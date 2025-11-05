Sovereignty: The Common-Sense Solution For America And Puerto Rico

After over a century of U.S. rule, Puerto Rico’s colonial status has become a shame for both countries. It goes against America’s founding principles, skews and undermines Puerto Rico’s economy, and maintains a political system based on dependence and subordination rather than respect, dignity, and cooperation.

The solution is neither ongoing colonialism nor an unrealistic move toward statehood that would only deepen America’s internal divisions. The only viable solution that benefits both nations is national sovereignty: establishing Puerto Rico as a free, self-governing nation in partnership with the United States.

Image created using AI.

The Case for a Clean Break

When the United States annexed Puerto Rico in 1898, it never intended to exercise permanent colonial rule. However, 127 years later, Puerto Rico remains a political anomaly—a colonial territory whose residents are U.S. citizens but not fully part of the Union, whose local government reports to an unelected congressional fiscal board, and whose economy relies more on federal aid than on local production.

Statehood wouldn’t resolve this issue. It would turn a colonial dependency into a permanent poor welfare state. The island’s pro-statehood and colonialist leaders have built careers and an entire political system around poverty and dependence—a system that would shift to Congress under the guise of “equality.” That is not reform; it is an escalation of dependence.

Sovereignty, in contrast, would enable Puerto Rico to start fresh—to govern itself, trade freely, and shape its future as an equal partner of the United States, not as a subordinate.

The Moral Argument

Sovereignty is not only a practical solution but also a moral one. America’s identity as a beacon of liberty is threatened and stained by its ongoing control over another nation’s destiny. Colonial rule conflicts with the values outlined in the Declaration of Independence: that all nations have the right to self-governance and that government legitimacy derives from the consent of the governed.

Puerto Ricans never agreed to their colonial status. In 1914, Puerto Rico’s democratically elected House of Delegates unanimously voted for independence, yet the U.S. Congress simply ignored the “democratic will” of the Puerto Rican people. U.S. citizenship was later imposed by Congress in 1917, not voted on in a referendum. Decades of political persecution followed to stem the growing support for freedom. For more than a century, Puerto Ricans have been told they are Americans but are treated as something less. This is not democracy; it is a contradiction.

The Economic Potential of Freedom

Freedom is not just political; it is also economic. Under U.S. rule, Puerto Rico’s economy has been hindered by restrictive federal laws, including the Jones Act of 1920, which mandates that all maritime trade use costly U.S. ships, raising prices and discouraging commerce.

As a sovereign nation, Puerto Rico would be able to negotiate its own trade agreements, attract foreign investment, access global markets, and build competitive industries. Its strategic location—between the United States, Latin America, Africa, and Europe—makes it an ideal hub for shipping, logistics, technology, and renewable energy. Without assured federal handouts, new Puerto Rican leaders would need to govern effectively and ethically. Accountability, which has been lacking under colonial rule, would become essential for the nation.

Why Sovereignty Serves the American Interest

For Americans, especially policymakers in Washington, backing Puerto Rican sovereignty is not an act of charity but a wise move for the nation.

Puerto Rico costs the United States over $40 billion annually through federal transfers, tax credits, and administrative costs. The island’s ongoing fiscal mismanagement, corruption, and stagnant economy (all promoted by the pro-statehood and colonial leadership) have made it dependent on Washington for support. Since its creation by Congress in 2016, the unelected federal fiscal board has not succeeded in bringing stability. Instead, it has added another bureaucratic layer that spends over $2 billion on consultants, waste, fine dining, and contracts.

A sovereign Puerto Rico would stop this drain on U.S. taxpayers. Like other former U.S. territories, such as the Philippines, Palau, and the Marshall Islands, Puerto Rico could negotiate bilateral agreements to cooperate on defense, trade, and migration while taking full responsibility for its domestic affairs. It would no longer be a financial burden and liability for America; it would be a partner.

The American Case for Puerto Rican Sovereignty

From an American perspective, Puerto Rico’s sovereignty embodies the very principles the American right holds dear: self-reliance, limited government, and respect for national borders. For Americans who resent the federal government’s overreach, Puerto Rican sovereignty offers an unexpected but consistent outcome: one less dependent and poor welfare state drawing billions from the federal budget, and one more responsible strategic partner conducting its own affairs. Freedom should never be feared by those who value liberty.

The transition to sovereignty does not have to be chaotic or confrontational. It can be deliberate, negotiated, and peaceful. The White House already has a draft Executive Order to begin Puerto Rico’s transition to sovereignty. The process might start with the formation of a U.S.–Puerto Rico Transition Commission, made up of respected leaders from both sides, to manage the logistics of decolonization and cooperation. Such a process could transform a century-old colonial relic into a model of democratic decolonization—showcasing how freedom and friendship can coexist globally.

The United States can end its rule over the world’s oldest colony not by civil strife, but by negotiation, cooperation, and mutual benefit. Geopolitically, a free Puerto Rico could fully participate in the United Nations and regional organizations like the Organization of American States and the Caribbean Community (CARICOM)—acting as a bridge between North America and Latin America.

What Sovereignty Would Look Like

Sovereignty does not mean breaking ties. It means renegotiating and improving them. Under a Compact of Free Association, Puerto Rico could retain access to specific U.S. programs (such as disaster relief, postal services, and selective economic assistance) in return for defense cooperation and mutual trade benefits. Under a Treaty of Friendship & Cooperation, Puerto Rico could still maintain and expand its political and trade relations with the United States.

This is not speculation. The United States already maintains similar agreements with allies and nations in the Pacific, which have proven to be stable, mutually beneficial, and aligned with U.S. strategic interests.

A New Chapter for Both Nations

Puerto Rican sovereignty does not mark the end of the U.S.-Puerto Rico relationship; instead, it signifies its renewal. The island-nation’s culture, language, and values would continue to be connected to the American experience through family, commerce, and migration, since over 6 million Puerto Ricans currently reside in the United States. However, the relationship would be based on mutual respect and cooperation rather than colonial subordination.

The emotional argument for statehood—that Puerto Ricans “love America” and “want to be equal”—misunderstands what equality truly means. Equality cannot exist between a master and a subordinate. It can only exist among sovereign equals. The military argument for statehood—that “Puerto Ricans have served in U.S. wars, thus deserve statehood”—ignores the fact that many Puerto Rican veterans also support independence, such as Pedro Albizu Campos (Puerto Rico’s major nationalist leader) and even my own grandfather, who served in the U.S. Army (WWII) and U.S. Air Force (Vietnam). Despite what statehood leaders and lobbyists claim, just because a Puerto Rican serves in the U.S. Armed Forces does not mean he or she supports statehood.

The United States has the opportunity to end its longest-standing colony not through ongoing colonial rule but by granting freedom. Similarly, Puerto Rico can finally take its rightful place as a free, proud, and independent country in the community of nations.

Javier A. Hernández is a Puerto Rican author, linguist, educator, former federal official, and pro-sovereignty advocate. He is the author of PREXIT: Forging Puerto Rico’s Path to Sovereignty , The Patriotic History of Puerto Rico for Young Readers , and Puerto Rico: The Economic Case for Sovereignty .

Contact: https://linktr.ee/javierahernandez