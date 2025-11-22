‘No Problem Too Large for Government to Solve’

The above is a direct quote from the new Caliph, err... mayor of New York City. History shows us this is a foolish statement. But it is consistent with the Left’s core fundamental error in that their entire worldview is based on abstractions being real, physical things.

There is no such thing as “government.” It is not a thing that thinks and acts on its own. Yet the Left, and far too many on the Right, speak and act as though “government” is out there doing this or doing that -- often with almost godlike powers. “Don’t worry Joe, government will take care of that!”

Government -- at whatever level -- is just a large, powerful organization. That’s it. “It” doesn’t do anything because “it” doesn’t exist. It has no agency, but instead is the result of actions of others -- elected officials, managers, worker bees -- just like any corporation.

I have founded many business corporations and llcs and the legal term for them is “artificial entity.” They are created by law, not nature. And thus “they” do not actually exist in the natural world.

By using the idea this way, the left turns government into its own puppet which acts, feels, and believes in ways they say it does. The do the same with “blacks” and “women” and thousands of other creations.

This intellectual rot exists throughout our society -- and the Left and its ideas couldn’t stand even a cursory analysis without this magical transformation from an abstraction to a real, physical thing -- which I control, by the way.

Read any of the soft sciences -- they are filled with core thinking that is based on abstractions being real, physical things with agency, feelings, beliefs, and desires. This is why they are so meaningless. And over 70% of their experiments can’t be replicated -- a core foundation of real science.

I have an undergraduate degree in geology and have taken quite a few science courses. Every topic is a real-physical thing. There are no abstractions at all. And I don’t recall anyone ever asking my opinion for anything other than what I thought was the physical truth. I was there to learn accumulated knowledge, not engage in prolonged naval gazing where my opinions, feelings, and desires have any impact on anything.

And for once and for all, transgendered individuals don’t exist. Got that? Please stop reinforcing this very well planned and funded illusion.

There is no need to talk about transgendered rights and all the other since transgenderism is a mental issue, not a physical one. Judges need to stop embracing this insanity and quit building this into the legal system.

Of course, these individuals exist but their mental state does not shape reality -- they are either male or female and have been since that first and only sperm cell -- either an X or Y -- closed the sale. And every cell after that is either male or female. This is very settled science.

And don’t buy into the crapola about poor souls who have some sort of X-Y genetic defect. My dad had a messed-up left hand, a birth defect. He was not some new subspecies of human but simply an individual whose hand didn’t develop properly in the womb -- and he was not morally inferior just because of this defect. One cell probably zigged when it should have zagged and the rest tried to build upon a blueprint that now made no sense. The X-Y defect issues are no different.

If you are not bound by reality, then any and all ideas are possible. Never forget this. The left loves this as it gives them total cover for fanciful ideas that have never worked anywhere, anytime. But this leads to their real goal -- power over you and wealth.

I can win dang near any argument if I am not bound by facts and reality. Throw in promising to be Santa Claus with other people’s money and I can win a lot of elections. Conservatives and people bound by reality need to stop allowing this game to be played.

This corruption is clear in many of today’s youth who naively embrace socialism, communism, furries, and other false prophets of liberation.

There are only individuals. This is a fundamental reality. We can group these individuals by some superficial appearance -- like we do with race -- but that doesn’t mean this “thing” black, or white or Asian really exist.

But fundamentally, there are only individuals. Only individuals act. Only individuals feel. Only individuals care. Only individuals have a mind. Hold fast to this fundamental truth as the waves of abstraction roll against your shores and threaten all that is good.

