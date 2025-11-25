It’s Past Time to Be Real about the Vietnam War

This year, 2025, is the 50th since the fall of Phnom Penh and Saigon in 1975.

Former so-called anti-war protesters[1] from that time have recently asked that their contribution toward ending that war be recognized.

I, along with many other Vietnam veterans, have no objection to the recognition of that role as long as they are willing to accept responsibility for the results of their actions. Those results include

successfully encouraging Congress to default on a commitment to the independent Republic of (South) Vietnam that dates back to the Eisenhower administration. the fact that this default took the form of cutting funds for the self-defense of South Vietnam, while the Soviet Union and China continued to pour massive amounts of funds into the support of the communist government of North Vietnam. that the conclusion of this war brought with it more deaths at the hands of the communist governments in the former Indochina in the ten years following the war than all the deaths on both sides in the preceding twenty years, the greatest refugee crisis since World War II, and the total domination of Indochina (Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia) by the North Vietnamese.

The fact that we have an extremely polarized society today is due in a great part to the fact that history of the “Vietnam War”[2] has been mis-reported by the media, mis-recorded by the historians, mis-taught in our schools, and mis-applied in addressing policy decisions.

Today’s histories of the Vietnam War are generally categorized as either “orthodox” or “revisionist.” It is considered typically orthodox to dismiss American intervention as ill advised, immoral, and from the outset doomed; to regard most of the Vietnamese who opposed a communist takeover of their country as corrupt, incompetent, and ineffective; and to present the Vietnamese Communist Party as embodying the general will of the Vietnamese people. Revisionists, on the other hand, typically believe that a relatively free and prosperous anti-communist South Vietnam was, in the context of the Cold War, a goal that was worth Americans fighting and dying, one actively pursued by large numbers of intelligent, brave, and patriotic Vietnamese, which was not, therefore, inherently unattainable.[3]

That may have been a differentiation that could be debated on a college campus fifty-plus years ago, but in the fifty years since the fall of Saigon and the plethora of documentation showing Hanoi’s complete control of its southern surrogates and the actual results of the regime’s policies, the orthodox viewpoint has become untenable.

The Hanoi-based Vietnamese communist regime was repressive and brutal and, after victory in April 1975, liquidated tens of thousands of its domestic enemies (just as it had done in 1954), imprisoned hundreds of thousands more in brutal conditions (some of them for many years), wrecked the economy, precipitated the virtual starvation of much of the population, and generated one of the greatest refugee crises since the Second World War. Any degree of liberalization in the Vietnamese Communist Party began seriously only in 1986, after bloody confrontation with Communist China and, soon, the disintegration of the Soviet Union.

Hanoi’s control of Laos destroyed any semblance of freedom for the Lao people. And the monstrous Cambodian communists (Khmer Rouge) killed off nearly a third of Cambodia’s population before it became so repulsive that Hanoi had to destroy its own creation. The new levels of corruption in the DRV far exceeded the peculations of the GVN, while the bulk of the Vietnamese-Americans today demonstrate a higher level of commitment to democratic government than many of our longer-term residents.

This year, Vietnam Veterans for Factual History celebrated the 50th anniversary by publishing A Factual History of the Vietnam War and its Aftermath: A Reappraisal after 50 Plus Years. More than thirty authors participated in this effort, which was to collect our combined knowledge into an authoritative history of our war.

The major thrust of this book demonstrates how this “war that ended fifty years ago” wields its influence on almost every thing that happens in our society today. America celebrates World War II as a victory over an evil ideology, an end to the decades-long Depression, the rise of education and prosperity in a newly emergent middle class, a unified society that was preparing to remove one final barrier, and the emergence of the United States as a superpower that saw its mission to do good in the world for friends and former foes alike. The Vietnam War turned the United States into a paper tiger on the international scene; a polarized society that uses social imperfections as a club to wield for political gain; and suffering from serious defects in academia, public media, and public morality. Failure to understand the true events in that war had led us into decades of “forever wars” and misinformed decision-making. By ignoring the true history of that war, we are “condemned to repeat” our failures.

Our perspective is naturally a Western one. We are not here to offer propaganda for those who had so little regard for their own people that they sacrificed so many of their own to establish an ideological rice bowl.

We hope that our reflections on that war, which has been influencing our society for so long and so divisively, might help bridge the gaps among us today, especially among those who are too young to have experienced its origin.

Stephen Sherman was a first lieutenant serving with 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne) in the Republic of Vietnam (1967–1968).