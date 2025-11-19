The Blue-Green Axis: Much More than a Dalliance

As New York City celebrates a socialist-Islamist mayor and we approach the tenth anniversary of the ISIS-inspired terrorist attack in San Bernardino, it is worth reflecting on the many commonalities that unite the Blue-Green (Democrat-Islamist) alliance.

Many have remarked on the absurdities of these misfit ideologies as bedfellows. LGBTQ often professes love for Hamas irrespective of the latter’s nonnegotiable religious injunction to sentence gays to death.

Feminists who rage against the so-called white western patriarchy offer unconditional support for an unyielding theocratic movement that would institute shariah law, subjugating females as the dhimmified chattel of Muslim men.

Bitter and ofttimes non-telegenic progressive women (AWFLs) are indifferent to the industrial scale rape and sex trafficking of native European girls by male Muslim migrants, perhaps even gratified that tens of thousands of innocent working-class girls are physically and emotionally maimed for life provided it contributes to burning down “the system” or “the West” and furthers the progressive cause.

Still, despite the glaringly inescapable contradictions, birds of a feather flock together. And upon closer examination, the progressive and Islamist movements, both global in scope, have far more in common than meets the eye. Here are ten key ways in which the two totalitarian movements are conjoined at the hip in their marriage of convenience.

Often willing to kill and die for The Cause. Both ideologies are obsessed with destroying their perceived enemies. What do James Hodgkinson, Thomas Crooks, Luigi Mangione, and Tyler Robinson have in common with Mohamed Atta, Nidal Hasan, Omar Mateen, and San Bernardino’s Tashfeen Malik? All were willing to kill and/or die for The Cause. All were obsessed with politics and tribal identity. None were schizophrenic or conventionally crazy. In fact, thanks to DEI and political correctness, Hasan was a frequently promoted and highly compensated psychiatrist in the U.S. Army. If such people could somehow douse lighter fluid on all their perceived enemies, they’d light the match and giggle maniacally while snuffing out countless innocent lives.

Intolerant hatred of any competing ideology. Haters are moved to destroy and it is far easier to destroy than to build. It took seven years to construct the World Trade Center towers and less than two hours to destroy them. For progressives, the objects of their hatred are Republicans, white men, capitalists, and conservatives generally. For Islamists, it’s infidels, women, and gays. (As a bonus, both are really, really united in hatred for Jews and Christians).

Sadism and a total lack of empathy. Think of Antifa beating up innocent passersby just for kicks, or BLM enthusiasts executing random people in the streets. Or Virginia attorney general Jay Jones and his voters. Or consider Palestinians torturing and dismembering children and babies in Israel. Neither ideological group ascribes any humanity to their objectified victims. Both groups actually enjoy seeing others suffer as it creates a dopamine rush and makes them feel good about themselves. The ubiquitous yard sign proclaiming “Hate Has No Home Here” is an irony utterly lost on progressive homeowners.

Lying/taqiyya. Islamic dawah (proselytizing) requires nonstop noble lying (taqiyya) in defense or furtherance of the faith. Similarly, think of the incessant lying and lies of omission by most of the western news media (for a noble cause, in their view) and the vast majority of university professors. Both groups are shrewd at deceiving and confusing the public, euphemizing and inverting objective truth in the service of turning oppressors into victims and victims into oppressors.

Playing the eternal victim. Material envy, all-consuming resentment, and self-pity are unmistakable hallmarks of the progressive and Islamist mindset. Whether it’s Michelle Obama constantly whining about her massively privileged life or your garden-variety Islamist at a routine traffic stop, the practitioners of both ideologies stand shoulder to shoulder atop the winner's podium in the victimhood Olympics.

Holier than thou. Moral exhibitionists feel an irresistible urge to purify and sterilize, casting stones while believing they alone are without sin or fault. Muslim clerics frequently issue fatwas targeting infidels (e.g. Salman Rushdie, Geert Wilders, countless others) for death. Progressives also routinely issue public death threats on social media, along with constant doxing and swatting of high-profile conservatives in the hopes they will be murdered.

Grandiosity/exaggerated sense of self-importance. The AWFLs may loudly despise their own race or seek to emasculate Christians or white men but they enact these performative psychodramas to elevate themselves. Their grandiosity is further fed by their hashtags, symbolic gestures, and Bluesky or X posts. They are not self-loathing, as some conservative critics claim, although many do fear public mockery if they are exposed as hypocritical frauds. And the heroes of the Muslim world deemed worthy of emulation are not creators or inventors (and sorry, algebra was created centuries before the advent of Islam), but rather conquerors (e.g. Muhammad, Saladin) who annexed geographical territory and spread the faith.

Obsessed with status/public image. Both ideologies have positioned themselves as heroic vanguards of the oppressed masses. Interestingly, the progressive ditzes who revere terrorists as brown “noble savages” care nothing for the widespread persecution, slavery, and outright genocide suffered by peaceful Christian people of color at the hands of Islamists in Africa, the Middle East, and South Asia. It is not suicidal empathy but rather narcissism that allows progressives to climb atop the corpses of their own children in order to plant the flag of ISIS or Boko Haram or Hezb’allah as a way to preen and promote themselves.

Entitled, with a massive chip on the shoulder. Neither progressives nor Islamists observe the Golden Rule. Both are convinced they are owed whatever they want, irrespective of the common good, and they demand it now. Entitled progressives covet easy money, likes, and notoriety merely for stamping their feet and “shouting” their abortion, or proclaiming the need to abolish the police and empty the prisons. Islamist grievances are similarly endless and impossible to mollify, and those who kill in the name of Allah believe they are promised nonstop coitus in heaven with dozens of virgins; the sense of erotic entitlement creates a pretty powerful incentive to wage jihad and kill infidels.

Absolute unwavering self-belief. Self-esteem is not a problem for imperious children trapped in adult bodies imposing their totalitarian values on the world. Contra George W. Bush, Islam does not mean peace, it means submission. You will submit, convert, or be killed under shariah law. Or think of the unshakable fanaticism of the college student who can’t name the river or the sea or formulate a coherent sentence but nevertheless drips with towering sanctimony that she’s right about whatever it is she’s babbling about at any given moment.

With the Blue-Green axis, it’s noteworthy that the socialist megalomaniac Adolf Hitler rued that medieval Germany had not become Islamicized. Hitler considered Christianity soft and weak and contemptible, but believed Islam, with its unapologetic militancy and conquering ethos, would’ve been the perfect vehicle for the German people to conquer Europe and the world.

Indeed, the former Austrian corporal would be right at home in today’s Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) political party, right there alongside Mamdani, AOC, and, ironically, Bernie Sanders.

The brothers are previous contributors to American Thinker.

