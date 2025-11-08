Revolution Comes to New York City

“The issue is never the issue. The issue is always the revolution.” — David Horowitz, when he was still part of the left.

That quote, often dismissed as cynical, is in fact the key to understanding Zohar Mamdani’s victory in New York City. While pundits fixate on charisma, free buses, and grocery stores, and immigrant outreach, they miss the deeper truth: Mamdani’s win was not about policy; it was about revolution.

This was not a vote for municipal tweaks. It was a vote for rupture.

Mamdani’s core supporters were not casting ballots for groceries or rent freezes. They were voting against the system itself—against the Constitution as it was written, against the legacy of liberal democracy, and against the institutional scaffolding of American governance. This was a “Queers for Hamas”-type moment: a seemingly paradoxical coalition united not by shared values with the candidate, but by shared opposition to the regime. Just as LGBTQ activists chanting for Hamas are not endorsing its theology, Mamdani’s voters were not endorsing his grocery math. They were endorsing the overthrow.

His victory speech made this unmistakably clear. He opened not with policy, but with reference to early 20th-century socialist and serial presidential candidate Eugene Debs: “I can see the dawn of a better day for humanity.” He invoked activist Nehru’s post-colonial rhetoric: “We have stepped out from the old into the new.” And he framed his win as a toppling of dynasties, not a recalibration of city budgets. “These are not hands that have been allowed to hold power,” he said, referencing voters such as warehouse workers and delivery bikers—not to promise them subsidies, but to declare their symbolic seizure of authority. “...let tonight be the final time I utter his name...” he told us in a symbolic political exorcism of and ritual severance from the Cuomo reign.

This is not the language of governance. It is the language of power and revolution.

Exit polls reinforce this thesis. Despite his references to the bruised and burned hands of various workers, those people did not constitute his support. Mamdani’s support came not from the city’s poorest or most blue-collar neighborhoods, which theoretically stood to benefit most from his specific policies (those voters went to Cuomo), but from younger, highly educated, middle-income voters in gentrified districts.

Polling further confirms that these voters are increasingly motivated by ideological solidarity, not personal economic gain. The Politico/Public First survey found that voters under 45—especially those identifying as “very liberal”—cited various moral imperatives such as fighting racial injustice or standing with marginalized communities over direct economic benefits. The YouGov poll showed that 26% of very liberal respondents said political violence is justified to achieve political goals, compared to just 3% of very conservative respondents.

Notably, in New York, Mamdani voters weren’t just indifferent to his policies—they actively disagreed with them, yet voted for him anyway. The Manhattan Institute refers to the “striking dissonance between Mamdani’s electoral strength and support for his progressive policy agenda,” pointing out that the majority of voters in his district were not supportive of free buses, grocery stores, rent freezes, and defunding the NYPD. That’s not a transactional vote. That’s a symbolic one. The issue was never the issue. The issue was always the revolution.

The analysts who continue to treat Mamdani’s win as a transactional victory—charisma plus free stuff—are missing the tectonic shift. This was not a policy moment. It was a revolutionary one. And if we fail to recognize that, we will continue to misread the political terrain beneath our feet.

Misdiagnosing Mamdani’s victory as a populist appeal for municipal benefits blinds us to the deeper ideological realignment underway. It’s not just New York—it’s a generational and philosophical revolt against the foundational structures of American liberalism: constitutionalism, capitalism, and incremental reform. The revolution is not coming. It’s here—dressed in the language of social justice, diversity, equity, and inclusion, climate change, gender-affirming care, solidarity, etc.

To be clear, there are plenty of useful idiots involved in all of these issues who are not yet aware that the issue is not the issue. These folks may actually believe they are out there fighting for a carbon tax, or the ability of 12-year-olds to mutilate their bodies, but the organizing force behind them, and most often the funding behind them, understands the real issue—and it is the revolution.

Conservatives never stood much of a chance in the New York mayoral race, but there is still a very important lesson for them here. If they continue to fight on the terrain of policy—debating bus fares and grocery subsidies—while their opponents mobilize symbolic coalitions to dismantle the regime itself, they will lose not just elections, but the narrative war. Mamdani’s win is a warning shot: the revolution is being voted in, not stormed in. And unless conservatives understand the symbolic power of revolutionary identification—and learn to counter it with a compelling civilizational narrative—they risk being outflanked by movements that care less about governance than about transformation.

Greg Salsbury, Ph.D., serves on the Board of Advisors for STARRS.US., and is a former president of Western Colorado University. He earned his Ph.D. in Communication from the University of Southern California and an M.A. from the Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism at USC.