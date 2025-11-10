Mamdani Didn’t Topple Power; He Will Expose It

Zohran Mamdani didn’t sound like a unifier on election night.

He sounded like someone announcing a takeover.

He strutted to the microphone like a man who had just conquered an empire and shouted, “We have toppled a political dynasty!”

He delivered the line like he was liberating a city.

He thinks he won.

But what he actually did was step into the brightest spotlight on the planet — a spotlight that will expose the corruption behind cashless bail, grant-driven “reform,” and every reckless social experiment he’s planning.

In that speech, he talked about who he intends to serve — and who he doesn’t.

Instead of talking about crime or public safety, he jumped straight into ideology. He wants to spend millions on gender-affirming treatments for minors — while homeless veterans sleep on the street.

In 2009, walking through Times Square, I saw a homeless veteran sitting on the sidewalk with a cardboard sign. Thousands of people walked right past him. My husband and I had leftovers from dinner. I knelt down, told him my dad was a WWII veteran, and offered the food. He didn’t hesitate. He began eating before we even stood up.

He could have been my friend.

My brother.

My dad.

When I worked inside the jail system, the defendants I spent the most time with were veterans — men who had slept in sand and watched friends die. Addiction doesn’t start because they’re weak. It starts because they’re trying to numb what they can’t unsee.

Meanwhile, Mamdani panders to activists by promising irreversible medical procedures for minors and talking about turning Rikers Island into a rehab for violent offenders — as if the problem is lack of therapy, not violent crime.

Children can’t sign up for a credit card or buy liquor — but he thinks they can consent to life-changing medical procedures. And Rikers isn’t full of misunderstood poets. It houses violent offenders because they committed violent offenses.

His compassion always seems to land on the people who create chaos — never the people who live with the consequences of it.

And it’s ironic — he seems to have a real problem with anyone in uniform.

Remove police from subways. Abolish and defund the NYPD. Pretend homeless veterans don’t exist.

Mamdani doesn’t project leadership — he projects rage.

Every press conference feels like a fight he’s trying to win, not a city he’s trying to lead. His followers emulate it — screaming “pig” into police officers’ faces and shoving cameras at first responders. The aggression isn’t random. It’s the culture around him.

He doesn’t want public safety. He wants a spectacle.

As his dead-on-arrival ideas pile up — closing Rikers, replacing police with social workers, funding experimental medical agendas to keep his Gen Z fanbase cheering — New York will descend into chaos. And the chaos will be visible.

New York is the brightest, most-filmed city on earth. When crime spikes and even lifelong New Yorkers hesitate before getting on the subway, it will be a car crash the whole country can’t look away from.

This is where his delusion collides with reality. He won’t expose corruption because he’s clever — he’ll expose it because he’s reckless, arrogant, and completely out of his depth.

The NYPD will keep arresting violent offenders. The system will keep releasing them.

The chaos is obvious.

The profit motive isn’t.

Let me give you an example — a problem everyone sees but no one understands: bail reform.

Bail reform is not compassion. It’s a funding model.

Inside Pittsburgh’s Allegheny County Pretrial Services, the risk assessment wasn’t built to measure danger — it was built to lower the jail population because fewer inmates meant more grant money. And the people who filled that jail weren’t traffic offenders — they were violent offenders. They were our most frequent guests, because those are the cases police actually brought in.

Yet the tool labeled them “low risk — release.”

At the same time, minor offenses — rolling a stop sign, a guy with a joint — were labeled “high risk — no release.”

Here’s the catch: those cases almost never came to jail. Cops didn’t bother booking them.

Labeling them “high risk” cost nothing.

It created the illusion of balance — a bait-and-switch designed to convince auditors the system was being selective, while violent offenders were being pushed out in droves — literally, tens at a time.

And it isn’t isolated.

In another state, a man arrested after a mass shooting — two dead, twelve injured — was released on a $60,000 bond. His only condition? “Remain on good behavior.”

Sure. Someone who opened fire into a crowd is definitely someone we should trust on the honor system.

This isn’t reform.

It’s insanity — funded with federal grant money and being used by the recipients as a personal debit card.

During the final years of the Obama administration, bail-reform funding exploded. Millions flowed into judicial systems nationwide. Jail populations didn’t drop because crime improved. Jail populations dropped because the money required it.

Administrators weren’t pressured.

They were paid.

And innocent people died so the funding wouldn’t.

Mamdani isn’t going to defeat that agenda — he’s going to expose it.

He positioned himself to topple the dynasty of hiding — the backroom deals, the manipulated numbers, the grant-driven releases, the unaccountable power tucked under the harmless label of “reform.”

He thinks he toppled power.

What he toppled was silence.

Good luck, Mayor Mamdani.

What looks like a win right now is the beginning of a spotlight you can’t control. Your refusal to listen will end up revealing everything the public was never supposed to see — and that will be when things finally begin to change. When lives will be saved.

Not because of politics.

Because of proof.

Kelly Rae Robertson is a licensed trauma and grief counselor, victim advocate, former criminal-justice investigator, and published op-ed contributor to the Daily Caller, American Thinker, and The Washington Times. She previously worked inside Allegheny County Pretrial Services, where she witnessed risk scores being manipulated to release violent offenders in order to protect federal grant funding.

Image: DmitryShein, via Wikipedia (cropped) // CC BY-SA 4.0 Deed