Straight Talk About The Housing Crisis In New York

Everything that’s been said about rent control in New York City is true. The rent control and associated rent stabilization laws discourage ownership and construction, and, in effect, further restrict the supply of apartments and contribute to the ever-increasing cost of renting one.

It’s also true that eliminating the rent control laws in New York would not make rental housing in the city appreciably more affordable.

The cause of the housing crunch in New York is not rent control. The problem is that the city has outgrown its housing stock.

I believe in market solutions. I’m all for “letting the market work.” But for the market to work, supply and demand must work. For that to happen, to borrow a term from Economics 101, we need to have a certain amount of elasticity of both supply and demand. This simply means that supply and demand must be freely adjustable, like a good waistband.

Here’s an example: Derek Jeter retires, and the demand for t-shirts with his name and number decreases. Meanwhile, Aaron Judge attains superstardom, with a consequent increase in the demand for Judge apparel. The manufacturers of cotton goods respond by reducing the inventory of Jeter goods and increasing production of t-shirts with the number 99 on the back. The supply of cotton is easily adjusted to meet the demand.

But what if the garment trade can’t get hold of enough cotton? What happens if the supply of cotton is restricted? The market can’t work, and scarce Aaron Judge t-shirts retail for $165.

In New York, the demand for housing is not elastic; it is inordinately—and I might even say, irreversibly—high. Especially so, as regards the demand for housing in the city’s more desirable neighborhoods.

Meanwhile, the supply is inherently restricted. It is restricted, in part, by the lack of open spaces. New York City is not surrounded by forests and meadows. When I lived in Greenwich Village, I would amuse myself by wondering where the owners of my building would create new housing with a windfall from the proposed abolition of the rent laws. I would look left, I would look right, and when I didn’t see a single empty lot, I figured that if they were inclined to put up a new property, they would likely break ground in Caldwell, New Jersey.

In addition to the lack of space, the available housing supply in New York is also constrained by the natural growth of the city’s native population, net migration from near and far, and changing cultural mores. By the latter, I mean the rising incidence of divorce and decoupling.

In the golden days of yore, when the subway was 15 cents and Mantle and Maris roamed the Yankee outfield, people got married at an early age and generally stayed married, come what may. One apartment accommodated one couple and their progeny.

Couples no longer remain together till death do them part. When they split, two apartments are required to house the former partners individually. If they pursue serial unions with new partners, you can see how the need for additional apartments multiplies exponentially upon the dissolution of each successive live-in relationship.

Now, of course, the real estate industry in New York has been continually adding new housing units. In the 1980s and 90s, Battery Park City arose on a landfill at the southwest tip of Manhattan Island. The development eventually contributed 16,000 new apartments (rentals and condos) across 30 high-rise residential buildings.

My cousin lives in Battery Park City. She has been living there since before 9/11 and, by virtue of the rent stabilization laws, currently pays only $5,000 a month for a comfortable one-bedroom apartment. New tenants are paying nearly three times as much for the same space.

Sixteen thousand additional units could not offset enough of the demand for housing in New York to make rents more affordable.

Starting roughly in the 1990s, new residential high-rises have also cropped up all along the waterfront on the New Jersey side of the Hudson River, offering at least another 16,000 apartment units to accommodate the overflow from New York.

That’s 32,000 new housing units that have become available in recent decades, enough billets for two army divisions or the entire population of Texarkana—and yet this increment of supply was far from enough to bring rents down in New York by one red cent.

When supply fails to catch up with demand, the market doesn’t work because it can’t work.

I can only think of two circumstances that would sufficiently increase the supply of housing in the Big Apple to the point where rents are reduced to what most of us would consider affordable levels. One, fabricate an island half the size of Manhattan and plunk it down in Lower New York Bay. Or two, precipitate World War III. The former would provide room for hundreds of new residential properties, and the latter, which I do not recommend, would, through combat deaths, create wholesale vacancies in existing properties.

(Maybe I should add a third contingency, the re-election of Mamdani, but I don’t think even that would do the trick.)

Realistically, though, I don’t know how the housing crunch could be eased in New York. It will take a lot of imagination and ingenuity, maybe creating safe, attractive “mini suburbs” in some of the city’s outlying nooks and crannies.

But I can guarantee it won’t be accomplished with one side castigating landlords and the other side lamenting rent control.