Cultural Relativism Is Forcing The Collapse Of America’s Institutions

Alone, Donald Trump will not change our national mood. Tens of millions are permanently disenchanted. The America of today is light-years away from the America I grew up in. It’s not so much our demographics, or our failed education system, or our tilt towards socialism. It’s not that millions are confused as to their sexuality.

Of course, it’s all of this and more, but what allowed these fracture lines to develop and grow rapidly can likely be traced to the fact that all of the systems that once upheld America are collapsing—and that’s happening because cultural relativism forces us to pretend that they have no value.

Image created using AI.

Witness so many vital metrics in freefall, buttressing the belief that whatever we are doing isn’t working. Yet, institutional inertia keeps pushing us down the same dead-end paths leading to failure:

1. Spending both personally and within our federal government beyond our means undermines our future, as interest on the debt has reached ridiculous levels, making us vulnerable to economic blackmail and economic slavery.

2. After two generations of public education spiraling out of control, Johnny has been left with a substandard education, unpayable debt, and failing on a hyper-competitive world stage.

3. America is no longer the competitive leader it once was. To the extent we compete at all, too many of our leaders are recent arrivals. Worse, we have virtually capitulated entire essential industries to dubious offshore locales, and management, under the flag of globalization.

4. We Balkanized our country, with millions entering our country as economic migrants not intending to assimilate, harboring ill feelings towards our institutions, people, and American-style norms.

5. Companies have a mission statement; why doesn’t America have one? How much longer can we remain Americans without shared values and goals?

Part of the problem is that moral relativism tells Americans that no one political system or set of values is better than another. Cultural relativism is not a sign of progress but rather a dismantling of our moral and cultural foundations. The erosion isn’t abstract—it’s visible, tangible, and operationally consequential. When we welcome in people from dysfunctional countries and insist that their ways are equal to our better than our highly successful ways, we’ve got a problem.

Or, as one friend said to me: “Millions of uneducated, and uneducable (low-IQ), invaders, propagating like rabbits, are rapidly eroding the pillars of our society.” Can anyone really make the case that it’s not so?

We can’t be the home of individualism and dependency at the same time. It’s inconsistent with our values, allowing millions of our citizens to live drugged lives as wards of the State. We won’t survive doing your own thing, featuring antisocial or destructive behavior undermining our core beliefs. Our government must end encouraging, allowing, funding, or tolerating anti-American activities. Doing so is cultural suicide, not freedom. Freedom must espouse life-affirming behavior, or it’s a dead end.

Our acceptance of cultural relativism reflects a foundational tension in moral philosophy and cultural governance. Our way, the old way, had virtues that, when erased, will destroy us. Moral truths are objective, not contingent on cultural trends. What was considered moral 50 years ago—fidelity, patriotism, traditional family structures—should still be upheld.

These values are aligned with tried and true, successful systems:

Natural law theory (Aquinas, Locke): Morality is discoverable through reason and universal human nature.

Deontological ethics (Kant): Moral duties are inarguable and not subject to fickle cultural reinterpretation.

Traditional conservatism: Institutions and norms evolved for a purpose and exist for a reason.

Critics speciously argue that morality must respond to new understandings of harm, autonomy, and justice. That’s hogwash, and fundamental truths don’t change because some past moral precepts may have excluded or oppressed certain groups (e.g., racial minorities, LGBTQ+ individuals, women). The principle that “all men [that is, all humans] are created equal,” is an exemplary one, untainted by early American failings to abide by it.

Cultural Relativists believe feelings or shifting norms override reasoned moral foundations. Traditional views are reframed as outdated or harmful, even when they’re logically coherent. Conservatives are attacked and labeled as “bitter clingers” or “deplorables”, “science deniers”, and “white supremacists.” When was the last time you heard of anyone accused of a hate crime for uttering any of these derogatory and hateful phrases, thrown like so much confetti by the left?

Conservatives are not just defending tradition—we’re defending moral epistemology grounded in reason and permanence. I see cultural relativism as the opposite of progress, as it dismantles our shared moral foundations. That erosion isn’t abstract—it’s visible, tangible, and consequential.

Since America has embraced the left’s cultural relativism, we’ve seen the decline in American institutions as described above. These, in turn, reflect more fundamental societal failures:

Breakdown of family structures: Declining marriage rates, rising single-parent households, and the redefinition of family norms.

Erosion of civic trust: Institutions once seen as neutral arbiters—like the courts, universities, or the press—are now viewed as ideological enemies.

Moral incoherence: Public standards that shift rapidly, where yesterday’s consensus becomes today’s heresy.

Normalization of disorder: From urban crime and drug use to public vulgarity and the collapse of decorum in politics and media.

These aren’t just aesthetic concerns—they’re operational markers of social cohesion, institutional legitimacy, and intergenerational continuity. Thinkers from Roger Scruton to Thomas Sowell have warned that when societies abandon objective moral anchors, they don’t become freer—they become more chaotic, more tribal, and more vulnerable to authoritarianism masquerading as liberation; sound familiar?

We can observe the inevitable moral paralysis, institutional fragility, and massive civic fragmentation that always follow in the wake of cultural relativism. If all values are equal, then none are defensible. Without shared norms, law and policy become tools of factional power. A society without moral consensus becomes a battleground of identities and grievances.

Can a society survive without shared moral absolutes?

None that I know of. We are well along the way to becoming the next failed society.

God Bless America!

Author, Businessman, Thinker, and Strategist. Read more about Allan, his background, and his ideas to create a better tomorrow at www.1plus1equals2.com.