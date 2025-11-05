Making Ballrooms and Bathrooms Great Again: The Trump Wing of the White House

Imagine ladies having to cross sinking, wet grass to then enter a porta-potty in a poofy ballroom dress and open-toed stilettos — not a Cinderella moment. That’s what Obama had guests of state subjected to during his presidency. However, President Trump is fixing the problem for the American people and paying for it with donations — even his own. Hooray for glittering ballrooms and clean bathrooms!

CNN commentators spoke concerning President Trump’s ballroom construction improvements at the White House stating, Trump “thinks he has the authority to go and destroy what is essentially a sacred historic site and put up a palace because he thinks he is a king.”

Apparently, the Democrats forgot their literal destruction of history during their tearing down of monuments all over America during the past eight years.

October 29th, RINO Gordon Deal’s radio show interviewed yet another leftist-liberal from the Wall Street Journal, who, making it sound bad, explained how Trump had replaced all the sitting members overseeing the architecture in Washington, D.C., installing people who favor Trump’s vision. During their radio-bickering concerning Trump, they forgot to mention that all of the people Trump fired were appointed by autopen-president Joe Biden, who formerly fired all of the people on the board appointed by Trump from his first term. Gordon Deal always talks leftist-liberal, begging the question, “What’s the deal Gordon?”

Responding to CNN’s “king” and “palace” idiocy Jesse Watters asked,

Palace? Trump thinks he’s a king? Obama thought he was a god. …He told us he had the power to lower the world’s oceans. His nickname was ‘the messiah.’ The media gave him a hallo. But Trump builds a ballroom for the country and democrats are stunned speechless.

Speaking to Democrat “ladies” Jesse said,

He’s building you a place to dance in a dress. What a gentleman. Obama hosted state dinners in a tent. Dignitaries from all over the world would come to the White House and they weren’t allowed to go inside the White House. They ate dinner outside on the grass. [Imagine the bugs.] And you know where they went to the bathroom? In a porta-potty. Prime ministers had to use a porta-potty. …It’s disgusting. It also ruined the lawn. You couldn’t even use Marine One, the tent was so big. This was long overdue. They’re actually suing Trump to stop construction.

Jesse Watters continued:

And the President has decided what he’s naming the ballroom. Are you ready? The Donald J. Trump ballroom. Of course! What? Did you think he was going to name the ballroom after the autopen?

Isn’t that just wonderful! America will now forever remember President Donald J. Trump, because the new East Wing (The Ballroom) of the White House will be called the “Donald J. Trump Ballroom.” This is truly Making America Hospitable Again.

Jesse asserted,

Do you know who else loves the Donald J. Trump ballroom? Rachel Maddow’s boss. Yeah. Comcast, MSNBC’s parent company, donated millions to build the ballroom. How embarrassing for MSNBC. I mean MSNOW. They should be called MSNEVER, because they are never right.

President Trump says that he has already received $350 million dollars in donations, which is more than the cost of the building project.

Of course, the Democrats are all lining up with their demented naysaying, with Representative Eric Swalwell (D-CA) leading the way, posting on X, “Don’t even think of seeking the Democratic nomination for president unless you pledge to take a wrecking ball to the Trump Ballroom on DAY ONE.”

So, Swalwell wants to continue his wasteful spending of taxpayer money, and this time it’s to destroy a much-needed ballroom-bathroom project, donated to America by American patriots. Swalwell wants visiting dignitaries in tents and porta-potties. Imagine entering a porta-potty after Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) has been in it.

It is surprising that Swalwell has time to comment on anything since his Chinese spy-squeeze was deported — sleazy Swalwell is probably swamped with interviews for a new one.

Law professor Jonathan Turley labeled Swalwell’s Ballroom destruction comments as “reckless”, and former Trump advisor Jason Miller called Swalwell an “idiot.”

Harris Faulkner on Fox News broadcast “Outnumbered,” stated, “I refuse to take judgment about right and wrong from Representative Eric Swalwell anymore. It took the FBI to get him up off that woman who was a Chinese spy.” With Kayleigh McEnany chiming in, “Fang Fang.”

Another loony tune whining naysayer about the ballroom is Hillary Clinton, who attempted to rally Americans to reject the project. Being so concerned about preserving history, Hillary, Ms. Morals, forgot she stole furniture from the White House when she and Bill exited, being “forced to return it.” Perhaps she wanted to preserve U.S. history privately at her house. Not surprisingly, the Clinton’s denied any wrongdoing (again) claiming it was a “cataloging error.”

Side question: Do Hillary’s grandchildren say, “Grandma, tell us again the story about Whitewater, Vince Foster, and all the other mysterious deaths that make you out to be a ‘ruthless political operative’”?

Other Democrats freaking out and lamenting the demolition, like Tom Colicchico, posted a picture on X stating it shows “My wife and I in the East Wing. I can’t believe that it is gone.” The only problem is, the picture he posted is not of the East Wing. But as usual with a DDemocrat, what does truth matter? The picture posted is the diplomatic reception room on the ground floor of the White House, which the president walks through every time he goes out to Marine One.

On another construction project, President Trump is building an Arc de Triomphe, commemorating the 250th anniversary of the founding of America. Some call it the “Arc de Trump.” Presenting models of the arc, Trump says the models are in varying sizes—small, medium, and large. Trump says, “I happen to think the large looks nice. [The audience laughed.] Why are you shocked?”

Then, literally bringing in the “Golden Age” at his own expense, President Trump gave the Oval Office a gilded makeover. The gold “is of the highest quality,” and he brought out artwork hidden for years in the walls of the White House. Comparisons of photos before and after Trump’s renovations helps one see what the White House should look like, and Trump, as usual, has the proper vision, being “Right about everything.”

Then Trump, once again footing the bill, installed two massive 88-foot American flags flanking the White House, each reportedly costing around $50,000.

What a day to live in America. It is truly wonderful having a president who is putting America first, and is fun. With the new Donald J. Trump Ballroom, dignitaries and politicians will all have to say, “President Trump,” for years into the future, just like legendary singer Carman said in his 2017 original song and the updated version.

God bless you and keep you, President Trump. You are a true patriot!

