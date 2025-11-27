For A Century, Football And Thanksgiving Were The All-American Combo

“For the third consecutive year, the NFL has set a Thanksgiving Day viewership record.

The average viewership across all three games – Chicago Bears versus Detroit Lions, New York Giants versus Dallas Cowboys and Miami Dolphins versus Green Bay Packers – was 34.2 million, the highest Thanksgiving Day average on record (dating back to 1988).” – NFL 2024 Thanksgiving Day Press Release.

Every American loves football on Thanksgiving. For men, it allows all to convene in the man cave with a beer, snacks, and cheese while waiting for the bird of honor. Meanwhile, women who aren’t NFL fans cluster in the dining room or, more likely, in the kitchen preparing the meal: turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, cranberry sauce, and an array of other vegetables depending on your favorites, whether green beans, peas, sweet potatoes, corn, or spinach.

Image by Will O’Toole of Otoons Cartoons.

In more traditional homes, each sex, male and female, has its own sector of the home. True, men will travel into the kitchen looking to sneak nibbles at the prepared foods, and women will trickle into the den to ask the score or let their hungry mates know that dinner will be served shortly, but that’s usually the extent of it.

Men use the time between commercials to talk about football, other sports, football, a bit of politics, and football.

Women talk about all things.

But both groups love to gossip.

The NFL, with the emergence of radio and especially television, did a clever thing for its brand: play football on the last Thursday in November and make it as much a tradition as the turkey, pumpkins, and cornucopias:

...the first Thanksgiving football games were held on Nov. 25, 1920. Six games were supposedly played that day, and an urban legend states that the Chicago Tigers and Decatur Staleys challenged each other to a Thanksgiving duel in Chicago in the league’s inaugural season.

In the early 20th century, pro football’s goal was to grow its game among the American public, a time when it was not as popular as baseball. (Baseball’s popularity was thanks to Babe Ruth, who rescued the game from the Black Sox scandal.) Nor was it as popular as college football, which had college-specific fans across America. Even members of the future “elite” Ivy League were powerhouses that could compete against traditional juggernauts such as Notre Dame, Michigan, Alabama, and USC.

The pro team’s plan to align football with Thanksgiving worked. It captured the male audience in the late fall. As daylight dwindled and temperatures plunged, more time was spent indoors. Hibernation was more bearable with one’s spouse and loved ones watching the NFL.

Commissioner Pete Rozelle exploited this trend. What eventually was a Detroit Lions fan fest turned into a Thursday double header with the then-new Dallas Cowboys franchise insisting on being feted on that day, along with Detroit.

Yes, the AFL, that evil rival league, also hosted games, and the Cowboys had a couple of respites for normal family Thanksgiving repasts. Still, for the most part, these two clubs have been the Turkey Day headliners.

Over the decades, the pro-football Turkey Day tradition grew in popularity. It served as an enjoyable escape from reality and was often a way for the men to bond with their sons and those relatives whom they might not have seen for at least a year.

The games were bridges to conversation, laughs, erudite and inane debates, and fun times. More than likely, the robust conversation drew the females into the room to find out what all the clamor was.

Did anyone really care what the score was? Being with family and friends was what counted, not the point spread.

Rozelle knew this, as did his successor, Paul Tagliabue. Their job was to make money for the owners, revenue for the league, and some money for the players( but only after making money for the owners). Producing a quality product accomplished their job.

Wrapping the game in “red, white, and blue,” though with Thanksgiving’s orange, brown, and gold, was an integral part to accomplishing this. It didn’t matter whether propaganda or a sense of sincere patriotism drove the day’s play.

Watching the games was enjoyable family entertainment, freeing Americans’ collective minds for a few hours from national issues and events and familial problems—something especially important after fraught presidential elections.

For many families, the NFL games were integral to the celebration as another slice of pumpkin pie with extra whipped cream, warmed chestnuts, or a celebratory brandy and cigar. They brought people together, no matter which team the people in the family room were rooting for.

But now, Roger Goodell, the present commissioner, has changed that. His NFL presentations must have a political statement, a social justice issue to support, and a new crisis to address.

The hypocrisy is ugly. This is a league that promotes equity but rewards corporations that advertise their brands on players’ uniforms, not for their contributions to social causes, but for being the highest bidder. Surely, fans wonder if it is the Nike Football League when they see the “Swoosh” of Phil Knight’s company. This, after all, is the same sports company that has been under scrutiny for its labor practices in countries that produce its sneakers and apparel.

This is a league that used to have traditional high school or college bands perform at halftime or use it as a function to promote American values. Recall that at the first NFL-AFL Championship game between Green Bay and Kansas City, the bands from Grambling State and the University of Arizona performed.

No more.

Even during the regular season games, performances, whether to sing the National Anthem or to do the halftime show, seem to be more edgy, radical, and, indeed, profane rather than campy, vanilla, harmless, and family-oriented:

The NFL game played in Madrid on Sunday began with the U.S. national anthem sung by a woman dressed — or undressed — to appear as a desperate street hooker, who no self-respecting pimp would place on his corner or Jeffrey Epstein’s taxi squad.

Goodell knows that the NFL’s multibillion-dollar global enterprise is “too big to fail,” what with gamblers alone keeping the game alive.

He has even hinted that his vision of the NFL is perhaps quite different than the average fan’s, for he’s said, “Staying with the status quo is not an option. The world has changed for everyone, including the NFL and our fans. “

Perhaps what the commissioner really wants is a game intended to be about and for corporations, celebrities, the elite, the privileged, and, of course, the gamblers.

Maybe in his vision, the NFL is an acronym for “No Families ‘Lowed.”