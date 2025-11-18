It was only two weeks ago that I dared to compare Nick Fuentes and the Groypers to Zohran Mamdani and the DSA Commies.

But one comparison I missed. The conservative establishment is trying to curb the Groypers and the angry young white males by shaming their champions like Nick Fuentes and Candace Owens. The Democratic establishment dare not even begin to try to curb the DSA left and the TDS young white females. In fact, as J.T. Young writes, the Democrats in the Senate just completed a very delicate operation to decide who could afford to enrage the DSA Left and vote to end the Schumer Shutdown. They selected eight Democrats to switch their vote on the continuing resolution. The eight are either retiring or don’t face reelection till 2026.

So here is the political situation today in these United States. The radical Left is fearlessly running and winning in deep blue cities like New York and Seattle while the Democratic establishment tiptoes through the tulips trying not to rile them up. Meanwhile, the conservative establishment is getting their knickers in a twist over the Groypers. Just what is the Groyper threat? Where are the Groypers winning elections in deep red states?

And by the way, what is the difference between anti-semitism and tax-the-rich, since it’s all about attacking a small minority to unite your supporters in conclusive proof of my Four Wars theory?

Fact is that, at the moment, the DSA commies are marching forth thinking they are going to conquer the world, and their Democratic elders are cowering in fear. Meanwhile the Groypers are just trying to survive till the next paycheck, and the political placemen at Heritage Foundation find themselves between a rock and a hard place for mumbling slightly incorrect opinions.

So what in the world is happening, and what do we do about it?

I know: let’s analyze the rising populist nationalist movement as though it was a remake of the Protestant Reformation starring Martin Luther, John Calvin, and Oliver Cromwell. No question that the DSA commies are the equivalent of the Catholic Counter-Reformation, featuring the Jesuits and the Inquisition. In the remake the DSA and the entire Activist Industrial Complex are the Jesuits, and the intelligence community with its adjacent Censorship Industrial Complex are our modern Inquisition.

I bring this up not to blame the Catholics, as others blame The Jews, but to use history to illuminate how human institutions react when the “inconceivable” happens. The powerful very seldom do any reflection and analysis about how, maybe, they lost the plot, and almost never sit down with the newbies for an open and frank discussion of the issues, all friendly like. They just fight back and try to destroy the new world that is aborning before it gets any more traction and destroys their power and their grift.

Let us suppose that the populist nationalist movement, all over the world, is a natural, organic movement of the ordinary middle class that has lost out badly in recent decades as the mega-state project of the Left has fractured because of its internal contradictions.

By the way, here is Google Search on “critical theory internal contradictions.”

Critical theory uses internal contradictions to expose the inconsistencies within a social system and critique it from within. This method, also called immanent critique, reveals how a system fails to live up to its own stated ideals, such as how capitalist societies promise prosperity but often concentrate wealth.

But Grok, on the other hand, says this:

Critical Theory, originating from the Frankfurt School… is a neo-Marxist framework for critiquing society, culture, and power structures. It views knowledge as shaped by historical and material conditions, aiming to expose domination and promote emancipation. However, it contains several internal contradictions -- logical inconsistencies or tensions within its own premises -- that undermine its coherence.

I wonder what the difference says about the politics of Google and the politics of Elon -- and about truth, justice, and the American Way.

As the ordinary middle class rises in one of the greatest intellectual and cultural transformations in human history, the first thing to remember is that we don’t want to get into the modern equivalent of the Thirty Years War in Germany from 1618-48 when about one third of the population died. And we don’t want to get into the equivalent of the Second Thirty Years War from 1914-45 when 85-107 million died. Or the Third Thirty Years War from 1948-89 -- that lasted for forty years instead of the traditional thirty -- when maybe 50-100 million diied.

Because what would be the point of the Golden Age of the Middle Class if it turned out to be same-old same-old?

I think we can all agree that, in the friendly conversation about the Golden Age of the Middle Class, experts, professors, scientists, activists, NGOs, politicians, lobbyists and mainstream media need not apply. Been there, done that.

