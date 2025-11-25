Swalwell Huffs and Puffs, But Won’t Blow Trump’s Ballroom Down

There are occasions when a recently constructed building has been torn down—most often due to design error making it unstable or otherwise unsafe. It is difficult to cite a single occasion when a newly-built, structurally-sound facility has been demolished due to the mere cries of crazed critics.

Crazes are normally short-lived. However, leftists severely afflicted with Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS) are showing no signs of recovery in returning to normalcy, as has recently been evidenced by Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif).

Swalwell’s case may be terminal based on his most recent demand. He wants any 2028 Democrat presidential candidate to pledge—upon their first day in office—to destroy the ballroom President Donald Trump is building:

Don’t even think of seeking the Democratic nomination for president unless you pledge to take a wrecking ball to the Trump Ballroom on DAY ONE. — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) October 26, 2025

The California representative has already demonstrated a tendency allowing emotions to interfere with better judgment. He allegedly had a sexual relationship with a Chinese spy named Christine Fang (Fang) who targeted various California politicians as part of a major intelligence operation between 2011–2015. Fang’s bosses must have been ecstatic when, in January 2015, Swalwell became a member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence. It was only after the FBI briefed him on who Fang really was that he finally broke off the relationship, causing her to return to China and not come back.

After Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif) became Speaker of the House in 2023, he announced he would remove Swalwell from the intelligence committee, although his membership expired in January 2023 due to term limits. While Swalwell accused McCarthy of “pure vengeance” for the announcement, the Speaker explained, “If you got the briefing I got from the FBI, you wouldn’t have Swalwell on any committee.”

If Swalwell’s demand of 2028 Democrat party presidential candidates is serious, he ignores the fact that changes to the White House—both small and large—have been made ever since its 1792 completion, all without controversy. The absence of a ballroom has been the complaint of other Oval Office occupants as well, due to the inability to entertain large groups in-house, especially when dignitaries visit. Presidents have had to resort, embarrassingly, to outdoor accommodations—setting up expensive and time consuming rental tents—which introduce an inclement weather factor as well.

While Trump has spent no taxpayer money to build the ballroom, just think about the cost to taxpayers of tearing it down and replacing it. It will be interesting to see if any 2028 Democrat presidential contenders make the pledge. But Swalwell’s demand has undoubtedly been popular with many Democrats who have been part of the anti-ballroom TDS chorus.

Trump dismisses the ballroom hysteria that promotes an East Wing sacred status, pointing out the White House is not some untouchable relic as it has been renovated at least twenty times over the years. One of these included a top floor addition in 1942. Unlike today’s critics who prefer to preserve a dysfunctional status quo, no critical chorus erupted as more pressing issues existed.

Such TDS-afflicted legislators should perhaps focus more appropriately on a migrant-built neighborhood, clearly lacking the planning of Trump’s ballroom, by defying American construction practices. One recently-built condominium complex has garages with glaring flaws, leaving homeowners to drive over a curb to access it or find it unusable as a street light pole blocks entry.

Interestingly, as examples of TDS continue to manifest themselves in the acts of anti-Trump activists like Swalwell, Manhattan psychotherapist Jonathan Alpert—working in a location where the condition runs high—has reached a jaw-dropping conclusion, acknowledging that 75% of his patients suffer from TDS.

Alpert says these patients exhibit “persistent intrusive thoughts, emotional dysregulation and impaired functioning“ that is fed by a media hellbent on profiting from the public outrage they feed.

Ironically, just as Swalwell continues his role as one of Trump’s biggest critics, the representative’s integrity has taken the spotlight due to irregularities concerning his financial reports. It seems since 2021 he has paid at least $360,000 to someone named Darly Meyer for various expenses including travel, salary, and event flowers reimbursement, but mostly for security services. What raises a red flag is that Meyer does not appear to hold a state license to provide security services.

When confronted about the issue, Swalwell claimed Meyer “protects me and my family.” But when Meyer was queried directly, he refused to say anything more than “No comment.” Since the issue first came to light during the Biden administration, such payments have continued.

Former FEC Commissioner Hans von Spakovsky has suggested “this is the type of bizarre inconsistency that should catch the attention of the FEC,” adding the financing irregularities should “cause the agency’s auditing arm to investigate whether these were legitimate payments to a legitimate contractor.”

Additionally, Swalwell is under investigation for alleged mortgage fraud. If he committed the same, perhaps the discombobulated representative sees it as a qualifier for his recently announced (November 19) California gubernatorial campaign launched on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

Yet, just as it was thought Swalwell had made the most idiotic TDS-inspired statement, he faces stiff competition from Rep. Susan Ruiz (D-Kansas).

Frustrated by Trump’s financial support for a struggling Argentine economy, which includes importing beef to compete with a non-competitive U.S. beef market benefitting Ruiz’s state, and despite the actions of two would-be presidential assassins and the investigation of a possible third—all following detestable comments by Trump critics—she repeats her party’s oft heard cry of “Nazi.” She ridiculously asked online whether the Trump administration’s favoritism towards Argentina is because “they are setting up their escape plan? History tells us that a lot of Nazis fled to South America after World War II, with Argentina being the key destination.”

Further evidencing the TDS pathology was a lawsuit filed by the supposedly independent but Democrat-leaning Cultural Heritage Partners PLLC and the DC Preservation League. The litigation absurdly resulted in a temporary injunction issued by a federal judge not allowing Trump to paint or even powerwash the Eisenhower Executive Office Building. The plaintiffs claimed repainting or “aggressive cleaning” might damage the 1888 National Historic Landmark.

Swalwell is a sad soul, as is Ruiz. The California legislator may huff and he may puff but no sane Democrat will blow the White House ballroom down. Any 2028 Democrat presidential candidate agreeing to accept his ridiculous challenge will prove the obvious—i.e., that a sharp acumen is no requirement for its 2028 Oval Office contenders.

Image generated by ChatGPT.