Nick Fuentes Proves ‘No Enemies To The Right’ Is Suicide For The GOP

There is a dangerous misconception taking hold among certain Republicans who believe the party should adopt a “big tent” philosophy that includes anyone who claims the slightest right-wing inclination.

This thinking comes from a place of fear. Some GOP figures remain terrified of “making enemies to the right,” noticing that Democrats gain power by refusing to anger their own far left. The comparison is superficial. Democrats avoid attacking their radical fringe because those activists represent a central source of energy and turnout for the party.

Image created using AI.

Republicans who believe the same dynamic applies on the right ignore the reality that their fringe contains people who openly wish to burn the GOP to the ground.

Few prove that more clearly than Nick Fuentes.

Last week, Fuentes delivered one of the most revealing monologues of his career. His words were not subtle. They were not coded. They were not meant as reform. They were a blueprint for total destruction.

He is quoted extensively because his own voice offers the most compelling proof:

It’s time to undermine the GOP. I said it in 2020. The GOP must be destroyed. Has to be utter—and, yeah, they’re gonna say, ‘He, he’s a Democrat! He wants the GOP to be destroyed!’ The GOP serves the interests—the GOP, as presently constructed, serves the interests, the special interests, the donors. Everybody knows that. ... It serves Miriam Adelson and the Israel lobby. This is who they work for. This is who selects the cabinet. This is who makes the policy.

Fuentes went on to say:

So, this is the blueprint. This is how we take over ... Ro Khanna and Thomas Massie working together against the interests to compel the (Jeffrey Epstein) files, what do you think that has, a 90% approval rating? If you had progressive Democrats and nationalist Republicans working together, let’s say to compel the release of the Epstein files, what kind of approval rating do you think that has? 90%? And what if they got together and they opposed foreign aid to Israel? What approval rating do you think that would have? 90%? What if they got together and worked on the basis of a common interest? ... And we need to propel someone into the White House that is just a populist. And here, here’s where we’re gonna have to give. This is gonna be the compromise. Very simple. The left has to give up immigration. That simple. The left is gonna have to give up--look, we can have equity and we can have, um, equality in the country. We can have civil rights. We can have all those things. But we have to close the damn borders. We have to close it. Too many illegal immigrants. Too many legal immigrants. That has to be the compromise. The left has to give on immigration and the right has to give on the free market. If the right can come down on healthcare, and on a social safety net, and maybe on some subsidies for education, and if the left can come down on the anti-white, open border stuff, and they can agree that we have a country, that party will win 90% of the vote and rule for a century.

Fuentes said the quiet part aloud. The goal is not unity. The goal is destruction. He envisions a new hybrid party that replaces the GOP entirely. His plan eradicates Donald Trump-era Republican principles with a fusion of severely misguided identitarian grievance from the right and woke, equity-fueled nanny state ideology from the left.

The very blueprint he lays out requires the GOP to surrender its foundational commitments to limited government, economic freedom, national strength, and traditional values...before killing itself. Fuentes admits openly that his movement, Groyperism, is not a partner to the GOP. It is a sworn opponent.

This is not a new theme for Fuentes. His long record shows contempt for Republicans themselves. In 2019, he mocked Southern conservatives as backward. He later denounced Protestantism and demanded a rigidly Roman Catholic “America First” identity that excludes Evangelicals, a core pillar of GOP success.

His rhetoric escalated dramatically. In July 2023, he called for a “holy war” against Jews. He ranted that “women age like milk” and expressed his desire to marry a 16-year-old because “right when the milk is good, I want to start drinking the milk.” Around this time, he instructed his followers to raise their right hands and repeat: “I will kill, rape, and die for Nicholas J. Fuentes.”

No serious person can pretend this is political speech. It is the behavior of a cult leader.

Fuentes has praised Stalin and declared “I love Hitler,” targeting “Talmudic Jews” for eradication. He urged his followers in 2024 to withhold their votes from Trump in order, effectively, to help Kamala Harris win. Years earlier, he explained why: “Destroy the GOP! Christian Republican voters get screwed over because the GOP is run by Jews, atheists, and homosexuals.”

These statements are not off-the-cuff, loudmouthed rhetoric. They are unambiguously intentional. Fuentes seeks the GOP’s defeat because he wants the Republican Party eliminated.

This danger becomes more obvious when viewing Fuentes’ relationship with Tucker Carlson, whose own post-Fox News evolution has grown outwardly hostile to the GOP. He admitted “I kind of hate the Republican Party,” complained about sharing the party with allies of Trump like Randy Fine, and even said “there’s no reason to have a Republican Party” if Lindsey Graham is reelected.

Carlson’s softball interview with Fuentes in October handed the latter his largest platform ever. This legitimized a figure the Republican National Committee formally condemned in 2023 as incompatible with GOP values.

Fuentes thrives on internal conflict among Republicans and movement conservatives. Letting Groyperism into the “big tent” is not inclusive. It is self-sabotage. It allows fanatical arsonists to stroll into the canvas of the GOP and declare their intention to set it ablaze.

Republican and conservative activists must finally recognize that refusing to “make enemies to the right” is not strategic. It is suicidal. Democrats avoid criticizing their extremists because their extremists want the Democrat party to win. By contrast, right-wing extremists want the Republican Party to die. Fuentes, their most visible figure, has the desire to replace it with plainly antisemitic, allegedly pro-white, so-called “populist” leftism.

He even wants to keep the equity agenda going, just with an anti-immigration twist. As if such a thing were possible. Trying to talk sense to Groypers is a waste of time, so whatever.

One can talk good sense to the vast majority of Republicans and conservatives, however. To them, the message is clear. There is no moral, political, or strategic justification for allowing Fuentes or his followers anywhere near GOP and right-leaning institutions. They must be screened out of every respectable, or even quasi-respectable, non-lefty function, media enterprise, political campaign, donor network, youth organization, party organ, political action committee, and think tank without hesitation or apology.

That is not censorship. It is self-preservation.

The Republican Party cannot afford to accommodate a movement that views its collapse as a step toward power. Nick Fuentes has told the world what he wants. Every single Republican and conservative must unreservedly believe him.

Dr. Joseph Ford Cotto is the creator, host, and producer of News Sight, delivering sharp insights on the key events that shape our lives. He publishes Dr. Cotto’s Digest, sharing how business and the economy really impact us all. During the 2024 presidential race, he developed the Five-Point Forecast, which accurately predicted Donald Trump’s national victory and correctly called every swing state. Cotto holds a doctorate in business administration and is a Lean Six Sigma Certified Black Belt.