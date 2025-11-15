Mamdani Wins! America Loses!

A CNBC headline read, “Democrats win big on election night in key races” while CBS reported, “Democrats sweep key races”. ABC says, “Democrats score historic big wins” and USA Today writes, “Democrats roll to victory”.

In the November 4, 2025 election, did Democrats win, or did America lose?

Being on the ballot twice with no ID voter required, Zohran Mamdani won the mayoral election for New York City, which holds the title as the most-populated city in the United States since 1790. Having a population of 8.4 million people, it is “more than double the second largest city, Los Angeles, and triple the third largest city, Chicago.”

Two million people voted in New York City, which is the first time a mayoral election crossed that threshold since 1969. By just 10 p.m. Mamdani had already secured 1.03 million votes, which is larger than the population of five states, according to the U.S. Census figures. In fact, “Mamdani and Virginia Lt. Gov.-elect Ghazala Hashmi both made history as the first Muslim Americans elected to their respective offices.” (Important to note though that while the vote may look impressive, Rasmussen revealed only 1 in 9 New Yorkers showed up to vote, making the win not quite as “decisive” as Democrats would like.)

While President Trump says his administration “will help him—a little bit, maybe” President Trump also says that New York City installed a communist, and quipped, “Now let’s see how a communist does in New York.”

Why would Trump call Mamdani a communist?

Looking at Mamdani’s victory speech, Mamdani shouted at the crowd, “My friends, we have toppled a political dynasty.”

This is an interesting statement. New York’s had a democrat mayor since 2013. Is Mamdani saying he toppled a Democrat political dynasty? But Democrats just won, or did they?

Mamdani continued and spoke of opponent Andrew Cuomo saying, “Let tonight be the last time I utter his name... New York tonight you have delivered a mandate for change. A mandate for a new kind of politics.” (The crowd didn’t seem to know whether to agree with him or not.)

Revealing his “new kind of politics,” Mamdani quoted Eugene Debs and Jawaharlal Nehru. Eugene Debs lived from 1855 to 1926 and was a member of the Democratic Party, until leaving the party to become one of the “best-known socialists living in the United States,” and “a five-time candidate of the Socialist Party of America for President of the United States.” So, this guy was a dyed-in-the-wool socialist.

The second person Mamdani quoted was Jawaharlal Nehru who lived from 1889 to 1964. He was the first prime minister of independent India, an Indian anti-colonial nationalist, a secular humanist, and social democrat, meaning once again, a dyed-in-the-wool socialist.

Mamdani’s studying hardcore socialists to the point that he included their words in his bellowing acceptance speech to people whose response was like puppies looking at a new food bowl. The puppies didn’t know if they wanted to eat out of that bowl or not.

Continuing his platitudes with no substance or plan, Mamdani stated he had a “bold vision” and “central to that vision will be the most ambitious agenda to tackle the cost-of-living crisis that this city has seen since the days of Fiorello Guardia.”

Fiorello Henry La Guardia lived from 1882 to 1947. He was a Republican “American attorney and politician who represented New York in the U.S. House of Representatives and served as the 99th mayor of New York City from 1934 to 1946.” Guardia was reportedly ranked as “the best big-city mayor in American history” by a panel of 69 scholars in 1993. Note again — he was a Republican.

Mamdani says he is going to work as hard as a famous Republican mayor, but Mamdani’s agenda is in the wrong direction. Mamdani campaigned on creating a 2% New York City income tax for anyone making more than $1 million a year, and raising the top state corporate tax rate to 11.5% to match New Jersey’s in order to pay for his campaign promises. The problem is, that under Article XVI of the New York State Constitution, Mamdani does not have the authority to raise or lower taxes. Only the state legislature holds the power to tax.

In addition, in his victory speech, speaking of his agenda, Mamdani said, “An agenda that will freeze the rents of more than 2 million rent stabilized tenets, make buses fast and free, and deliver universal childcare across our city…” adding that he “will hire thousands more teachers” and “cut waste from a bloated bureaucracy.”

The major problem with all this free stuff is — who is going to pay for it? Somebody’s got to pay for it. How can you cut a bloated bureaucracy when you plan to add to it? These are all Communist Manifesto talking points.

In speaking of building a city, Mamdani stated the Big Apple is “where the more than one million Muslims know they belong — not just in the five boroughs of this city, but in the halls of power.”

Is Mamdani talking about a Democrat victory, or a Muslim victory? Does he think it’s time to finally build the Obama-supported mosque near the site of the 9/11 attack? After all, just weeks before the election, Mamdani visited and was pictured with Imam Siraj Wahhaj, the “unindicted co-conspirator in the 1993 World Trade Center bombing and a man who once testified in defense of Omar Abdel-Rahman, the ‘Blind Sheikh’ behind that attack.”

Continuing his victory rant, Mamdani stated,

After all, if anyone can show a nation betrayed by Donald Trump how to defeat him, it is the city that gave rise to him. And if there is any way to terrify a despot it is by dismantling the very conditions that allowed him to accumulate power. This is not only how we stop Trump, [but] it’s how we stop the next one.

Trump a despot? A “despot” is defined as “a ruler or person who holds absolute power, typically one who exercises it in a cruel or oppressive way.”

Trump is a real estate tycoon. He has 12 Trump towers in New York City with eight of them listed here. President Donald Trump is acclaimed for helping to “save New York City.” The Trump Organization employs 22,450 people with good salaries and benefits with a diversity score of 10 out of 10.

A “despot”? Does Mamdani know the definition of the word?

Mamdani plans to “dismantle the very conditions that allowed him [Trump] to accumulate power” meaning, Mamdani’s agenda is to destroy New York businesses that hire people and give them livelihoods.

The left-leaning Washington Post “says Mamdani ‘drops the mask’…offers ‘seething’ victory speech.” The Post stated, “Across 23 angry minutes laced with identity politics and seething with resentment, Mamdani abandoned his cool disposition and made clear that his view of politics isn’t about unity…It is about identifying class enemies” like landlords and bosses. The Post says Mamdani’s goal “is not to increase wealth, but to dole it out to favored groups.”

Is this a Democrat party win?

Even Soviet refugees are “absolutely devastated" by Mamdani’s socialist agenda.

Fox News’s headline reads, “Trump calls out Mamdani’s ‘very angry’ acceptance speech, warns communism ‘never worked anywhere’.”

