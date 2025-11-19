Mamdani: Before and After the Campaign

New Yorkers had become accustomed to the “campaign” Mamdani: youthful, energetic, always smiling. “Campaign” Mamdani was skillful at deflecting tough questions such as whether or not he condemned Hamas, using the occasion to thank the speaker for permitting him to talk about his “affordability agenda.” He expertly aligned himself with “hostage families,” and even Martin Luther King. “Campaign” Mamdani pumped up his campaign rallies with joyful chants of “free” and the crowd roared back : Free Buses, Free Childcare, Freeze rents, with Bernie Sanders looking on with satisfaction and AOC jumping for joy.

But that was then. The post-campaign Mamdani at his victory rally was a different Mamdani: at times loud, belligerent, and defiant. An American citizen only since 2018, he brazenly challenged a President whose business acumen and political success are recognized worldwide: “Donald Trump, since I know you're watching, I have four words for you, turn the volume up.”

Despite coming from a well-to-do background with minimal private-sector work experience, his post-victory speech emphasized his role as protector of working people: “Fingers bruised from lifting boxes on the warehouse floor, palms callused from delivery bike handlebars, knuckles scarred with kitchen burns.” He explicitly embraced his dual identity, not as an American and a Ugandan, but rather as a “Muslim” and a “democratic socialist.”

Campaign Events and Religious Symbolism

While pre-election polls and his primary victory suggested that Gen Z voters were his core supporters, post-election it appeared that New York’s Muslim base of one million sealed the deal.

During the campaign Mamdani, with 340 mosques in New York to choose from, chose to be photographed embracing Siraj Wahhaj, leader of the Masjid at-Taqwa in Bedford-Stuyvesant -- Wahhaj having been named an unindicted co-conspirator in the 1993 World Trade Center bombing case. To be sure, other mayoral candidates had met the Imam at formal events but when told of his prior association with a terror attack, they recoiled -- Michael Bloomberg and Bill de Blasio among them. And while there is no evidence that Mamdani personally supports sharia law, his association with figures who do, such as Imam Wahhaj, raises serious questions about the ideological implications of these alliances.

After Mamdani’s victory, a large candlelight parade in Times Square led to prayer in the street. Some New Yorkers welcomed the display of open religiosity; others drew parallels to public religious processions in Europe and expressed concern over the cultural implications of mass displays of faith in public.

The British have witnessed multiple similar religious displays at iconic London locations like Whitehall or Tower Bridge. They are aware of the implications, namely cultural and moral supremacism over the host population. The French, with similar experiences, have taken a firmer stand to defend their core value of secularism. Hence “street” prayers are banned or restricted to designated outdoor sites since 2011, as are “dawah” or outreach.

Ideological Alignment: Socialist, Islamist -- or Both?

While Mamdani declared himself a democratic socialist, his past activism suggests a broader picture. As a student at Bowdoin College (2010–2014), he reportedly founded a chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP). This action is not inconsequential. Pro Palestine political advocacy on U.S. campuses, like Mamdani’s Bowdoin College in Maine, can be traced back to American Muslims for Palestine (AMP). Its founder, Hatem Bazian, co-founded Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP).

Only later, in 2017, did Mamdani join the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), a year prior to obtaining citizenship. It is widely acknowledged that the DSA differs from mainstream European social-democratic parties; critics argue it adopts more radical systemic critiques (against both capitalism and nationalism for example) which suggest Marxism.

Nevertheless, Mamdani’s publicly acknowledged Muslim identity and engagement with Muslim-majority communities add layers of cultural and religious identity to his political persona. Notably CAIR, an unindicted co-conspirator in the Holy Land Foundation trial in 2008 and since rebranded as a “civil rights” organization, played a major role in fundraising through affiliated “front” organizations like the Unity and Justice Fund (UJF)

Which Mamdani Will Govern?

On one hand, Mamdani presents as western: democratic socialist, advocate of affordability, and bridge-builder across demographic divides. On the other hand, his political identity is suffused with religious-cultural symbolism, and an activist past tied to pro-Palestinian causes, and public ambiguity over one of the most polarizing global conflicts of our time.

If London is prologue, can New Yorkers expect more displays of both open religiosity and boisterous outreach to attract converts in Brooklyn and the Bronx? Will the Muslim call to prayer become a city feature as it already has in certain neighborhoods of Minneapolis and in Michigan cities like Dearborn and Hamtramck? Will protest marches for political causes aligned with the mayor’s views including Free Palestine and Globalize the Intifada appear more frequently as they have in Mayor Saddiq Khan’s London? Clearly Mamdani ‘s victory speech did not reflect the “unifying” agenda many had hoped for. In fact, social media posts leaked a memo from inside the campaign indicating his administration would take immediate steps to divest NYC finances from Israel.

For Muslims in America, his ascension suggests they no longer need to stay in the shadows of public life. On the other hand, his campaign raises the question: will his mayoralty align primarily with the broad civic agenda of New Yorkers, or will ideological loyalties -- religious, global, or redistributive -- take priority?

His tenure will likely intensify debates over how much ideological clarity, religious identity, and foreign-policy entanglements are compatible with the role of mayor of America’s largest city. Trump will be watching!

