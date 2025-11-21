Democrats Fight For A Fractured America

On “State of the Union” on Sunday, Dana Bash interviewed Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA). Since Greene criticized Trump, CNN thought she could be a useful Idiot, like Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger.

BASH: ‘We have seen these kinds of attacks or criticism from the President at other people. It’s not new. And with respect, I haven’t heard you speak out about it until it was directed at you.’ GREENE: ‘Dana, I think that’s fair criticism, and I would like to say humbly, I’m sorry for taking part in the toxic politics. It’s very bad for our country. And it’s been something I’ve thought about a lot, especially since Charlie Kirk was assassinated.’

From an article in Daily Wire:

Bash went through a list of objectionable social media comments then, including some from as far back as 2020….

Bash wanted it to be a formal Marxist “struggle session,” with a long list of social media sins and weeping repentance, which still wouldn’t have satisfied the leftist catechism. In fact, that would only fuel it. Reconciliation could cost Bash her job—which is to stir up left-wing gossip and bring heat, not light, to civil discourse.

Greene isn’t my favorite Congress critter, but at least she’s a reliable GOP vote, and says some of the right things. Since she said mean things about Republicans, the left embraces her, just as they embraced Cheney and Kinzinger. She hasn’t realized the obvious: they’re only using her to sow division within her party as a useful idiot.

She can rejoin the Republican Party, or consign herself to political oblivion. Because that’s what happens to the left’s useful idiots, the minute they’re no longer useful. Ask Cheney (primaried) and Kinzinger (“retired from politics” in his 40s). They were useful idiots who outlived their usefulness.

Also from Daily Wire:

Greene went on to say that she was trying to be more intentional about choosing her words and wanted to ‘put down the knives in politics’ moving forward.

This was an opportunity to turn the tables on Bash, and the entire left-wing cable TV propaganda system. Greene said she wanted to “put down the knives in politics” — she should have identified Bash as one of the most prolific knife-wielders.

For every inflammatory social media post to Greene’s followers, Bash and the rest of the harpies at CNN, MSNBC, ABC (think “The View”) and elsewhere have spoken on the air and posted dozens of times, to larger audiences. Their rhetoric is just as vicious as (or more so than) anything Greene ever said.

These left-wing harpies constantly post lies about Republicans (“Russia collusion”) or repeat cover-up campaigns that protect Democrats (“Hunter’s laptop is Russian disinformation”). When they’re caught, there’s no retraction; they just tell their next inflammatory lie.

Every chance they get, they portray Trump and his allies as criminals, and Democrats as “pure as the driven snow,” until they can’t (because a Democrat was convicted). Then they pretend the charges were politically motivated.

They portrayed Trump as Hitler, and two would-be assassins appeared. They portrayed Charlie Kirk as a fascist, and he got a bullet in his carotid artery. The alleged gunman was shacked up with a gender-confused “furry.” These are not coincidences, and they’re not anomalies.

During the very same time period, half a dozen gender-confused people were shooting up the nearest Christian school, or planning to do so. A Minnesota lawmaker was also gunned down —because she was insufficiently left-wing. For the left, “traitors” are hated more than “the enemy.”

I’m again reminded of V for Vendetta: “There are no coincidences …. There is only the illusion of coincidence.”

Threats of violence aren’t protected by the First Amendment. That’s a crime. And for private individuals, such as the “Covington kid,” such hate speech is actionable as libel, as CNN found out to its multi-million-dollar dismay.

For far too long, we’ve heard the left scream “bigotry” and “fascism,” normalize threats, call for assassinations, and cheer on political violence without consequences. Most people know how to differ with their neighbors politically in a civil and peaceful manner. But we hear the opposite from the left.

A huge number of Democrats think violence is acceptable to serve a political end: roughly six times more than the Republicans who think similarly. I’m trying to pinpoint when that segment of the left became Jacobins.

29% of Democrats think political violence is okay.



Whereas only 6% of Republicans do.



The poll you report on merely exposes how uninformed the average voter is.



Conservatives haven't forgotten how widely they were censored. pic.twitter.com/ZZXB7n7u1y — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) October 2, 2025

The Oklahoma City bombing looks to me like the turning point, because it was this atrocity that Bill Clinton tried to blame on Rush Limbaugh, using the Oval Office as his megaphone. Rush never promoted violence and was appalled by the bombing, but it marked the first time a terrorist attack was used as a political football. And it was the Democrats who did it.

Even though Bush had 90% approval ratings after 9/11, I said at the time that the Democrats would turn on him at the first opportunity they had. And that’s exactly what they did.

The military resolutions against Afghanistan and Iraq were easily approved, but it became clear that Saddam Hussein wasn’t actively producing WMDs. Al Gore began speechifying about how Bush “betrayed the country.” Accusing a sitting president of lying the country into that meat grinder was a seditious allegation. It completely ignored the fact that Bush honestly relied on faulty intelligence.

But that wasn’t enough for the pack of left-wing jackals. They continued to question the patriotism of the sitting president. Yet, even when the Democrats had control of Congress, they didn’t even mention impeachment.

They didn’t want a non-violent political solution. I recall one leftie openly asking on social media, “Where’s Lee Harvey Oswald when we need him?” Democrats staged anti-war protests with signs demanding Bush’s assassination. There was a movie made depicting his fictional assassination. There was a book written, openly calling for it.

Nothing like this had ever happened in American politics: the Democrats and their propaganda arms in Hollywood and the so-called “news media” started getting people comfortable with violence against Republicans.

In 2008, the Democrats regained control. Barack Obama continued to demonize his political opponents: “They cling to guns or religion.”

He urged his supporters to “argue with” and “get in their face,” speaking of neighbors, to push his Obamacare legislation. In one speech to a Latinos, he referred to Republicans as their “enemies.”

And that led voters to reject the coronation of Queen Hillary in 2016. She was a student of Saul Alinsky. Her graduate thesis was titled, “There Is Only The Fight.” She labeled Donald Trump’s supporters as a “basket of deplorables.”

Obama and Hillary are two people directly responsible for the FBI pursuing Trump, based on a falsified document, creating the whole Russian collusion hoax.

At every turn, the Democrats divide Americans. They’ve lost their grip on power; so we’re hearing, throughout their leadership and so-called “news media,” this violent rhetoric. Who else needs to die, before the Democrats and their media are properly labeled as subversive terrorist groups?

Jim Davis is an IT specialist and paralegal, with degrees in political science and statistical analysis: the underpinning of all science. His work has appeared in Daily Caller, Newsmax and American Thinker. You can find him as RealProfessor219 on Rumble.

Image generated by ChatGPT.