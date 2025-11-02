Talking with Professor Charles Murray about his journey to God

I had the opportunity to interview Professor Charles Murray, one of my favorite conservative intellectuals. I’ve written down some of the highlights of that interview, but you can listen to the entire interview, which I’ve embedded below.

The first I learned of Charles Murray was when I read The Bell Curve: Intelligence and Class Structure in American Life, which he wrote with Richard Herrnstein. In addition to being well-written and informative, the book was important to me because it was a sledgehammer breaking the chains that tied me to my leftist youth. It used hard data to confirm what I had intuitively known, but had been told all my life to deny: IQ matters. That truth helped set me free.

You can imagine, then, how excited I was when I was given the opportunity to speak with Professor Murray about his latest book, Taking Religion Seriously. The premise immediately resonated with me because Professor Murray, like me, came from an intellectual environment that said, both explicitly and implicitly, that smart people aren’t religious. God is for primitive, not sophisticated minds.

However, guided by his wife, a woman he describes as having a very high spiritual IQ compared to his own, Professor Murray explored whether God and religion are compatible with science, data, and intelligence. The Amazon blurb explains: Taking Religion Seriously is Murray’s autobiographical account of the decades-long evolution in his stance toward the idea of God in general and Christianity in particular. He argues that religion is something that can be approached as an intellectual exercise. His account moves from the improbable physics of the Big Bang to recent discoveries about the nature of consciousness, from evolutionary psychology to hypotheses about a universal Moral Law. His exploration of Christianity delves into the authorship of the Gospels, the reliability of biblical texts, and the scholarship surrounding the resurrection story. Murray, the author of Coming Apart and coauthor of The Bell Curve, does not write as an expert. He acknowledges that those taking religion seriously for the first time, like himself, must grapple with topics and ideas that defy intellectual mastery. In this book, Murray offers his personal example of intellectual struggle toward religion. “Maybe God needs a way to reach overeducated agnostics and that’s what I stumbled into,” he writes. “It’s a more arid process than divine revelation but it has been rewarding. And, if you’re like me, it’s the only game in town.”

Since my becoming conservative coincided with my becoming a fan of Judeo-Christian religions, while still struggling with the concept of God, I was anxious to hear what Professor Murray had to say, and I wasn’t disappointed.

My opening question was premised on the fact that he grew up, as I did, believing that God was only an answer for primitive people who had no explanation for observable phenomena. To the extent Professor Murray says that there is science that leaves God as the only answer, isn’t he just doing a sophisticated version of the same thing; that is, going as far as science will take him and saying... then, God!

Professor Murray had the perfect name for what I was describing: “the God of the gaps.” Thus, the sophisticates say that God existed to fill the gaps, so that with science having filled the gaps, we don’t need God. But he believes the opposite: that modern science proves God’s existence. “The relationship between science and religion has flipped over the last century.”

He pointed out that the Big Bang (which, incidentally, a priest theorized) came at a time when “accepted wisdom was that the universe was stable and eternal and consisted of one galaxy, the Milky Way, of which we were a part.” In the 100 years since then, we’ve realized the opposite is true.

There are many galaxies, with the “real kicker” being the realization that “about 14 billion years ago, the universe started from an infinitely small dimensionless singularity.” He added, “Well, you know what that sounds like? That sounds like the opening of Genesis,” a realization that has bothered many physicists and astrophysicists.

We discussed the problems with the theories people have come up with to explain that singular burst of everything from nothing, such as endlessly imploding and re-expanding universes, all of which gloss over the missing point of origin. Or, as Professor Murray said, “It’s turtles all the way down.”

Looking at these dead-end explanations, he said, “It seems to be more parsimonious and plausible to posit ‘an unmoved mover,’ as Aristotle put it, than it is to go through all these contortions, which still don't solve the problem, because eventually you cannot explain the initial miracle, which I would say is probably the common problem with all cosmological theories.”

His investigations didn’t stop with the Big Bang. Professor Murray has also looked at the consistency of near-death experiences and the phenomenon of “terminal lucidity,” when people with advanced dementia suddenly experience a total return of full brain function minutes, hours, or even days before they die. “These are all things,” he said, “that science is discovering for which ancient beliefs are a much better explanation than anything science has come up with.”

We also talked about C.S. Lewis. To the extent I have an understanding of Christianity, much of it came through The Last Battle, the final book in the Narnia series. Professor Murray, in turn, was amazed by the insights in Lewis’s Mere Christianity, a book that, through conversational prose, forces readers to articulate why they think they believe their atheism stands up better than Lewis’s faith.

Professor Murray is very humble about the insights he’s gathered. He sees himself as a student sharing his knowledge, not as some all-knowing Solon dictating the religious landscape.

It became apparent by the end of our conversation that Professor Murray, having examined physics and astrophysics, paranormal phenomena, near-death experiences, terminal lucidity, and religious literature through the ages, and having lived with someone whose spirituality is real and effortless, has reached a conclusion in line with Hamlet’s: “There are more things in Heaven and Earth, Horatio, than are dreamt of in your philosophy.”

If that philosophy is atheism, it cannot answer all the questions, and, more than that, when faced with data leading inexorably to God, it contorts itself in endless and unsatisfying ways to avoid the obvious answer.

You can also listen to the interview on YouTube, Libsyn, and Apple (note that the Apple podcast has an incorrect date).

Amazon screen grab. Fair use for review purposes.