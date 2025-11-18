The Democrat Party And The Death Of Western Civilization

Will the death of Western Civilization occur while the United States is the global hegemon and unquestioned leader of the West? Due to Euro-socialism and decades of unfettered Islamic immigration, virtually all the nations of Western Europe are swept up in seemingly irreversible death spirals. When combined with the pathological anti-American and anti-West mindset now dominating in the Democrat party, the answer to that question, increasingly, is yes.

The American Marxist fifth column has long been part of the global cabal of Marxists and their de facto Islamic allies, as both have a common objective: to destroy Western Civilization. As such, they have been determined to undermine the United States as the titular leader of the West, knowing that when it falls, so will all of Western Civilization.

They understood, due to America’s unique governmental structure and two-party political system, that a two-step approach would be required to achieve their twin goals of demolishing the West and transforming the United States into a socialist one-party oligarchy. The first and most important step would be to take over the Democrat party; the second, to destabilize America’s unique society, which would include altering the racial, ethnic, and cultural makeup of the native population by encouraging a massive influx of unassimilable immigrants from third-world countries.

That process began in the 1990s and was dramatically accelerated in 2008 with Barack Obama’s election. Obama became the American president as a man with a Muslim (Islamic) childhood, which was also steeped in the Marxism and anti-Americanism of Frank Marshall Davis. To that, Obama later added his biological father’s rabid anti-colonialism. This combination of influences effectively reinforced his manifest belief that America, as the current Western superpower, represents the evil nature of Western Civilization and capitalism’s exploitation of the masses.

The Marxist aspect of this mindset insisted that the intellectual, material, and military success of America and the West could only have come about through expropriating the wealth and labor of the world’s peoples. To right this wrong, that which is defined as Western Civilization must be destroyed and replaced. However, this can occur only if the United States is dismantled.

The mindset of Barack Obama and his ever-growing legion of ideological fellow-travelers is such that they must not only transform the United States but also destroy any vestiges of its accomplishments. By doing so, they, in their addled thinking, claim to seek revenge for the alleged transgressions of the fictitious “White Race.”

The ongoing chaos in the United States since Obama took office in 2009 is a direct result of Obama and his army of fellow malcontents unabashedly, aggressively, and successfully transforming the Democrat party. The litany of declared Marxist-inspired policies, the recent election of the anti-West Islamist Zoran Mamdani, and the explosion of “Democrat Socialist” candidates and office holders under the banner of the Democrat party attest to the reality that the party is irrevocably steeped in anti-Americanism.

The second part of the anti-Western grand strategy has been to attack America’s unique culture. Activists have experienced extraordinary success by employing the following tactics:

tribalizing the American populace by race and ethnicity through an incessant drumbeat of the iniquities of the so-called white race and its attendant “white supremacy and privilege,” while also maliciously polarizing the citizenry by labeling as fascists anyone who opposes the Islamo-socialists’ agenda,

infiltrating academia to indoctrinate the younger generations about America’s supposed role in the evils of exploitation and “colonialism,”

collapsing the economy through the manipulation of unsubstantiated “climate change,” an equally fatuous “green agenda,” and utopian socialism,

undermining the Judeo-Christian foundation of the nation while acquiescing to the demands of the Islamic population,

manipulating the voting process to achieve permanent government power,

flooding the nation with untold millions of illegal immigrants, especially from Islamic countries, who will refuse to assimilate and will create massive dislocations in society.

But by far their most potent weapon to transform America and decapitate the West is the takeover of the Democrat party. Due to America’s winner-take-all political system, federalism, and disbursement of governmental power, it can only function with two major political parties. It is impossible for a third party to achieve any political influence.

Therefore, by controlling the Democrat party and using any means fair or foul to demonize and undermine the Republican Party, as well as deliberately sowing chaos throughout the nation when the Republicans are in power, Islamo-socialists can be certain the electorate has no viable option except the Democrat party.

That has been the basis of their political strategy over the past eighteen years, including the increasingly hysterical and fictitious attacks aimed at Donald Trump and the MAGA movement. Leftists know they cannot win elections based on policies or accomplishments, but they can win if they focus on fomenting anger and resentment against the Republican Party and its candidates, simply because there is no other option to turn to except not voting, which also plays into their hands.

The Democrats also count on those on the right side of the political spectrum who are obsessed with ideological purity and are, in many cases, single-issue voters who will either abstain from voting or, in a fit of pique, vote for the Libertarian Party (which only serves to aid the Democrats). Rather than resolve the issue of acceptable candidates by participating in the all-important primaries, the norm is that only 20% of conservative or Republican voters bother to show up.

The election of Donald Trump and a Republican Congress in 2024 marks what may well be the last chance to avoid the abyss facing the United States. Only a powerful Republican government for the next three years can stop the Marxist-controlled Democrat party from assuming power, either after the 2026 midterms or in 2028, and fully effectuating their plans.

As Democrats revealed by their willingness to create economic mayhem with a record-setting 43-day government shutdown to undermine the Trump presidency, it is virtually certain that they will end the filibuster, pack the Supreme Court, establish more Senate seats, import untold millions more third-world immigrants, rig the 2030 census to create more House seats, and never relinquish power. (Regarding the filibuster, both Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin, the only people blocking the last effort, are gone.)

Yet far too many conservative or right-of-center elected officials, so-called “influencers” and commentators, and thus, the bulk of conservative/moderate voters, blithely refuse to accept the reality that it is not Communist China or Putin’s Russia that is the greatest threat to the United States. Instead, it is the Democrat party. Either because of ignorance or self-absorption, they refuse to understand that, due to America’s political system, an anti-American Marxist Democrat party is poised to take over America permanently if the right-of-center citizenry does not turn out in massive numbers to vote for the Republicans in any general election.

Instead, these influencers and commentators, in their egomaniacal avarice, focus on ideological purity, rambling on about Jeffrey Epstein, initiating or promoting inane conspiracy theories, denigrating Christianity, wallowing in antisemitism, or conducting friendly and nonconfrontational interviews with malevolent self-serving malcontents such as neo-Nazi Nick Fuentes and pseudo-historian and Hitler apologist, Darryl Cooper.

This is not the Democrat party of thirty or even twenty years ago. It is a party determined to transform this nation and destroy the foundations of Western Civilization. Because of federalism and its overwhelmingly successful 250-year history as a capitalist-based constitutional republic, they will never succeed in peacefully transforming the United States into a one-party socialist oligarchy. However, it’s very likely that they will succeed in violently fracturing the nation, fomenting civil conflict, and hastening the death of Western Civilization.