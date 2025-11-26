'How’s the Economy?' – It’s Harder Than Ever To Say

As the calendar comes to an end, and with it, we approach the end of the first year of the second Trump administration, polling companies and media sites are naturally looking for news stories about how the electorate “feels” about the economy.

It’s a permanent question, of course, as it should be, on sites like RealClearPolitics and other polling-tracker focused sites, but there has been an uptick lately, and the question “How do you rate President Trump’s handling of the economy?” is now more frequently in the headlines than usual.

The problem is, it’s an amazingly subjective question, because there can really be no single definition of “the economy.”

There is one’s personal view of the economy – your own job or job search – and if you’re a head of household, then there’s your job, your spouse’s job, your children’s jobs, and the perceived potential or trends going forward in all of your careers. Is the career you chose for your specialty a career with growing or shrinking opportunities in the foreseeable future?

Then there is one’s view of the local economy – “I’m doing fine – lucky for me – but my town lost a major plant, or the factory relocated to China or Mexico, or the coal mine or oil field or gas clothes dryer factory or lightbulb factory was shut down by the EPA” – and that situation rightly affects your view of the economy in general.

There’s a huge difference in whether one is in a red state, a blue state, or a swing state. Florida and Texas are healthy economies, for example; California and Illinois are on life support due to the choices of decades of bad governors and state legislatures.

A national average, in a national poll like the ones reported in the news, takes all these opinions and averages them out. What on earth can voters, politicians, or social scientists learn from that?

Perhaps we would be better off if we used an objective measure like the major Wall Street indexes. But even there, our efforts are challenged by differing numbers. The Dow might be up and the S&P 500 might be down, the NASDAQ up and the Russell 2000 down. Or more likely, they’ll all be up or down the same day, but two are up a full percentage point while others are just modestly inching forward.

Some people, and some funds, are heavily invested in one or two sectors, or in one or two such funds. More cautious investors diversify across them all.

The more options we look to, the more we are stymied in the search for a truly fair, objective way to judge “the economy” in general.

And it is for this reason that we should resist the temptation entirely.

We have an enormous and complex economy. There is no single place to look for statistics to judge it.

We can use the Dow or other market figures, sure – but these companies have a mix of foreign and domestic headquarters, foreign and domestic manufacturing plants, foreign and domestic customer bases. And besides, only a part of the market’s climb is due to the business sector’s desirability; a significant part of it is the unavoidable fact of currency inflation.

We can turn to unemployment data, of course, as many have – but government manages this data, and government is notorious for using the methods of counting that make the government look best. During the Obama and Biden years, for example, government hiring skyrocketed, and those government jobs were counted as job growth, cancelling out the more important private sector jobs killed in a contracting economy.

We could look at the price of housing, historically a good indicator of economic growth – but in recent years, we’ve seen housing spike in value because of an explosion of illegal aliens and government-subsidized housing for the underclass, disproportionately skewing both the purchase prices of houses and condos and the rental prices of decent unsubsidized apartments. So even housing price growth is no longer a helpful indicator of economic health.

The simple conclusion is, we must be skeptical of any individual economic indicator, because government manipulation has warped so many aspects of our economy beyond recognition.

A sensible voter should be able to tell what the important signs are – long term – for a good or bad economy, and be able to judge for himself without depending on the latest up-to-the-minute statistics scrolling along the banner on the WSJ homepage.

· When we shop for clothing, food, toys, furniture, décor, or workbench tools, do we see more goods with U.S. origin tags, or do we see more goods with foreign origin tags?

· When a restaurant or storefront goes out of business, how long does it take for a new tenant to snap up the location – weeks, months, years?

· When our state and federal legislatures confront a budgetary challenge, do they handle the difference by cutting spending or by increasing taxes?

· When we hire a handyman, remodeler, or other contractor, does the price go up if we add the stipulation, “Only use legal labor, please”?

· And when we do our income taxes each April, or when we receive our property tax reassessments and annual property tax bills, do we see our “contribution” to the state’s coffers (“contribution” – what an odd word for an involuntary confiscation from our livelihoods) decrease, remain flat, or increase substantially and painfully?

We are entering a cycle of more economic and political reporting than usual. There will be stories about the peak season in transportation, the Black Friday sales and the Christmas season retail trends. There will year-end analyses of whether the Republican policies of the year have been helpful or unhelpful, whether President Trump’s tariff strategies have borne fruit or not.

These press reports will be written from a more subjective point of view than ever, as so many in the media now admit their derision for even any attempt at objectivity; so many reporters now consider themselves foot soldiers for the domestic Left, or even for the global Left, we can no longer trust a word they say.

So it is up to us, the voters, to go with our gut on this question:

Regardless of statistics, what economic policies make sense, as we go forward? The decades of globalism, of tax-and-spend bureaucratism, the welfare state and the exportation of jobs – or the free market that once gave birth to the American Dream?

President Trump and the Republican leadership is daring to attempt the latter – a correction of generations of political error, as ambitious a program as any administration has ever attempted.

May Divine Providence bless the effort, and may the American people have the patience and confidence to give it time to bear fruit.

John F. Di Leo is a Chicagoland-based international transportation manager, trade compliance trainer, and speaker. Read his book on the surprisingly numerous varieties of vote fraud (The Tales of Little Pavel), his political satires on the Biden-Harris years (Evening Soup with Basement Joe, Volumes I, II, and III), and his 2024 collection of public policy essays, Current Events and the Issues of Our Age, all available in eBook or paperback, exclusively on Amazon.

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License