Profanity as a Sign of Cultural Decline

“Eliminate all laws governing obscenity by calling them ‘censorship’ and a violation of free speech and press.”

—Goal No. 6, “45 Goals of Communism”

There is no doubt that modern times have ushered in an unprecedented amount of vulgarity. The days when swearing was relegated to sailors and construction workers — or at the very least anywhere men were not in mixed company — are long gone. Just think: It wasn’t long ago conservatives were in an uproar over Joe Biden’s “big f------ deal” hot mic moment. Much has apparently changed in the past couple of decades.

The opening quotation comes from a list compiled by former FBI agent Willard Cleon Skousen in his book The Naked Communist. It ought to give everyone pause. The open encouragement of obscenity (linguistic as well as other forms) as a means to “soften America for the final takeover” suggests that the burgeoning ubiquity of profanity is not, in the final analysis, all that benign, but is rather an omen of something more sinister.

This present tidal wave of verbal filth is obvious in the toleration and proliferation of profanity in everyday life, entertainment, and media. Consider the following chart complied by one Redditor:

The trend is seen elsewhere. One recent analysis discovered that “movies and TV shows in 2022 had nine times more profanity, blasphemy, and foul language than those in 1980.” We even see it among the educated, with popular book titles such as Unf--- Yourself, You Are a Badass, The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F---, and Get Your S--- Together inundating bookstore shelves. Each of these, mind you, was a New York Times bestseller.

Why all the swearing? Sure, technology and social media are likely culprits. One might also attribute it to mere linguistic evolution (e.g., the word “fopdoodle” was considered vulgar a few hundred years ago). But technology is more a catalyst than a cause, and the so-called evolution of language fails to account for the fact that today’s swear words retain their meaning — as in, we still understand them to be vulgar.

What, then, does all this mean? There are two topics worth considering as we discuss this proliferation of profanity, and they touch upon sociology and morality.

Social Rebellion

It is not just anti-American Marxists who desire to open the floodgates of verbal filth upon the West. Similar notions have been found in other anti-traditional groups as well, such as in many feminist and satanist writers. This overlap in social aims is not happenstance. There is an ideological unity in their desire to make vulgarity more commonplace.

Since speech is a point of unification for society, various rules must govern its use. Both legally and in regular discourse, there are certain means of speaking that are necessarily considered unacceptable. Thus, language implies a social order to which one must be subject.

To the Marxists and feminists, then, the acceptable parameters of speech are interpreted as a form of social restraint and, therefore, an intrinsic evil. The only natural response to this propriety in language is to rebel. Profanity thus becomes a means of raging against the conservative Jewish and Christian machine. Hence, feminist thinkers like Mona Eltahawy declare, “Profanity is an essential tool in disrupting patriarchy and its rules. It is the verbal equivalent of civil disobedience.”

In contrast, traditionalists have long understood the value in maintaining a high degree of public (and private) propriety. This may be hard to believe in modern times, when a standing president is heard cursing not only on a hot mic, but from the podium in his presidential addresses. Contrast this with George Washington’s 1776 order against profanity, issued to the continental troops because he believed swearing to be a vice utterly destructive to the American cause. Similar notions inspired the political giant William Wilberforce in his struggle for “the reformation of manners,” which included impeding public vices like vulgarity.

Even millennia before Washington and Wilberforce, great minds understood this. The Greek philosopher Epictetus warns, “It is dangerous to lapse into foul language.” Roman statesman Seneca writes, “Exactly as each individual man’s actions seem to speak, so people’s style of speaking often reproduces the general character of the time, if the morale of the public has relaxed and is given itself over to [weakness, immorality, etc.].”

Thus, many titans of Western civilization understood profanity as an attack against the social order and therefore corrosive to a people.

Profanity Has Moral Value

There is a final and arguably more important point to be made: Vulgar speech is not morally neutral. It has moral weight to it. Many have philosophized that language is nothing more than arbitrary sounds to which we ascribe arbitrary meaning. But, without delving into existentialist philosophy, let the reader be reminded that we are not just bags of random chemicals, meaning does exist, and words are not just sounds.

This truth is significant because it implies that foul language is not just rebellion against the social order of society, but rebellion against order itself. The created world, being governed under no uncertain order, demands something of us. To act against it is to act against the divine law. Christianity calls this sin.

Profanity, then, is a kind of obscenity of the mouth. It goes against what is good, true, and beautiful, thereby painting the air with ugliness. In the words of St. James, it “sets on fire the course of nature.” This is precisely why increased swearing serves as indicator of moral decay.

And so we turn to G.K. Chesterton, who, with his unmatched wit, cleverly describes this phenomenon:

What I mean by Vulgarity is this. When six men stand up and we suddenly see that one of them is a dwarf, we are startled to find him so stunted. We only realize that he is stunted because he is standing up; because he is stretching himself to his full height. When the mind of man stretches itself, in order to show off, and is still stunted, that is the revelation that I mean. It is by the showing off that we see how little there is to show. ... In other words, a thing is only vulgar when its best is base.

That is why our collective tolerances of profanity embarrassingly admit of our civilization’s baseness. Every time someone curses without recognizing it, every time someone breaches professional decorum with an expletive at work, every time we entertain foul language in our entertainment, we prove to ourselves that at our very best, we are complicit in a society that is willfully undignifying itself.

Although I must acknowledge the many good things happening for the cause of traditionalism and true conservativism, I can’t help but see common swearing as a dulling stain on our people, one that can be remedied only by making such indiscretions unfashionable again in the enforcement of a sort of psychosocial broken windows policy. By treating such minor infractions as serious, we will perhaps see a renewed vigor toward exceptionalism. But until then, as I continue to see commonplace profanity — not among the feminists and radical progressives, but among everyday conservative Americans — I can’t help but think we are truly a civilization in decline.

Michael Giammarino has studied business, humanities, and religion at Oral Roberts University, Asbury Theological Seminary, and the University of Oxford. He has written previously for American Thinker as well as the Western Journal, the Christian Post, and Relevant Magazine.

Image: Roger Gregory via Flickr, CC BY 2.0.