Hard Times Create Strong Women, Too

After New York City voters chose the terrorist-sympathizing communist Zohran Mamdani to lead them toward a future of more crime, higher taxes, and worse public service, post-election autopsies (or perhaps pre-autopsies of New York’s inevitable suicide) noted how overwhelmingly young women went for Zohran the Barbarian. According to exit polling, 84% of women between the ages of eighteen and twenty-nine voted for the magical Marxist Muslim.

Only white men voted against the guy who cracks jokes with Islamic fundamentalists who celebrated the 9/11 terror attacks. Democrat pundits point to this statistic as evidence that “white supremacy” and the anti-immigrant “patriarchy” are alive and well. I would say that white men are a little less likely to vote for more taxes and more crime just to appease the bloviators who call them “racists” regardless of what they do. An awful lot of white men in and around New York City either fought the jihadis in Iraq and Afghanistan or have a family member who did. No matter how much blue-collar workers might still identify as Democrats, voting for a guy who smiles with people who wish you dead is a bridge too far.

As for the glut of women who chose a foreigner to protect their interests, well, talk about cognitive dissonance.

For several decades now, too many young women have voted for the Democrat party because they see it as the staunch protector of abortion on demand. They are right about that. When Bill Clinton was president, Democrats at least tacitly recognized that killing a baby is a serious moral issue by claiming that abortion procedures should be “safe, legal, and rare.” However, when Democrats installed Kamala Harris as their presidential nominee last August, Planned Parenthood parked an “abortion van” next to a food truck outside the Democrats’ national convention and killed at least twenty-five babies for free. Speakers on the first night of the convention spoke about the importance of abortion 119 times, and the Democrat party’s 2024 platform included thirteen references to abortion as a kind of “virtue” and “reproductive freedom.” Disregarding violence against unborn children and the long-term harms to mothers, the Democrat party has embraced its status as the “Shout Your Abortion” party.

If being able to kill your child without legal consequence or societal revulsion is your most important political issue, it seems strange to vote for a Muslim man whose friends insist on controlling how women dress, think, and behave. On the other hand, perhaps pro-abortion voters see Mamdani as just the kind of jihadi-sympathizer who will have no trouble slaughtering Western innocents.

After so many women helped to elect a Ugandan the next mayor of New York City, non-leftists flooded social media platforms with somewhat sarcastic calls to “Repeal the 19th” — the constitutional amendment that recognizes the right of women to vote.

It is certainly true that women’s direct participation in the electoral process has dramatically shifted American politics over the last century. The Democrat party would not exist today without the consistent support of female voters. American men would not be so cowed into silence if the steady feminization of American culture had not cut off their testicles and beat them into submission with their own amputated family jewels. We certainly would not be having pronoun debates or national conversations about why men should stay away from little girls in women’s restrooms. Female athletes wouldn’t have lost championship games to delusional men wearing thong underwear. The secretary of War wouldn’t have been required to explain to military personnel that superior lethal force — not “diversity” or men in skirts — is their paramount mission. There would be no “safe spaces” or “hate speech” or social media platforms such as BlueSky that protect Democrats’ feelings from reality.

Feminine forms of unchecked empathy — when not balanced with noble forms of masculinity that protect families and preserve social order — sometimes invite trouble and endanger the larger group. Without women pushing them to do so, most men would never slap a “coexist” bumper sticker on their cars. Men are hardwired to view outsiders with suspicion and to see unfortified perimeters as dangerous. Men are not naturally inclined to embrace open-borders immigration policies that encourage foreigners to shelter near their families. Men build walls and then stand on those walls to fight anyone brazen enough to approach.

A male-dominated society would not have created a “trans” movement that emboldens pedophiles to prey on children. Not so long ago, boys sneaking into girls’ locker rooms under the pretense that they are girls trapped in boys’ bodies would have ended with other boys giving the trespassers a swift beating. Aberrant and potentially dangerous behaviors would not have been tolerated or encouraged. By today’s standards, that might sound cruel and abhorrent, but yesterday’s lack of deserved beatings created the conditions that have allowed men to invade women’s private spaces today.

That being said, I want to push back on this “Repeal the 19th” business. In my experience, there is nothing more formidable than a conservative woman. When headlines began pointing out that 84% of young women in New York City voted for the terrorist-sympathizing communist, my first thought was, “It’s the other 16% who are going to give us a fighting chance.”

You might have noticed that in America and across the West, we have an epidemic of debilitating groupthink. There is a reason why Democrat politicians sound like deranged parrots, all repeating the exact same slogans word for word. Humans repeat what they hear, and Democrats use this trait to broadcast their message across the country. It is both analytically intriguing and terrifying to see how a Democrat party slogan ripples across social media platforms on any given day. These instruments for mass communication have put traditional forms of peer pressure on steroids and increased exponentially the psychological demands for an individual to conform to perceived social norms. Of course 84% of young women in NYC voted for Zohran the Barbarian! Absolutely every information input in their lives encouraged them to do so.

But then there are the freethinking 16% who resist. No matter how coercive a society becomes, there always seem to be a stubborn 20% who refuse to submit. Communists know this; it’s why Stalin and Mao murdered millions. Time and again, roughly 20% of any society would rather fight and die than give in. Those women in New York who insisted on thinking for themselves — even though every newspaper, television show, and social media buddy told them to vote for the commie — are worth a hat tip.

They will be instrumental in the battles to come. Leftist culture has dominated women’s issues for the last century. It will not always be so. We conservatives often point out that “hard times create strong men” without paying enough attention to its attendant truth: Hard times create strong women, too. Frontier women did not survive because their husbands were always around to protect them. Our American ancestors survived because husbands and wives worked together to overcome all threats. A firearm in the hands of a woman gives her the means to take down any man — which is why Democrat schemes for “gun control” are inherently anti-women. When an armed woman stands between a hostile stranger and her children, she spares no thought to Democrat slogans urging her to “coexist.” Maybe that’s why leftist governments encourage women not to have children.

The funny thing about society’s stubborn 20% is that it often proves to be the vanguard of a much larger movement. Today’s threats are driving women to reconsider what they once believed. Strong conservative women are not so easily mocked when young girls see them as heroes. They are desperately needed for the tough times ahead.

Image via Pxhere.