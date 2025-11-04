Recent Mass Leftist Protests Show A Party That Has Crossed the Rubicon

The Radical Left (“RL”) no longer has a coherent message. President Trump, with his platform focused on restoring public order, promoting economic prosperity, securing the borders, advocating for merit-based policies, and opposing the inclusion of boys in girls’ sports, among other issues, appealed to voters, resulting in his landslide victory in 2024. The RL’s rebranding as Democratic Socialism (Mamdani, AOC, and Sanders) is nothing more than the Old Pied Piper promise of a new utopia if given more public money and power. The RL’s Marxist/Islamofascist ideology remains fundamentally at odds with and a real threat to our constitutional republic.

Image created using AI.

The Hands Off & No Kings protests and Charlie Kirk’s birthday events are quite telling. Kirk’s celebrations were mostly organic. The No Kings protests were manufactured with tired gaslit messaging. The RL continues to label President Trump as a Nazi, fascist, and more. The RL weakly disavowed Kirk’s political assassination. The legacy media initially attempted to downplay Kirk’s assassin’s political beliefs. When that failed, the media painted Kirk as a Christian White Nationalist, homophobic, misogynistic, racist, anti-Israel, and other terms. This assessment is not accurate (See here).

There were significant differences between these events in organizational structure, messaging, funding, and legacy media coverage (See here). One was largely organic and genuine. The other was deceptive, used astroturf tactics with paid protesters, and funded by hidden sources.

The same activist group, Indivisible.org, organized both the Hands Off protests in the spring and the No Kings protests later in the summer:

...[the protesters at Hands Off were] definitely angry, and that this anger is driven by Marxism, media propaganda, and deep hatred for Donald Trump. [snip] I [talked with a] twenty-something woman for about fifteen minutes... She offered myriad anti-Trump slogans that Trump is a fascist, he is destroying Social Security, illegal aliens are being illegally deported without due process, Trump and Musk are making cuts to give tax cuts to the rich oligarchs, Trump is a convicted felon and rapist and so forth... [snip] .When I challenged the woman by saying her statements were factually incorrect, she seemed bewildered. [snip] If challenged on their knowledge of current events, history, civics, the law, and the Constitution, [protesters] were not able to give logical and intelligible replies. [snip] [Indivisible.org] is a well-oiled and funded community organizer group . . . uses performance art [as a tactic]...may have ties...to George Soros’ Tides Foundation.

The No Kings protests were similar to the prior Hands Off protests (See photos - Hara Allison Photography). The last No Kings event received more advanced media promotion and coverage, although some of the crowd photos were questionable. The two founders of Indivisible.org were identified as RL advocates, with sources stating that they received funding from George Soros and other sources.

My neighborhood Charlie Kirk event, by contrast, was organized by a local conservative grassroots group. There was little or no local media promotion. About fifty people attended, waving preprinted signs, American flags, and a TPUSA flag. The signs displayed themes such as free speech, truth, justice, freedom, light over darkness, and “God bless the U.S.A.” Many passing drivers honked in support. I saw only one older White female driver give the group a rude finger gesture.

Image courtesy of Ron Wright.

Aaron Hedge, an alt media reporter from Favs News was interviewing people. I spoke with him about Kirk visiting university campuses to challenge students in debates. He expressed concern about Kirk’s Christian Nationalism at a WSU event. I cited my AT article on Kirk’s assassination, legacy media bias for the RL, ICE protests, and the alleged young assassin, who, in my opinion, was a mere pawn in a 3D chess game. Antifa did infiltrate some protests at ICE facilities, which I considered to be riots.

We debated the constitutional powers and federal law that the President can use to quell riots. I argued that Antifa is a radical anarchist group that does exist, reportedly funded by George Soros to sow chaos. There is a difference between a peaceful protest and a riot, marked by violence, IEDs, arson, and property damage.

Hedge said in his article that I was a retired detective who pens a conspiracy column for the far-right website, The American Thinker. To his credit, he did link to my article but said the AT warns people that elections were stolen. He took issue with my reference that the assassin was from the RL. He aligned with the PBS viewpoint, which can be summarized as it’s complicated.

In another essay, Hedge wrote, he said,

[Wright] believes conservative Americans are in a legal and physical battle with forces that are controlled by “globalists” like George Soros, the Hungarian-American billionaire who, as a child, survived the Holocaust and funds some left-wing causes. Wright said Soros and people like him were fomenting violence in American streets.

I replied by email. I do not consider myself a conspiracy theorist, but rather a Cassandra. Since 2019, my reporting has been supported by declassified documents released by AG Bondi, FBI Director Patel, and DNI Director Gabbard. I acknowledged that Soros is of Jewish descent, while noting that some claim he was a Nazi collaborator. Reliable sources indicate he funds leftist groups via a chain of NGOs (See here).

The RL’s repeated embrace of Marxist/Islamofascist ideology has shrunk its base, but that hasn’t stopped Soros from funneling $37 million to Mamdani’s NY mayoral campaign.

The promise of collectivist ideology to provide public services fails, as it contradicts basic human behavior. Central planning and wealth redistribution have never been successful and often lead to corruption. RL does not seek to solve inner-city issues; instead, it maintains a dependent political base and redirects funds for its use. The scale of waste, fraud, and abuse is unimaginable (USAID). Social justice policies, such as no-cash bail and lenient sentences for serious repeat violent offenders, can cause chaos and social disorder, akin to releasing the velociraptors in Jurassic Park.

The assassination of Charlie Kirk is a turning point for many Americans. As I wrote:

The RL has crossed the Rubicon of the tolerance and patience of many Americans, from which there is no return. The RL brings nothing of value and no solutions to political debate. These RL policies are not from stupidity but are intentional. They are meant to sow chaos to destabilize our country by evil dark forces. There are no two sides to this debate. RL preaches victimization, identity politics, points to scapegoats as the root of the problem, and sanctions violence. ... The RL brands those with differing opinions unscrupulously without evidence, dehumanizing them as Nazis and Fascists as a threat to democracy, ironically using the Big Lie of the Nazis of WWII.

All that RL has left is to foment political chaos and violence by street-level thugs like Hitler’s Brownshirts. Ironically, like the Antifa anarchists of today. The RL leaders continue to die on the wrong hill in policy debates – the Continuing Resolution. The RL protests are just a distraction to deflect the public’s attention from the real grand conspiracy, as referred to by FBI Director Kash Patel.

See my investigative reporting at the AT since 2019 (And here) in support of Patel’s assessment of the existence of an ongoing RICO criminal conspiracy which demands a complete and thorough investigation that follows wherever the evidence leads, and to prosecute its conspirators.

Ron Wright is a retired detective, having served thirty-five years with Riverside P.D., Calif. Ron earned a B.A. in political science from Cal State University, Fullerton, and a Master of Administration from the University of California, Riverside. X @RonTcop