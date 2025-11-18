Confessions of an Ex-Tucker Fan

In the school of Tuckerism, I was a prospective PhD. I never missed Tucker’s Fox News monologues. Every night, I imbibed his lively lectures, treating his conservative social critique as a nightly devotional. His cuts into liberalism were scalpel-sharp. I once commented to my wife, after another of Tucker’s surgical vivisections of some liberal propagandist, “I’d hate to be one of his liberal guests.” Though sometimes, looking back, the red flags were there—baseless conspiracy theories punctuated with an emphatic “This is just true, period!”—he still put on a nightly clinic on how to deconstruct the left. But now the scalpel-like critiques are gone, replaced by pernicious conspiracies, reputation laundering, and a bizarre and ironic obsession with Israel. The man I followed devotionally has become a guru of the fringe. So, now Tucker has to go.

The first big red flag was his message—I mean, “interview”—of Andrew Tate. I knew little about Tate except that some Daily Wire-types found him offensive. Like you, I’m not the internet’s dad, to paraphrase Megyn Kelly. I don’t stay on top of every sensation. I assumed my formerly nightly guru was informed for me, and would challenge Tate accordingly. He had sliced and diced his way so effectively through ideological obfuscators on Fox News that the Democrat party reportedly advised its representatives to stay away. Tucker reported, I thought, so I could decide. Tucker flew to Romania—so determined was he to “platform” Tate—to do the promotional video—I mean, “interview.” (“Platforming” is a fine neologism, by the way, because it describes what’s being done, with a lucid verb.) The Tucker-Tate talk was bromantic, less challenging than chummy. I concluded, “Wow. This Tate isn’t such a bad guy.” He was just, apparently, heterosexual. I related my conclusion to one of the rarest people you’ll find on X: a patient, informative friend. He countered my Tucker-induced delusion with facts, like this declaration from Tate about how he manipulated women in prostituting themselves into online porn:

My job was to meet a girl, go on a few dates, sleep with her, test if she’s quality, get her to fall in love with me to where she’d do anything I say, and then get her on webcam….

Tate was a pimp. That’s just true. Period! I was embarrassed. I realized I had been conned by Tucker’s interview—I mean, reputation-laundering. I wondered why Tucker hadn’t challenged him.

Still, Tucker had built an enormous reservoir of trust from years of nightly skewering the leftist culture. So, I was a little more wary, but I hadn’t given up on Tucker. I overlooked his adamant—“That’s just true!” “Period!”–-verdict that the U.S.’s atomic bombings were immoral. (Spoiler alert: they weren’t, as I argued here.) Then came the Putin-propaganda video he hosted. I knew immediately that was silly: the unchecked revisionist history, the grocery store and subway stunts. I can take you to streets in Ethiopia that appear as prosperous and modern as any in America. Does that mean we should adopt the Ethiopian economic model?

Still, Tucker hadn’t yet bounced his trust-check. I extended him a deep line of credit. Finally came the Darryl Cooper infomercial. Tucker called Cooper “the most important popular historian working in the United States today.” Unless “popular” in that sentence is meant to mean fictional or pseudo, the statement is nonsensical. I am a historian. I have a Ph.D. in history. I’ve published 16 peer-reviewed articles. Those are articles that scholars with a Ph.D. reviewed anonymously for a journal and approved for publication. That’s what it takes to be considered a “historian.” Cooper, on the other hand, has published zero historical books or academic articles. That’s zero, as in less than one. But Tucker presented him as an expert. This wasn’t ignorance; it was fabulism.

Then it dawned on me that something was seriously wrong. Tucker used to host Victor Davis Hanson, weekly, on his FNC show. If Tucker wanted to interview a real historian, he knew how to reach Professor Hanson. But it wasn’t about history. It was about some other agenda. Something about that revisionist history attracts Tucker now. The one common thread of all Tucker’s new friends, from Tate to Fuentes, is that America and the West generally are bad.

And the hits just keep coming. Between my first draft of this article and its second, Tucker sought to malign Dietrich Bonhoeffer. It’s an attempt to induce cultural revulsion, softening us up for a cultural revolution. George Orwell said, “The most effective way to destroy people is to deny and obliterate their own understanding of their history.” (See my “America’s Cultural Revulsion” article on that.)

Finally, with Cooper, I concluded Tucker had crossed the Rubicon into the land of crazies and burned his boats. I dropped him from my podcast rotation. I wasn’t too surprised when he featured Nick Fuentes—after Charlie Kirk is no longer able to decry it—and gave him the Andrew Tate treatment. Fuentes was the bridge too far for many of his erstwhile followers. For me, it was Cooper. For others, it may be his soiling of Bonhoeffer’s reputation. If you haven’t left the Tucker train yet, hold tight: he is coming for a hero or principle you love. Then you will jump off. He’s handing out poisoned red pills to conservatives to turn them against the nation they should love. If you still trust him, beware: he’ll leave you embarrassed when you try to champion his skewed view of the world to a well-informed, and hopefully, patient, friend. That’s just true. Period.

John B. Carpenter, Ph.D., is pastor of Covenant Reformed Baptist Church, in Danville, VA. and the author of Seven Pillars of a Biblical Church (Wipf and Stock, 2022) and the Covenant Caswell substack.

Image from Grok.