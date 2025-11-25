Democrats Calling for Mutiny Must Be Punished

By now everyone is aware that six Democrats in Congress created videos in which they openly encourage members of the U.S. military and Intelligence Community to mutiny against the commander in chief. They couched their seditious statements in the pretense that they are interested only in protecting the Constitution, but their message is unmistakable: Resist President Trump’s lawful orders, and we’ll have your backs.

Americans whose minds have not been pickled by leftism are not impressed. The Democrat instigators have been called “TikTok Traitors,” the “Seditious Six,” the “Idiot Six,” and worse. President Trump immediately accused the lawmakers of sedition and demanded that they be arrested and stand trial for their potentially deadly provocations. In response, the Democrat provocateurs have pretended to be outraged that the commander in chief would correctly describe their seditious actions as seditious.

Democrat word games have become so exhausting over the last thirty years. Remember when Bill Clinton lied about his affair with twenty-two-year-old White House intern Monica Lewinsky by telling a grand jury, “It depends on what the meaning of the word ‘is’ is”? No matter how corrupt American politicians were before Clinton’s galling equivocation, it has seemed as if rhetorical obfuscation began exponentially accelerating after that moment.

Fast-forward to 2025, and former CIA director John Brennan is entirely comfortable going on national news shows and telling the world that he and fifty other “intelligence professionals” never lied about Hunter Biden’s “laptop from Hell” being Russian disinformation because the spies clearly stated in their 2020 pre-election op-ed defending the Bidens that the laptop’s treasure trove of criminality had merely “the hallmarks” of a Russian operation. If Americans were confused about their attempt to blame Hunter’s crimes on the Russians, that’s because Americans are poor readers!

Senator Elissa Slotkin — one of the “Seditious Six,” a former CIA analyst, and a protégée of John Brennan — is busy playing the same sick word games as Slick Willy and commie Brennan. She claims that her seditious video is meant only to draw attention to President Trump’s “illegal orders,” but when she is pressed to name one such “illegal order,” she admits that she is “not aware” of any.

If Slotkin can’t identify any of President Trump’s orders as illegal, why is she making videos encouraging rank insubordination among America’s military and intelligence personnel? The Democrats are executing the exact same playbook that they have been using against Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents. For months, Democrat governors and lawmakers have threatened federal agents with future prosecution for doing nothing more than enforcing existing immigration law and arresting criminal illegal aliens in their states. In order to protect millions of foreign nationals from deportation, Democrats have been obstructing law enforcement operations by promising to punish officers who do their jobs.

Threatening ICE agents with unlawful and malicious prosecutions will inevitably get people killed, because in the real world, hesitation invites disaster. When prominent Democrats encourage military and intelligence personnel to resist orders, the consequences are potentially catastrophic. As one astute commenter notes, “the threat of weaponized lawfare against U.S. troops is seditious psychological warfare. It’s seditious sabotage aimed at breaking the chain of command. It’s a seditious plot to erode trust in leaders and it undermines the oath that keeps the military united and effective.” The Democrat strategy is nefarious and straightforward: Induce service members to question the orders of their commanding officers. Hesitation and delay during combat will not only get Americans killed, but also directly serve enemy interests.

Democrats’ attempts to confuse American service members also encourage our geopolitical adversaries to be more aggressive. As Glenn Beck argues, “if a video like this were aimed at Putin’s military, we’d assume Russia was unstable or nearing a coup.” Therefore, Democrats have severely “weakened America — signaling doubt to allies and opportunity to enemies.” If you were a general in China’s military, would you be less or more willing to invade Taiwan after prominent Democrat officials encouraged division and subversion among America’s rank-and-file troops? Public calls for insubordination make America appear destined for civil war at home and ill-prepared to defend its own interests or those of its allies abroad.

In describing his disgust with Democrats’ efforts to instigate a military rebellion against the Trump administration, Congressman Byron Donalds pulled no punches: “Donald Trump is the commander in chief, not Mr. Crow, not Senator Slotkin. They are not the commander in chief! And like I said before, they would not tolerate any Republican launching any video like that!”

Can you imagine? After patriotic grandparents and Iraq and Afghanistan War veterans protested the fraudulent 2020 election by walking through the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, Democrats (and useful RINO idiots Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger) spent tens of millions of dollars producing a theatrical congressional hearing meant to demonize all MAGA voters as “domestic terrorists” and “insurrectionists.” If prominent Republicans in Congress had subsequently encouraged members of the military and Intelligence Community to disobey orders coming from installed-president Biden, the backlash against them would have been swift and brutal. Not only would they have been expelled from Congress, but they also would have been arrested in the most publicly humiliating fashion. In contrast, the “Seditious Six” sit for ego-stroking interviews during which they play victim.

This is what Republicans mean when they denounce “Democrat privilege” in the United States. Time and again, Democrats do things with impunity that would land a normal Republican in prison for decades.

Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, John Brennan, and their fellow Russia Collusion Hoax co-conspirators will never be held accountable for manipulating intelligence to frame President Trump as a Russian spy. Kamala Harris and other prominent Democrats who bailed out arsonists during the most destructive riots in American history will never be held accountable for putting violent repeat offenders back on the street. Alexander Vindman will never be held accountable for undermining the Trump White House and triggering a farcical impeachment. None of the conspirators who violated state election laws and used fraudulent mail-in ballots to pretend that Sleepy Joe Biden was the most popular presidential candidate in our nation’s history will ever be held accountable for stealing the 2020 election. Anthony Fauci won’t be held accountable for covering up the laboratory origin of COVID or hiding the worst side-effects of the mRNA “vaccines.” Social media companies won’t be held accountable for censoring Americans who protested the stolen 2020 election or the unconstitutional “vaccine” mandates imposed by installed-president Biden’s administration. It appears that neither Jim Comey nor Letitia James will be held accountable for respectively committing perjury and mortgage fraud. Democrat prosecutors and judges will never be held accountable for abusing the criminal justice system to railroad President Trump, his friends, and his voters.

In the United States, two-tiered “justice” protects Democrats and renders Republicans defenseless.

Now we will see whether six Democrats can actually get away with encouraging a military mutiny. If past is prologue, the answer is surely “yes.”

There’s a popular social media meme that succinctly describes our situation: When leftists say “our democracy,” what they mean is “our regime.” Democrats have taken over so much of the permanent bureaucracy that even when they are out of power, they still command much of the American government. They are emboldened to commit sedition and treason because they know that no left-leaning prosecutor, judge, or jury will hold them accountable. This kind of in-your-face double-standard will eventually end the Union.

Let’s hope, for the sake of our country’s future, that guilty Democrats begin to pay a price. Forgive me for not holding my breath.

Image via Pxfuel.