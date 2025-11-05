Terrors and Warnings on an English Train

The reports first appeared on the internet on Saturday night, Nov. 1, an attack perhaps timed so that some assumed at first that it was a Halloween prank:

A madman running through a southbound train in the northern English countryside, heading for London, viciously stabbing random passengers, leaving a trail of blood and terror behind.

But this was no prank; the train was forced to make an emergency stop at Huntingdon, 75 miles north of London, so the numerous victims could be rushed to hospital, and so the perpetrator could be arrested.

A total of eleven passengers were hospitalized with life-threatening wounds. At this writing, none have died, but several remain in intensive care.

The attack attracted worldwide notice.

Britain has a prime minister, of sorts; Keir Starmer was quoted as saying that it was an “appalling incident,” and that his “thoughts are with all those affected,” in meaningless language only a politician could muster.

Britain also has a Transport Police Superintendent, of sorts, named John Loveless, whose quote was much more revealing: “There is nothing to suggest this is a terrorist incident.”

The facts of the case are these: a 32-year-old black man, reportedly born in the U.K. to immigrant parents of African or Caribbean heritage, charged through a train, assaulting innocent strangers with a kitchen knife, resulting in at least eleven of the victims – at this writing – being hospitalized.

The suspect, Anthony Williams, is also suspected in several other knife attacks in the 24 hours leading up to the train horror.

Such an incident terrifies all the passengers, even the ones who escaped unhurt; they will remember it for the rest of their lives, and most of them will have at least some trepidation when booking train passage in the future.

But the effect is broader than that. All commuters who use such British trains will share the same concern, at least to some extent, in the future, and since the story went international, train passengers in other countries – such as these United States – will also have this concern added to their already long list of concerns about using public transit.

You know, going in, that there are things to fear at the stations; you know you could be pickpocketed on the train, you could miss your stop, you could pick up a virus from all that time in an enclosed space full of people (this last fear became more popular after the COVID-19 debacle). And now there’s one more risk: homicidal maniacs charging through the train cars, stabbing innocent strangers at random.

If that’s not the definition of a terrorist attack, what is?

There is in fact only one way not to call this a terrorist attack, and that is to intentionally define the term so narrowly that nothing will ever fit it.

If terrorism is defined as a mass attack plot, planned in advance by a known terrorist group abroad, committed on direct provable orders and performed by the group's dues-paying members,then you can avoid using the word “terrorism” if the perpetrators are locals and you can be just uninterested enough to avoid looking for their motive.

But does that sound fair? And does it sound like responsible police work?

The fact is, of course it’s terrorism, because the perpetrator intended it to terrorize people. That’s really the only thing you need to know.

We may find out, in days or weeks to come, that this killer is an Islamist, that he has been a member of some known terror group or local mosque, and that he was a lone wolf following not the specific orders of a terrorist cell chief, but the general calls to attack by the thousands of Jihadists he has watched online. Either way, it’s terrorism.

Or we may not find out anything of the kind -- perhaps it was an unhappy migrant lashing out at his own confusion and resentment at an advanced free culture, or congenital loser reacting to a life filled with failures. The British police may not be inclined to dig that deep, or they may not be allowed to, by their superiors. So we may never know.

In the United States, we could research such things, and perhaps if there was something to such a suspicion, it would be easily discovered and publicized. But the United Kingdom -- in the age of this Labour party government -- has nothing close to the press and speech freedoms that we enjoy in the United States. The Starmer government has incarcerated reporters, civilians, even online social media commenters, for long prison terms, for less than the above speculation.

The Great Britain of today is no longer the Great Britain of Churchill and Thatcher. It’s not even the Great Britain of Blair and Major anymore. It has fallen far indeed.

And there are lessons for us on this side of the Pond as well.

We have seen our government bribe or coerce major media, both traditional and social, to block certain types of stories, to terminate investigations, even to lie about news stories to shield the voters from evidence of government corruption.

We can still do research here, for the time being. We can still expose corruption in alternative media and publicize the truth when we discover it, even if it runs counter to the establishment line. But for how much longer?

Any American could tell from the first lines of this news story what had happened. It’s the standard M.O. of a Jihadist attack. While we must reserve judgment until the connection is proven – and it’s only suspected at this point – we Americans don’t have to fear enunciating our suspicions out loud, yet.

But a modern Briton isn’t allowed to even raise the possibility for fear of being arrested for politically incorrect thoughts, which means that if the government refuses to pursue that line of study, even if it’s absolutely correct, it will never be proven.

Remember during the days of COVID-19, how the establishment told us to “follow the science?” They may not have held themselves to that standard, but at least the rest of us were still encouraged to use the scientific method in our coverage of the news, and in our analysis of political issues.

No longer. In Britain today, and perhaps in America tomorrow, we are not even allowed to pursue the hypothesis if that hypothesis contradicts the position of the islamofascists who seek to add our countries to their long-sought caliphate.

Let us pray for speedy elections in Britain, and the empowerment of Reform UK, the only party there with at least some chance of saving their country.