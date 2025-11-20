Democrats Are a ‘Bunch of Sick People’

The Schumer shutdown was a disaster for the American public. Immediately after the GOP victory in reopening the government, as a strategic distraction, the Democrat party released a select few previously “undisclosed” documents from Jeffrey Epstein mentioning President Trump.

Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA) expressed,

The more Donald Trump tries to cover up the Epstein files, the more we uncover. These latest emails and correspondence raise glaring questions about what else the White House is hiding and the nature of the relationship between Epstein and the president.

Democrats produced a document having the “victim’s” name redacted. CNN’s interview with Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) questioned (07:34 in video), “Republicans are saying that the victim is Virginia Giuffre… she wrote a book and did not accuse him [President Trump] of any wrongdoing… What do you make of that?” Crockett replied, “I don’t know. Obviously, it’s redacted who the victim is. So, I won’t necessarily take the Republicans’ word [laughter] on who it is that’s redacted. And I don’t know why they would necessarily redact someone’s name who is deceased at this point.” The host then stated, “The Democrats did that [redacted the name].”

Karoline Leaviett, recalling Giuffre’s own words, said President Trump wasn’t involved “in any wrongdoing whatsoever and ‘couldn’t have been friendlier’ to her [Giuffre] in their limited interactions.” Fact checkers state, “Giuffre’s sworn deposition in 2016” and later public accounts consistently deny that Trump sexually assaulted her or had sex with her. It is true Giuffre was a former employee at Mar-a-Lago, but it is also true that the president previously said Giuffre was “stolen” from his Palm Beach, Florida Club by Epstein.

NPR reports, “Trump has repeatedly said he kicked Epstein out of his club for hiring workers away from Mar-a-Lago. When asked if the workers who were hired away were young women, Trump responded, ‘yes, they were.’”

Trump stated,

People were taken out of the spa—hired by him—in other words, gone. And other people would come and complain, ‘This guy is taking people from the spa’. I didn’t know that. And then when I heard about it, I told him [Epstein], I said, ‘Listen, we don’t want you taking our people, whether it was spa or not spa, I don’t want them taking people.’ And he [Epstein] was fine. And then not too long after that, he did it again. And I said, ‘Out of here’.

So, Epstein was thrown out of Mar-a-Lago.

Yet, even with all of this, House Democrats released three emails in which Epstein mentioned Trump, in a bid to throw dirt on the Republican leader. The House GOP already released over 20,000 documents tied to Epstein, including correspondences about former President Bill Clinton and emails with so-called “journalist,” Michael Wolff.

Michael Wolff, “a Trump smear merchant,” (09:07 in video) was reportedly trying to work with Epstein on a scheme to blackmail then presidential candidate Donald Trump.

The Democrat party even posted a very old picture of Epstein and Trump with a caption supposedly written by Epstein that said, “I have met some very bad people, none as bad as Trump.”

In response, Ann Coulter said online, “Democrats cite a pedophile as proof that Trump is a BAD MAN.”

Will Chamberlain, Senior Counsel to the Internet Accountability Project, wrote, “Wait is this a parody? Democrats are crediting Jeffrey Epstein’s assessment of Trump’s character?”

CNN commentator Scott Jennings tweeted, “Democrats aligning with notorious sex predator Jeffrey Epstein because of their mutual hatred of Trump.”

President Trump stated,

Despite the DOJ releasing 50,000 pages of documents, in order to deflect from all of their bad policies and losses, especially the SHUTDOWN EMBARRASSMENT, where their party is in total disarray, and has no idea what to do.

Greg Gutfeld commented on one of the emails the dimwit Democrats brought forward concerning Epstein expressing his intense hatred for Donald Trump, “as if that was a point scored against Trump. Sorry, you douchebags, that just made Epstein one of you guys. What’s next? You gonna brag that Dems lead Republicans by 50 points among pedophiles?”

Tyrus on Gutfeld stated,

I think the victims should have their day, but it is utter [bleep] the amount of levels of made up [bleep] to take him [Trump] down, if they had a real Epstein file, do you think they would have been like, ‘no, if we expose it we lose Bill Clinton.’ They wouldn’t have gave a [bleep] about Bill. They would have burned down everyone to kill the orange dragon. So, we know, it’s nothing about him. It’s about the people who write the checks for them. …that’s why they lie and they continue to lie. If they had anything on this guy we would have seen it eight years ago.

Speaking of the people who write the checks, Christopher Rufo, Manhattan Institute Senior Fellow, while supporting Trump’s innocence also stated,

I think certainly some very powerful people from all political persuasions in business in politics and academia and science are trying to keep these documents out of the public eye, because, look, some very powerful and very well known people were doing some very naughty things.

Concerning the continual blasting of Trump with lies from the media, Gutfeld stated, “If Trump was as bad as everyone stated, why do they have to make stuff up?”

Telling reporters he will sign the bill known as the Epstein Files Transparency Act, if it gets to his desk, President Trump reminded us Epstein was a Democrat.

We have nothing to do with Epstein. The Democrats do. All of his friends were Democrats. …You look at Larry Summers, Bill Clinton. They went to his island all the time, and many others, all Democrats.

Larry Summers was the Treasury Secretary under President Bill Clinton, former President of Harvard University, and is currently senior fellow at the think tank Center for American Progress (wonder what they think about?), columnist for Bloomberg News, board member of OpenAI, and is still a University Professor, teaching young adults at Harvard. Apparently, Summers had seven years of correspondence with Epstein and hundreds of messages.

Pressed with questions about Epstein, President Trump responded, “You ought to be speaking about Larry Summers. You ought to be speaking about some of his friends that are hedge fund guys. They are all over the place. You ought to be speaking about Bill Clinton who went to the island 28 times. I never went to the island.” Then reporters asked if the president had ever written a letter for Jeffery Epstein. Trump smacked it down, saying this:

I don’t even know what they are talking about. Now somebody could have written a letter and used my name. That’s happened a lot. All you have to do is take a look at the dossier. The fake dossier. Everything is fake with that [Biden’s] administration. Everything is fake with the Democrats. Take a look at what they just found about the dossier. Everything is fake. They are a bunch of sick people.

While it is true that the identities of the victims and the innocent should be protected with the passing of the Epstein Files Transparency Act, it will be telling to see who votes against the bill.

D. Padgett Blakley contributed to this article.

More articles by Richard Blakley can be found at Blakley on the Write.

Image from Grok.