Rod Dreher’s Checklist on Groyperism

Social critic Rod Dreher lives in Budapest, Hungary, but was in Washington last week for Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s meeting with President Trump. Orban, Dreher, and others later met with Vice President Vance in his study for a 90-minute conversation that ranged from geopolitics to the future of Christianity in Europe.

On his Substack blog (“Rod Dreher’s Diary”), Dreher relates how he used a moment alone with the vice president to press home to him the dangers posed by “America First” social media commentator Nick Fuentes and the “Groyper” movement associated with him.

Now it’s not exactly news to say that a civil war is being fought daily within the ranks of American conservatives. Many pundits have raised the alarm that the Republican Party is vulnerable to being co-opted by a radical ideological outlook associated with Generation Z upcomers, or Zoomers.

Dreher says he talked with many of these Zoomers, and the added value of his essay is his insights into these questions: Who are these people, and what do they want?

Who they are is “Groypers,” a subset of the Zoomers that is both politically active and penurious. Groyperism is a nativist, and some would say, a white-supremacist, ideology in which anti-Semitic attitudes are on open display. Groypers, and many of their less radical Zommer cohorts, hold traditional conservatives in contempt for being “too moderate.” They are given to admiring the tenacity of the far-left fringe for pulling the Democrats in their direction.

Many of the Zoomers identify as Christian conservatives, but Dreher warns, “If you think being Christian is some kind of vaccination against anti-Semitism, you’re wrong.” Even young Christians “are neck-deep in anti-Semitism.”

They get their inspiration from social media influencers. Many are fans of Fuentes. What they like about him, Dreher tells us, is his rage, his “willingness to violate taboos.”

Dreher asked one Zoomer what the Groypers actually wanted; that is, what are their demands? The reply was, “They don’t have any. They just want to tear everything down.” Nihilism on the far right mirrors that on the far left.

A lot of their motivation is economic. As a group, Zoomers are economically insecure. Many carry student loans and believe they’ll never be able to buy a home. Marriage and family raising are delayed.

Dreher came away with the feeling that the Zoomer dedication to American Democrat traditions is tenuous. Some flirt with authoritarian solutions, if not “actual ideological fascism.” “So, what’s wrong with fascism?” one Zoomer asked Dreher, in a tone that meant that fascism is an option to be examined thoughtfully.

Dreher ends his piece with a summary of the main points of his soundings among the Zoomers.

I’ve shortened that list here (but recommend that you read the whole essay at Dreher’s site). This list will suffice well as a fact sheet on the ideological struggle among conservatives. There is much pessimism in what Dreher says below, and if it comes as a revelation, the reader would not be alone in wondering how this all happened in the first place.

1. The Groyper thing is real. It is not a fringe movement. It really has infiltrated young conservative networks.

2. Irrational hatred of Jews (and other races, but especially Jews) is a central core of it.

3. It cannot be negotiated with, because it doesn’t have traditional demands. It wants to burn the whole system down.

4. The right’s gatekeepers can’t make it go away. They have less power than ever. Dealing with this is going to require great skill and subtlety, and courage.

5. This malign movement didn’t just appear from nowhere. There are legitimate grievances within it. It is primed to believe totalitarian things.

6. The Left got there first. Left-wing radicals have marched through institutions and imposed illiberal, race-based leftist policies. You cannot understand the rise of the Groypers without understanding this first.

7. Conservatives hoped Trump’s anti-woke pushback would restore the meritocratic status quo. Zoomers don’t want that. They want revenge.

8. This has the potential to destroy conservatism politically.

9. It poses the risk of wrecking the new, post-MAGA conservatism, whose natural heir is JD Vance.

10. Anti-Semitism is spreading like a virus among religious conservatives of the Zoomer generation. They’re getting it through online influencers. Their pastors and parents are not fighting back, in part because they have lost authority. Some Zoomer trad Catholics are making antisemitism part of their spirituality—this, despite the fact that the Catholic Church explicitly condemns it. The same phenomenon exists among Zoomer Orthodox and Protestants. This is spiritual poison.

11. The liberal media is going to have a field day with this to distract from the fact that antisemitism is triumphant among progressives. The new face of the Democrat Party is Zohran Mamdani.

12. Conservatives—Jewish, Christian, and agnostic—who support Israel are going to have to think very hard about how to proceed. Support for Israel has collapsed among the young, and it’s not coming back anytime soon.

13. The intra-conservative fight is here, and we can’t avoid it.

James Soriano is a retired Foreign Service Officer. He has previously written for the American Thinker on the gold standard and on the war in Ukraine.