reality is that these programs often entrench the power of global financial institutions, including the IMF and World Bank, while perpetuating debt slavery in developing nations; as well as in Western developed nations.

The idea of "debt relief" touted by the UN is often a smokescreen, obscuring the fact that these global institutions continue to extract vast sums from governments around the world in the form of interest payments, further entrenching their control over national economies.

A New Global Order: The Rise of Smart Cities and Surveillance States

One of the most concerning aspects of the globalist agenda is the push for smart cities and surveillance-based governance. The UN's Agenda 2030 envisions a world where individuals are increasingly confined to densely populated urban areas, where they will be tracked, monitored, and controlled through digital surveillance systems.

Smart cities, promoted as solutions to overpopulation and climate change, are actually designed to give the global elite unprecedented power over the lives of citizens.

Through the integration of AI, 5G networks, and surveillance technologies, these cities will create a digital dictatorship, where individual freedoms are subordinated to the demands of the state.

The Rise of Technocratic Tyranny

The ultimate aim of these globalist agendas is to usher in a technocratic order where decisions are made by unelected experts, backed by international mega-corporations, who claim to know what is best for the planet and its people.

These institutions push for universal digital IDs, social credit systems, and policies that force conformity to a centrally planned vision of society. The public’s needs and desires are irrelevant in this new world order; only compliance with the dictates of international bodies is required.

Do we want to follow the Chinese model of technocratic control, where every aspect of life is monitored and dictated by the state, or do we want to preserve the freedoms that have made America a beacon of self-determination and individual rights?

What’s at Stake: A Call for Real Sustainability and Real Self-Determination

While the U.N. and other global institutions continue to push their vision of a "sustainable" future, it is crucial to recognize that true sustainability involves decentralization, self-sufficiency, and the preservation of personal freedoms.

The U.N.’s 'global partnership' (Goal 17) is often disguised as a noble effort to promote peace and cooperation. In reality, it's a Trojan horse for policies that undermine American sovereignty, allowing unelected international bodies to influence everything from trade deals to domestic law enforcement. We must ask ourselves: did we elect these global leaders, and why should their dictates supersede the will of the people?"

Real environmentalism is about protecting local ecosystems, supporting sustainable agriculture, and respecting the autonomy of nations and communities. Instead of relying on globalist institutions to dictate our future, we can advocate for a world where individuals have the freedom to choose how they live, without the heavy hand of international governance.

Why should unelected global bodies have the power to shape our future? It makes more sense to chart our own course and protect local economies and personal freedoms.

Breaking Free from the Globalist Grip

The globalist agenda is not just about solving global problems—it’s about controlling them. By understanding the true nature of the U.N.’s SDGs and other international initiatives, we can begin to reclaim our autonomy.

The fight for freedom and true sustainability is just beginning, and it’s up to us to ensure that the future is one we create— not one dictated by unelected global elites. To secure a future where Americans control their lives, economy, and environment, we must reject globalist policies and restore true economic and environmental sustainability, prioritizing local sovereignty and individual freedom over international mandates.

Mark Keenan is the author of Climate CO2 Hoax: How Bankers Hijacked the Environmental Movement and The War on Men: How the New Gender Politics Is Undermining Western Civilization. A former U.N. technical expert, he writes on culture, economics, and the ideological forces shaping globalism. Keenan critically examines the influence of international institutions, like the U.N. and the World Economic Forum, on policies that threaten the core values of Western civilization.

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License