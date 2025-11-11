How Deep Is the Warrior Bond?

With the 106th Veterans Day upon us, it brings back memories of just how meaningful the bond between fellow warriors can be. The closeness of that bond was demonstrated over a quarter century ago, only hours into the new millennium, in an incident that shook me to the core.

It was that day, on January 2, 2000, my father—Admiral Elmo R. Zumwalt, Jr.—passed away. He had spent the last weeks of his life hospitalized—a victim of a rare and aggressive cancer linked to his exposure to asbestos (mesothelioma). Later that day, I would come to understand the incredible bond that had been nurtured between him and his South Vietnamese “brother” and counterpart—the two having fought a war together more than three decades earlier.

In 1968, promoted to vice admiral, my father had taken command of all U.S. naval forces in Vietnam. His South Vietnamese counterpart was Commodore Tran Van Chon. At 47, both men were the same age.

Despite an alliance that had the two countries seeking a mutual goal, many American military advisors found it difficult, from a cultural standpoint, to develop an effective, cooperative relationship with their South Vietnamese counterparts. This problem did not exist for Chon and my father–the latter treating the former as an equal and always consulting him on operational decisions. It resulted in the blossoming of a very close bond.

Those privy to this friendship credited it with formulating and implementing operations allowing the “Brown Water Navy”—the term used to describe the in-country naval forces of both nations—to aggressively and effectively interdict enemy supply routes on Vietnam’s waterways. Years later, Chon said of this relationship, “He was different from the old advisers. We worked very closely.”

Upon his promotion to admiral to serve as head of the Navy in 1970—at age 49 becoming its youngest-ever Chief of Naval Operations—my father departed Vietnam. Four years later, he retired—the same year Chon retired in Vietnam and went on to become a Cao Dai minister.

The U.S. withdrew from the Vietnam conflict in 1973, with a promise to provide South Vietnam with military support should the North violate the negotiated peace agreement. But, as the enemy did so, we failed to honor our commitment. By early April 1975, it became obvious Saigon would soon fall.

Although retired, my father worked with the Pentagon to have Chon and his family evacuated as North Vietnamese forces continued their drive south. Chon assembled those of his children living locally as well as his elderly parents at his Saigon home to await the evacuation call.

When the call came, Chon–still on the phone–observed his parents burst into tears as the reality of leaving Vietnam set in for them. The sight took an immediate toll on Chon. He told the caller he and his family would not be evacuating. Unwilling to force his parents to abandon their country, his love for them proved stronger than his fear of capture by an invading enemy.

Chon, and two of his sons who had served in the military, went into hiding after Saigon fell. However, knowing their ultimate capture was inevitable, they surrendered. All three were immediately sent to “reeducation” camps. While his sons received shorter sentences, Chon spent twelve years in a camp.

Upon learning of Chon’s fate, my father began working with the International Red Cross to secure his release. While he was ultimately released in 1987, he was not allowed to leave Vietnam for three more years. Under the sponsorship of my father, Chon finally departed Vietnam, joining his family members who had settled in California. It was an emotional moment when he and my father were reunited. With Chon’s new found freedom, the two brothers communicated frequently.

When my father took ill in late 1999, I would provide Chon with updates on his status. Upon my father’s death, I dreaded having to call him later that day to deliver the sad news. But when I did, I was shocked by what he said, sharing a story that proved just how deep the warrior bond extends.

As Chon answered my call, I had said no more than just my name when he responded, “Your father died, didn’t he?” Awestruck, I asked how he knew. He immediately related a dream he had had the previous night.

He dreamt the two of them were on a sinking ship, looking for an escape hatch. Finding one, my father pushed Chon through. But when Chon turned to extend a hand to help my father out, he was waved off and the hatch closed shut.

While I was dumbfounded by Chon’s revelation, I could not help but think the brotherly bond between the two warriors existed in a spiritual form as well.

As Chon’s wife was dying at the time of my father’s death, he was unable to attend my father’s funeral. However, in 2003, he traveled to the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, where my father had been buried, to hold a special memorial. It was attended by numerous South Vietnamese naval veterans and their families. In his eulogy, Chon said of my father, "He loved me, and I loved him," acknowledging that my father had worked tirelessly to seek his release.

I would visit Chon later at his California home where, hanging in his living room, I was touched to see a stunning portrait of my parents made of seashells.

At the 2003 memorial service Chon held, he said, “Bud [my father’s nickname], you’re now in the sky. Maybe one day I will join you.” Chon passed away in 2019 at the age of 99, four months shy of becoming a centenarian. Alas, once again, the two warriors were reunited.

