Lebanon Is Hezbollah, And America Must Stop Pretending Otherwise

For decades, U.S. policy toward Lebanon has followed the same doomed cycle: polite visits, warm meetings, generous aid packages, and long declarations about reform, sovereignty, and transparency. In return, Washington receives empty promises, beautifully worded communiqués, and a Lebanese political class that smiles for the camera—before returning to the same corruption, paralysis, and Hezbollah-driven submission that brought the country to collapse. Lebanon doesn’t need more American compliments; it needs American consequences. And yet, here we are again.

X screen grab. Public domain from a government actor.

This month’s high-profile visit by a U.S. delegation was an almost perfect illustration of why this cycle keeps failing. On November 9, a group led by Deputy Assistant to the President Dr. Sebastian Gorka, Under Secretary John Hurley, and a small team arrived in Beirut, meeting with Lebanese officials and presenting themselves as agents of a new era of cooperation.

On paper, the delegation came to “listen,” “engage,” and “encourage progress.” In reality, it added to a long list of visits that Lebanese leaders routinely exploit to buy themselves time while doing nothing. The delegation spoke about stopping the flow of money from Iran to Hezbollah, stabilizing institutions, and preparing Lebanon to participate in President Trump’s broader Middle East vision. These are admirable goals, but they’re meant for a functioning state, which America seems incapable of recognizing does not describe Lebanon.

Thus, Dr. Sebastian Gorka posted a celebratory message after meeting Joseph Aoun, Lebanon’s president:

President #JosephAoun is the Christian leader of the multi-confessional state of Lebanon.



I was truly honored to meet him again tonight with @UnderSecTFI John Hurley, after 17 years when he was simply Colonel Aoun, and my student at @NDU_EDU.



You’ve come a long way Joseph!… pic.twitter.com/oT5FhEHbcJ — Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) November 9, 2025

To anyone familiar with Lebanon’s dynamics, Gorka’s message is breathtakingly naïve. Joseph Aoun does not control the Lebanese state. He does not command the borders. He does not control weapons, ports, security decisions, or strategic posture. He cannot demobilize a single Hezbollah fighter, nor can he block a single Hezbollah convoy.

To portray him as a man “positioned to realize Middle East peace” is a fantasy because the office he occupies has no real power in a country completely captured by Hezbollah. Gorka’s language reflects a broader American delusion: the belief that if you compliment Lebanese officials enough, if you treat them like sovereign leaders, they will magically start behaving like sovereign leaders. Nothing in Lebanon’s past 30 years supports that idea.

Under Secretary John Hurley contributed his own hopeful message after the meetings: “We discussed ways in which we can partner together to stop the flow of money from Iran to Hezbollah and create a safer and more prosperous Lebanon.”

Again—noble intentions. Again—disconnected from reality. How does one “partner” with a government that does not control its own state? Lebanon’s presidency, premiership, parliament, ministries, security agencies, and financial institutions operate under the shadow of—and with permission from—Hezbollah. Iranian money does not enter Lebanon through state institutions; it enters through Hezbollah’s parallel economy, intelligence networks, and smuggling routes that no Lebanese official can touch. The idea that the Lebanese president can work with Washington to halt Iranian funding is not merely unrealistic—it is structurally impossible.

When President Trump said that America had been “the world’s sucker for decades,” he could have been describing Washington’s relationship with Lebanon. For years, Washington poured billions into a system that never implemented a single structural reform, never confronted Hezbollah, never protected U.S. interests, never took accountability for corruption, never delivered sovereignty, never delivered peace.

Instead, the U.S. funded institutions that Hezbollah simultaneously used as cover to legitimize its parallel state. Lebanon became the geopolitical version of a broken slot machine—America keeps inserting quarters, hoping for a payout, while the casino owners (Hezbollah and the ruling class) laugh in the back room.

Therefore, it’s ironic that, under Trump, America is making the same mistakes, with policymakers still insisting on acting as if Lebanon is a fragile democracy struggling to reform itself. This naivete isn’t harmless optimism; it’s dangerous, for it lets Hezbollah off the hook. It signals to the Lebanese political class that the Americans are still ready to be flattered and fooled.

To date, only Morgan Ortagus has taken Lebanon to task. She actually produced real fear, real pressure, and real movement in Lebanon. However, she’s been replaced by the softer, more optimistic—and, from the Lebanese perspective—more easily manipulated Tom Barrack.

If the U.S. wants results, it must invest in what works—not what flatters. And what works is pressure, not praise. Instead, we’re entering a predictable cycle that has always seen the U.S. stamp its feet and then yield: U.S. expresses frustration

1. Lebanon promises reforms

2. Hezbollah continues expanding

3. U.S. provides aid to “strengthen institutions”

4. Nothing changes

5. Repeat

This cycle is not diplomacy. It is enablement. So, again, why is Trump following the same pattern?

Lebanon today is bankrupt, lawless, captured by Hezbollah, unable to control its borders, unable to restrain escalation, a model example of state failure. Yet its officials still speak as if they are equal players, as if they can negotiate terms, as if they can dictate conditions to Washington or Tel Aviv. This arrogance is not strength—it is delusion enabled by years of American softness. If war erupts tomorrow, they will again beg the U.S. to save them. And once again, they will expect Washington to be the sucker who rushes in.

What would create change is to tell Lebanon’s leaders that they must do what is required, or face unilateral consequences when things with Israel spiral out of control (as they will now that Hezbollah is rearming). If they refuse to act, the U.S. should make one thing absolutely clear: they will be on their own.

Lebanon doesn’t need visitors who talk about friendship and potential. It needs a United States that finally acts like President Trump said it should—a country that refuses to be manipulated, refuses to play along, and refuses to fund failure. Until the U.S. stops flattering a system controlled by Hezbollah, every trip, every meeting, every handshake, every optimistic tweet will simply confirm one thing: America still hasn’t learned. And Lebanon is still making a fool of us.