Faced With a Mobocracy, Look At What Lincoln Would Want

Abraham Lincoln was twenty-nine years old when he addressed a group of young men in Illinois, trying to warn them about what he considered to be a dangerous trend toward the “mobocratic” in American society. “There is now something of ill omen amongst us. I mean the increasing disregard for law which pervades the country—the growing disposition to substitute wild and furious passions in lieu of sober judgment. It is common to the whole country.”

Such hyperbole in 1838. What was going on? America had survived a revolution against the most powerful army and navy in the world. America had been able to survive bankruptcy caused by this unlikely victory by creating a central banking system whose shares were partly controlled by the very nation it had just defeated.

Image created using AI.

When that system’s charter was not renewed, America’s former enemy tried again to put the new nation to the sword. But America prevailed in the War of 1812 and prospered, independent of the European banking cartel, partly because it was protected by two oceans, and partly because it was undergirded by a solid governance and economic system. Lincoln might have been referring to the vestiges of slavery that plagued the nation at that time, but he emphasized “lives endangered, property destroyed, families insulted.”

“The lawless in spirit are encouraged to become lawless in practice; and having been used to no restraint but dread of punishment, they thus become absolutely unrestrained. We must live through all time or die by suicide.” He even predicts the emergence of a triumphant new Benedict Arnold. “Is it unreasonable to expect that some man of the loftiest genius will at some time spring up among us? He would set boldly to the task of pulling down; is highly dangerous; and one as could not have well existed before.”

Yet suddenly, Lincoln begins to sound modern. “What is going on?” is now asked by many. If there is a Benedict Arnold among us, who is it or who was it? Could there be many? How solid is our governance and economic system? Is the lawlessness that Lincoln feared in 1838 so prevalent today that its deliberate toleration amounts to a betrayal of country?

The answer Lincoln gave to his young audience for the danger he saw was to encourage a commitment by every American to honor our unique law. Lincoln gave us a good start, but it may not be sufficient. Mobocracy is a symptom, it is not a cause.

It may not be enough to begin teaching at an early age what exactly constitutes our—Moral Law, Natural Law, Positive Law, and Unwritten Law. It may not be enough to begin teaching at an early age what constitutes our economic system—capitalism: how it works, why it is compatible with human nature, what duties come with it, and why it produces more, not less, for more people. It may not be enough that there appears to be an emerging Great Awakening among the newest adult generation, many of whom feel they were misled by some who should have inspired them and continue to be misled by some who profess adherence to a Judeo-Christian faith.

Perhaps then, rather than exaggeration regarding the general malaise, knowledge of particular aspects of our system may be one salve that can begin to calm an overheated society:

Regarding government finance: Funding the federal government begins in the House of Representatives with twelve appropriations Bills, passed by a simple majority, for a fiscal year beginning October 1 and ending September 30. There should be no need for Continuing Resolutions. We are now in fiscal year 2026 without the twelve Bills for 2025. If federal order is not restored, we will have more Continuing Resolutions and possible shutdowns.

The President, chief executive officer of the federal government, presents his legislative agenda to Congress by early February of a fiscal year; that agenda is acted upon by both the House of Representatives and the Senate after Committee hearings and public comment; is reconciled if different versions are produced; and, if passed by both the House and Senate, is sent to the President for his signature or his veto. Appropriations Bills reflect the new law if signed or approved over a veto. The time for negotiations regarding provisions in a Bill is before it is passed, not after.

Regarding immigration into the United States: It is not whether an individual is here legally or illegally (some groups are paroled into the country legally); it is whether each person has been thoroughly vetted and meets the individual standards for entry.

Regarding constitutionally protected speech and assembly: These rights are conditional. They are protected only if opposed by a government actor (any entity that is supported substantially by public funds), if the content is about public policy, and if those speaking and assembling follow time, place, and manner restrictions. No speech or assembly is allowed to incite imminent violence or destroy public or private property.

Lincoln appealed to what he considered an innate patriotism in the American bosom. That patriotism may still be in American hearts; what is lacking is simple knowledge of our systems. There should be no recesses, vacations, or anything else until twelve appropriations Bills are passed in a timely manner by the House of Representatives. Negotiations for perceived failures in a new law belong in the next session of Congress.

Vulgar, insulting, threatening, defaming, and obscene speech, whether express or symbolic, is not constitutionally protected and violates Moral and Unwritten Law. Non-organic violent protests have nothing to do with the Constitution and are simply lawless.

“If destruction be our lot,” said Lincoln, “we must ourselves be its author and finisher.” The answer to “What is going on?” is not that we live in a mobocracy; it is that the mobocracy that has been created is a type of anarchy, the result of which, according to Lincoln, is to “set boldly to the task of pulling down.”

We don’t need to know the “Why?” right now or guess at co-conspirators. Lincoln would be content if we followed the Founders as “pillars of the temple of liberty” and bravely stopped the madness.