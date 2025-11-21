Mamdani’s Numbnut Voters

“Numbnut” is derogatory American slang, sometimes used for humor, to mean a “slow-witted, unresponsive, or inept person.” But no humor exists in the fact New York City (NYC) voters, always on the edge of numbnut-osity, went over it by electing socialist/communist Zohran Mamdani mayor.

A majority (50.4%) of NYC voters demonstrated unbelievable incomprehension, as would be expected from slow-witted, inept and—by choosing to ignore numerous red flags about Mamdani—unresponsive constituents. As the proverb goes, they will now have to “reap what you sow.”

Mamdani’s campaign was a blank check of promises providing all sorts of things. These included free bus fare, government-run grocery stores (already a $29 million failure in Kansas), free high quality child care, freezing rents, maintaining abortion rights, opposing President Donald Trump, increasing the minimum wage to $30 by 2030, etc. Prior to the election, Trump forewarned a Mamdani victory could well result in the loss of federal funding to NYC wherever it could legally be done.

Thus, Mamdani may well face having to fund a lot more than he anticipated to make good on his blank check promises. It will be interesting to see from where such money comes to do what his campaign claimed it would do to make NYC life more affordable. He made clear some of it will come by way of increased taxes for the wealthy and corporations, which is already leading to an exodus. (A recent Daily Mail poll reported over 760,000 New Yorkers would “definitely” leave the city if Mamdani won while another two million indicated they would seriously consider it.)

Labeled a communist by Republicans, Mamdani denies it, calling himself a democratic socialist. He has been a longtime member of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) which does not claim political party status—undoubtedly for the tax benefits gained as a political non-profit organization. It has given both Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez and Rashida Tlaib political life as members of Congress. And, it provided Mamdani with enormous support during his campaign, adding yet another ideological soulmate to government.

While DSA members argue they are not communists, they fail to look in the mirror. Their espoused strategy mirrors that of the Communist Party in seeking the same objective—i.e., America’s destruction as a democracy. It is run by a group that parallels the Communist Central Committee. A majority of DSA committee members are openly communist, having come from openly communist groups within the U.S., to which democracy is anathema.

Interestingly, during his election victory speech, Mamdani felt compelled to quote a socialist five-time U.S. presidential candidate of the early 1900s—Eugene Debs. Mamdani proclaimed, “I can see the dawn of a better day for humanity.”

Mamdani’s speech was notable for another reason as well—i.e., he made no effort to use it as a call for political unity in working together to solve the city’s problems. He dismissed his main political opponent, Andrew Cuomo, with the statement, “Let tonight be the final time I utter his name.”

Calling for the protection of illegal immigrants, he challenged Trump to come through “all of us” to get to them. It was not the same Mamdani who had demonstrated a more conciliatory persona during the campaign—it was his radical doppelganger finally taking off the mask to set the tone for his term.

At one point during Mamdani’s victory celebration, the massive screen at his campaign headquarters was hacked to portray the message “Trump is your president.”

Mamdani gamed voters too with his Islamic religion, claiming that being a Muslim was to sacrifice safety. NYC hate crimes against Muslims is only a fraction of overall crime, while the vast majority in 2023 (88%) were against Jews, of whom he made no mention.

Evidence of NYC voters’ numbnuttiness was further evidenced by the fact they elected a candidate committed to defunding police, using $600 million that could provide a safer city for residents, instead to create a new agency to replace the depleted ranks of the police force. Subsequent to George Floyd’s death in police custody, Mamdani repeatedly called for slashing NYPD’s funding, and even dismantling the force altogether.

Mamdani plans a $1.1 billion program to carry through on this effort with an initiative to replace police with social workers on 911 calls. He fails to grasp that doing this will only increase crime as criminals confront unarmed mental health professionals supposedly trained to defuse non-life-threatening incidents instead of experienced and armed law enforcement officers. This totally ignores the fact that oftentimes what may initially appear to be a non-life-threatening situation can quickly turn violent.

Unsurprisingly, NYPD’s Deputy Chief who heads the team responsible for responding to such calls retired the day after Mamdani’s election. He has been joined by several other officers who quit as well. This is an obvious rejection of a billion-dollar experiment any law enforcement official knows will not work.

If Mamdani really believes it would, why did he hire armed bodyguards to protect him while campaigning? Perhaps to show his confidence in this program, he should, upon taking office, replace his assigned police security detail with mental health professionals. But as armed gangs of shoplifters terrorize NYC, even taking time to read product labels, the answer to the query in the Ghostbusters song, “If there’s something strange in your neighborhood, who you gonna call?”, is Mamdani’s social workers.

When an NYPD officer was killed while off-duty on July 28, 2025—along with three other civilian victims—in a mass shooting, Mamdani said he no longer supported defunding police. However, four months later, despite this assurance, it looks like he has flipped on the issue again. Mamdani’s defund police champion now heads his transition team.

Vladimir Lenin purportedly boasted, “Give me four years to teach the children and the seed I have sown will never be uprooted.” The NYC mayor serves a four year term—considered long enough by Lenin to sow the communist ideology—but can legally serve two terms. Mamdani has already planted the seed of socialism/communism with NYC voters by promoting much more than what he will be able to deliver. The big question now is whether those voters will give him a second term to further feed that seed into a NYC self-destructive sprout or, hopefully, shed their numbnut-ism before it evolves.

