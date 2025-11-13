Rationalism: Not All It’s Cracked Up to Be

For a period roughly coextensive with the Biden administration, the United States seemed to have transformed into a comprehensively ideological society — that is to say, it had morphed into a society based entirely on the abstract ideological doctrines of postwar liberalism, discarding any sense of itself as a particular nation with distinct customs, folkways, and traditions.

This period of ideological possession was characterized by a rapid escalation toward totalitarian social conditions. Executives across the country would shut down businesses and issue orders dictating dress and behavior, with no discernible legal authority, on the basis of the vacillating proclamations of “health authorities” who were deemed inerrant. Invisible armies of functionaries within gigantic tech companies set impenetrable guidelines on what people were allowed — and often compelled — to express, online and off. All mass media seemed coordinated in propagating the same moral messaging.

This synchronicity between ideological capture and totalitarian encroachment is not a coincidence. Ideological societies tend inexorably toward totalitarianism, mainly because of their rationalistic ambitions. Ideologies in general are analytical constructs that seek comprehensively to delineate the political in rationalistic terms. Such is the case for the class analysis of “Scientific Marxism,” or Von Mises’s transactional libertarianism, or Rawls’s “Theory of Justice,” or any other ideological project. All such ventures endeavor to construct a just social order from rational principles.

This commitment to rationalism separates ideological societies from what will here be called constitutional societies. The term “constitutional” here does not refer to any legal founding document. Rather, a constitutional society denotes a particular people that have developed some form of cohesive national identity — a collective constitution — that incorporates a national mythos, a common history, and shared ideals of beauty and excellence, what German philosopher Hans-Georg Gadamer called a “Life World.”

The distinction between these two paradigms of social organization bears profound consequences for how each model establishes its basis for social authority. The authority of an ideological state is analogous to the authority of a mathematical formula. The source of authority is the internal cogency — the “rationality” — of the ideology itself, the “rightness” of the formula. The ultimate source of authority in a Marxist system is the inherent “correctness” of Marxism; in a liberal system, it is the “correctness” of the liberal canon, from Hobbes to Rawls. Should the reasoning behind these ideological systems prove faulty, the political order would collapse, since that order justified itself upon the “rightness” of its ideology.

This in turn means that the ideological state cannot tolerate any serious challenge to its foundational orthodoxy. The whole of the society stands or falls on its Big Idea being correct; hence, political authorities must intercede to prop up the foundational ideology and must likewise suppress discourse that threatens the ideology, not even for malign motives, but because civil society depends on the perpetuation of the founding ideology.

In a constitutional society, by contrast, authority is not vested in a theoretical system; rather, authority resides in the culture itself and in the sanctity of its traditions. Such authority is analogous to that of a father over his child in that it is pre-rational, beyond the legitimate bounds of critical interrogation. It can’t be “proven” right or wrong; it just is. Authority grounded in filial piety, patriotism, and religious devotion is not dependent on any rational formula. This makes it relatively immune to critical deconstruction, and thus less preoccupied with thought control.

One could plausibly counter that speech suppression and official dogma promotion hardly began with the rationalistic ideological projects of the Enlightenment; rather, it was the Enlightenment that first affirmed free thought as a foundational moral principle. Though this is true, it is also the case that traditional “authoritarian” pre-Enlightenment societies rarely engendered conditions of outright totalitarianism — where an overweening central authority scrutinizes every individual thought and action for political compliance — whereas the various Enlightenment ideological programs, upon running their course, invariably did collapse into totalitarian states.

This is because the rationalistic pretensions of Enlightenment ideologies actually exacerbate their tendency toward totalitarianism. Recall the analogy of the mathematical formula. Every algebra student learns that to get the correct answer in a math problem, every step must be worked out correctly for the answer to be right. The same holds in an ideological society. Because the ideology, be it Marxism or Rawlsian liberalism, is ultimately a rational construct, it must cohere logically in detail; one incorrect step, and the construct falls apart.

This means that an ideological society, to preserve its fiction of a rational, “scientific” provenance, cannot admit so much as one “wrong step.” The Marxist cannot admit that his market controls have disastrous effects on capital allocation, nor can the liberal admit that ethnic diversity can cause cultural strife. Admitting these flaws would undermine the structural integrity of their respective ideologies; it would “prove their doctrines wrong,” leading to social collapse. Hence, ideological societies are obsessed with “proving” themselves right while suppressing any evidence that “proves” them wrong.

The ideological society will thus commandeer rational inquiry in service of supporting its purportedly “rational” grounding. It will promulgate Lysenko science to preserve the fiction of Marxian egalitarianism; it will promote fraudulent scientific organizations to lend credence to liberal social engineering projects. Even now, the Western university system harbors entirely fraudulent academic disciplines — sociology, economics, international affairs, education, and public health — that exist only to prop up the liberal state. The ideological state is frantically obsessed with producing self-confirming propaganda. It constantly seeks to convey the illusion that its precepts derive from the dictates of basic human reason, that no other ideas or systems are even rationally conceivable. This is the impetus that drives such societies inevitably toward their totalitarian end state.

The constitutional society does not have this problem, simply because its authority structure rests not ultimately with an idea, but with a people, a tradition, and a culture. Although such societies often do protect foundational dogmas, such as a state religion or the ordinance of a royal lineage, outside that protected ground, they can allow reason to operate relatively freely, precisely because that ground is held sacred; it transcends rational validation. Authority grounded on values such as patriotism, religious devotion, and filial piety is self-justifying. It is not contingent on the validity of any doctrine or idea; hence, it doesn’t require that reality conform with any doctrinal system. It can accommodate multiple perspectives of reality, so long as they do not tread upon the sacred.

The Enlightenment ideologies promised liberation from the social hierarchies, authority structures, and behavioral injunctions that prevailed in traditional societies. These injunctions and hierarchies were unreasonable, protested the ideologues. They couldn’t stand up to critical scrutiny, meaning they were burdensome holdovers from a benighted era.

The ideologues couldn’t imagine at the time that it was this “unreasonableness” that allowed these traditional social orders to produce livable social worlds. It is precisely the absence of any pretense to rational consistency, the allowance for multiplicity and contradiction, the space for poetic and mythical imagination, that allow real freedom and diversity to flourish within the bounds of these social orders. Meanwhile, societies built from modern, “rational” principles choke this freedom, giving us standardization, stagnation, and sclerosis — a country of Neil deGrasse Tysons, collapsing the entire world into a gray mold of pedantry and where people become just more of that mold.

