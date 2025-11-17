Nuke the Filibuster? No, Thanks

The Democratic Party has violated too many norms of American governance.

During the Biden administration, they unleashed the Department of Justice on parents and on a major political party candidate. They locked up pro-life activists simply for praying for mothers not to kill their children. They have unleashed broad crime and corruption through loans and arms deals with Ukraine. When the Democrats controlled Congress and the White House, they tried to turn Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C. into states, with two more Democratic U.S. senators each, and they talked about stacking and packing the Supreme Court and enacting voter fraud across the country.

They don’t care about the norms, and they have no problem going hog wild to destroy our nation, ushering in communism across the country.

With Trump 2.0, Republicans are enjoying considerable political capital, not just holding onto all three branches of government, including the Supreme Court. Our cultural hegemony is growing. Big Media, Big Hollywood, Big Labor, Big Business, and every other big left-wing interest are collapsing or capitulating to the right.

But how long will this victory lap last? What will happen when the Democrats take back power, since we have to anticipate that the Republican hegemony in Washington will not last forever? With Election 2025, the Democrats have taken over Virginia, with no signs that Republicans have a chance of winning the statewide offices or the Legislature ever again. New York City elected a Democratic Socialist–turned–jihadist nepo baby, who defeated another Democrat with an established family name, and the Republican candidate didn’t even crack double digits.

Democrats have learned no lessons, and they have no intention of slowing down their Biden-era leftist onslaught on our Constitution, or our life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.

Trump has sounded the alarm on the determined dominance of the demonic in the Democrat party. Once back in power, they will nuke the filibuster and rush through their agenda. Trump is urging the Senate Republicans to nuke the filibuster first.

Is this a wise move? Should the Republicans bite the bullet, ditch the filibuster, and go with simple majority rule going forward?

“Why not?” many argue.

Democrats have slowly been nuking the filibuster rule. The first major blowup took place in late 2013, when Democrat majority leader Harry Reid (D-Nev.) pushed through changes so that they could stack the federal Judiciary — district and appellate — with Obama appointees without any input or agreement or delay from the Republican minority. This was a bad move, opening the route for the Republicans, once back the majority in 2014, to stall the remainder of Obama’s nominees, especially Merrick Garland to replace Antonin Scalia. The Supreme Court was at stake, and the stakes could not have been higher for Election 2016, in which Trump pledged to pack the court with justices like Antonin Scalia.

Reid blew up the filibuster, and Republicans followed suit, stacking the Judiciary with conservative justices, including three on the U.S. Supreme Court. Ouch! For the record, not only did Democrats lose the majority in 2014, but Republicans romped that year, winning nine U.S. Senate seats!

Would it not be better, then, for the Republicans to maintain the high ground, win the political argument, and let the Democrats shoot themselves in the foot? Republicans can jump in and take advantage when they retake the majority again, right?

Here’s the problem: Democrats are so determined, dedicated to the destruction of norms for power, that they will enact travesty-like reforms to ensure that Republicans remain the minority for good.

Republicans won’t be able to rely on the courts if a Democratic majority packs the U.S. Supreme Court with four more justices, granting them a 7-6 leftist majority, including Kamala Harris and Oprah Winfrey as newly installed jurists, ready to shove the most anti-constitutional agenda onto the American people. Democrats will push through voter fraud as the rule, push for a broad amnesty, and pass all kinds of anti-constitutional legislation, tearing up what’s left of the United States Constitution.

If Republicans blow up the filibuster, what will the voter backlash look like? How many safe Republican seats will start shifting purple or blue in severe retaliation as a result of Election 2026 and 2028? As things stand, Democrats don’t have a chance of taking back the majority for the next four years, maybe even six. And if Trump can sort out the major domestic issues, Republicans could increase their margins in 2026 and 2028! When Obamacare was shoved down our throats, Republicans picked up 60 seats in the House, wiping out all the congressional gains of the Democrat party from 2006 and 2008.

Damaging policies passed by either party don’t get removed easily, and that’s why it’s more important to prevent bad legislation than make it easier to enact good legislation. To this day, Republicans have not successfully repealed Obamacare root and branch, and now the country is dealing with skyrocketing insurance rates. Gutting the filibuster won’t necessarily solve this problem.

Can we hope some Democrats will maintain order and keep the filibuster rule once back in power? I can’t buy that. The moderate (sic) Dems who helped the government this month are facing a savage backlash from the Democrat grassroots. Schumer’s days are numbered, and he is one of the most progressive members of the U.S. Senate. House minority leader Hakeem Jeffries is facing a primary challenge from his left as well, and AOC will soon take Schumer’s place, if not running for president in 2028.

Times are tough, and the rules are falling apart. Republicans playing by the rules might find themselves getting played.

Yet for all of these fears, should we remove the ancient landmark?

Once the U.S. Senate filibuster goes out the window, there is no holding back, and there is no going back. Are federal Republicans prepared to operate in a constitutional republic where there are no stops, no checks and balances within the Legislature? Is the American public prepared for a federal Legislature that can pass sweeping legislation, only to have another Congress follow up and repeal everything?

Even if U.S. Senate Republicans repeal the filibuster and maintain their majority through 2026 and 2028, does that guarantee that federalist purists in the House of Representatives will play along? I don’t see a Thomas Massie or even a Chip Roy going along with such broad, comprehensive restructuring of our voting rights. Are we certain that Speaker Johnson, should he remain speaker, will support passing broad pieces of legislation?

And even with Republican majorities, with no filibuster, what’s to stop a gang of RINOs from teaming up with Democrats to ram through another amnesty? Bad Republican bills will have a chance of passing, too, and the every six-year vote cannot serve as a sufficient check to the federal government’s overreach.

Are we prepared for the Wild, Wild West that will follow? Are Republicans ready and willing to fight this war to win once they go in with full force? Are we jumping the gun, incorrectly assuming that Democrats will never get back the majority? We need to think long and hard about pulling the trigger on the filibuster.

Image via Pxhere.