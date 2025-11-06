Democrats on Track to Destroy the Union Once Again

Reports of Democrats’ death have been greatly exaggerated.

As it turns out, it is the republic that is on life support. The recent elections have made that abundantly clear.

To wit:

Maine Democrat (and now Senator) Graham Platner won his race despite revelations that he has an actual Nazi tattoo, the “Totenkopf” (Death’s head), adorning his body.

And a history of shameful online comments.

Not only did Platner suffer no meaningful political consequences, he claims that his candidacy was "strengthened" by the disturbing revelations. He also stated that he found it “amusing” that some in the media thought his campaign was collapsing due to these stains on his character, when, he said, “In many ways, it’s strengthened us.”

Turns out, Democrats aren’t particularly antifascist, are they? But perhaps the fact that his policy prescriptions are now right out of the communist playbook appealed to many. After all, that seems to be the flavor of the month, especially in the case of our academically indoctrinated youth.

Former Virginia Del. Jay Jones won his bid to become Virginia’s attorney general — the state’s chief law enforcement officer — despite the fact that he once wished for the death of a Republican politician … and mused about the death of that person’s children, as well.

What difference does a few texted death threats make? Who among hasn’t taken to social media to wish for the death of someone and their children? Let those without sin cast the first stone, right?

Democrat voters were obviously not at all concerned about those messages. No “hate speech” here! I mean, it’s not like Jones mis-gendered somebody or something.

Democrat Virginia state Sen. Ghazala Hashmi was elected to serve as Virginia's lieutenant governor Tuesday night.

Hashmi is on record as stating that she doesn’t “really care” about the proliferation of sexually explicit material in children’s classrooms.

She proudly added, "We teach the books that other people try to ban.”

Hashmi did state, "One of my concerns is violence.”

Really? Will she admonish Virginia’s new attorney general for his texts? Of course not.

Minnesota Democratic state Rep. Kaohly Vang Her defeated incumbent Democrat Mayor Melvin Carter in an upset Tuesday night in the St. Paul mayoral election.

She is the first woman -- and Hmong -- elected in the city’s history. Better yet, this past June she took to the Minnesota House floor to state:

“My father, as the one processing the paperwork, put my grandmother down as his mother, and so I am illegal in this country. My parents are illegal here in this country.”

She just wanted everyone to know that. And it apparently worked. Democrats are infatuated with illegals and crime in general. And Maine, Virginia, St. Paul, and New York, among other cities and states, will soon see a lot more of it.

California Gov. Gavin “Slick” Newsom’s Prop. 50 easily passed, as well. This will allow the state’s Democrats to further redistrict, eliminating another five or so Republican representatives from the already one-party state.

Meaning that those in the majority literally just voted to further cement their own power and effectively neuter their political opponents for eternity, based on the urging of their leader.

No kings? This is precisely why the Founders disdained pure “democracy.”

History shows that democracies always — always — devolve into chaos when the majority decides to vote themselves largess and run roughshod over the minority, no matter how large that minority may be.

And when the majority prefers “free” stuff over free will, a “democratic” society is doomed.

Judge Robert Bork once wrote a book titled, “Slouching Towards Gomorrah.”

Slouching towards Gomorrah? We’re racing towards it. Courtesy of the Democrat-Socialist party.

Power is the only thing that matters to Democrats. The only thing. All their blather about “tolerance,” “democracy,” “inclusion,” “equity,” -- and the like -- is so much bullshit, designed to deceive the gullible, energize the faithful, and cause the always squishy Republicans to go wobbly in their defense.

President Obama spoke of a “fundamental transformation” of America.

He largely succeeded, and not in a good way.

It is time that Republicans realized they must have a “fundamental transformation” of their own.

Quit compromising. Quit equivocating. Stop believing that anything you do can make Democrats, the media, academia, etc., like you. Quit believing that that could be a good thing and start taking pride in their disdain. Start acting like the Founders -- who pledged their lives, fortunes, and sacred honor to the ideas of limited representative government, individual liberty, rule of law, and natural rights granted by one’s Creator.

But most Republicans won’t do this. Because they think they read the tea leaves and they see the demographic changes.

If anything, 11/04 will make Democrats even more radical. And too many Republicans even more timid.

And this will cause irreparable damage to the republic for which we once stood.

Let’s make one thing perfectly clear: Democrats are just as determined to destroy the union today as they were in the 1860s.

Image: Peter Even Egeli, via Wikipedia // public domain