Election Results Show The Left Getting Away With Murder

There are many conclusions to be drawn from resounding Democratic victories in Tuesday’s elections, but perhaps none is sadder than this: the left suffered little blowback from the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

In the aftermath of Kirk’s killing, there was a sense that it could be a momentous event in U.S. history, and a wake-up call for the right and the country as a whole. Not only had extreme anti-conservative rhetoric culminated in the murder of arguably the GOP’s brightest young star, but platforms like Bluesky and Reddit showcased the left immediately reveling in the gruesome shooting of an innocent man.

Image created using AI.

This ecstatic reaction revealed a grim inhumanity and showed that the assassin acted on impulses that Kirk’s detractors widely shared. Many on the right saw the graphic video, witnessed the celebratory reactions, and thought, surely, this time, leftists had gone too far. When ABC suspended Jimmy Kimmel for falsely attributing the slaying to Kirk’s own side, it felt as if there might finally be consequences for outrageous misconduct by liberals.

Instead, as tempers cooled, Kimmel was quickly reinstated without apology, presenting himself as the real martyr for free speech. Meanwhile, social media and leftist outlets continued churning out positive reactions to the killing.

Two months after the assassination, on Tuesday, Jay Jones was elected Virginia’s AG despite leaked text messages in which he fantasized about the violent death of a Republican lawmaker and that lawmaker’s “little fascist“ children. Jones’ candidacy was a morbid litmus test as to whether Kirk’s death created any significant ramifications for Democrats, with the results being a very clear “no.”

In addition to Jones’ win, the far-left Zohran Mamdani captured the mayoral race in New York City, with Kirk’s murder causing him no meaningful friction despite his base being the leading faction that celebrated the event.

In this respect, Dems were right to celebrate Kirk’s death. Politically, it was a massive win for them with relatively little downside. Kirk was a nonpareil in the field of youth voter recruitment. Many have correctly called him a force of nature, a descriptor he earned by moving polling results among young citizens with hurricane-like effect.

At only 31 years old, Kirk had decades ahead of him to exert the immense weight of his genius on America’s political scales. It felt inevitable that, at some point, the 6’5” family man would emerge from behind the scenes as a candidate for high office. In a split second, however, the bullet that pierced his neck removed every advantage Kirk would have given Republicans during this century, forever shifting the course of history in Democrats’ favor.

Kirk’s murder and the extinguishing of his larger-than-life talent prompted an obvious search for silver linings among conservatives in the days after it occurred. There was an undeniable sense of unity in anger initially, which gave way to a rallying of hope and purpose that culminated in Kirk’s memorial and his widow’s unforgettable tribute.

The brief, energetic reaction from the right was reminiscent of the response to President Trump’s shooting the year before, which also galvanized conservatives momentarily. However, Trump’s near-killing, as shocking as it was in the moment, produced only a brief pause in the left’s incessant accusatory chanting of “fascism.” Unfortunately, the epithet was redeployed shortly thereafter with fatal results, as evidenced by the “Hey fascist! Catch!“ inscription on one of the bullets fired by Kirk’s assassin.

When Kirk was killed and left-wing netizens brazenly celebrated, GOP leadership should have relentlessly demanded their Democrat counterparts disavow the jubilant responses among their voters and forced a permanent end to Nazi accusations from high-profile Democrats. The Dems should have been strongarmed into a reckoning that would have drawn a wedge between the party’s leaders and their more brazen constituents.

Instead, the GOP accepted perfunctory statements by Democratic leaders repeating the stale cliché that “violence has no place in America,” allowing those leaders to effortlessly distance themselves from the assassination and the revelry that followed. Republican politicians bafflingly centered their messaging on calls for unity and a ratcheting down of tensions, as if somehow right-wingers bore equal responsibility.

The lack of fallout over Kirk’s assassination has proved once again that the left is vastly more adept at following Rahm Emmanuel’s famous advice never to let tragedies go to waste. Kirk’s death, politically speaking, was a blip compared to George Floyd’s, for instance. The date Kirk was slain is not common knowledge, unlike that of the Capitol riots, which have been forever branded in the public memory, 9-11 style, as “January 6.”

The news cycles for those events, to the benefit of Democrats, lasted months, compared to just days for Kirk’s assassination. While keeping Floyd and J6 at the top of the news hour for an interminable period, Democrats were able to steer messaging toward narratives that blamed conservatives as a whole, rather than limiting culpability to the parties directly involved.

The devastating irony is that Kirk would have been the first Republican to realize that the party needed to respond aggressively to his murder and leverage it to force a change in Democratic behavior. He would have recognized the opportunity to continue pushing the issue until Democrats were held accountable for both their rhetoric leading up to the fatal shot and the widespread, disgusting reactions by their base during the aftermath.

Instead, in Kirk’s absence, the GOP dropped the ball and allowed the event to exit the news cycle without any major consequences for Democrats. By failing to draw a line even at murder, Republicans have left an open question as to where the boundary is for the left, or whether one even exists.

Jared Kardon is a pen name.